Ragnarok Idle Adventure Ranked Top on Both Markets after its Launching in Thailand!

Seoul, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games, today announced that Ragnarok Idle Adventure has been ranked as the first in free downloads in both markets, Apple App Store and Google Play, and also ranked the first in top grossing of Apple App Store in Thailand after its launching.

The Ragnarok Idle Adventure is a Ragnarok IP game with AFK(Away from the Keyboard) play, and it has been officially launched on January 18, 2024 in Thailand.

Gravity Game Tech Co., Ltd, Gravity’s wholly-owned subsidiary in Thailand, is providing abundant launching events such as New Character Creation Event, X Event, Training Tower Event, etc. Besides, offline events with Ragnarok Real World Experience, a recent opened Ragnarok IP AR Exhibition at Bangkok, are currently being offered to visitors.

Gravity said that “We will try to return the users' love through various content updates and events.”

[Ragnarok Idle Adventre Official Website] https://roidle.gnjoy.in.th/home/

