Coherent Introduces New WaveShaper Instruments for the U- and Super C-Bands

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a leading provider of test and measurement instruments for optical communications, today announced the introduction of new members of the WaveShaper family, extending the performance and the wavelength range of these instruments.







The transmission spectrum in optical communications over transport networks continues to broaden to accommodate the growing demand for bandwidth. The new WaveShaper instruments from Coherent are capable of testing optical components and networking systems in the U- and Super C-bands.

“We continue to expand the capabilities of our WaveShaper platform in response to strong customer demand,” said Dr. Sanjai Parthasarathi, Chief Marketing Officer. “These instruments offer a powerful combination of functionality, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness, empowering researchers and engineers in optical communications to push the technology boundaries, now including in the new cutting-edge U-band.”

The WaveShaper® 1000A and 4000A are programmable optical processors operating in the U-band of optical communications. They support generation of arbitrary filter shapes in attenuation and phase over a large wavelength range that extends beyond 1650 nm. These instruments are used in forward-looking lab environments to support research on wide-band multi-wavelength transmission experiments for future high-capacity optical networks.

The WaveShaper® 500B is a programmable optical filter that can generate arbitrary filter shapes in attenuation over the Super C-band from 1523.53 nm to 1573.301 nm. This instrument supports development and production of components and systems for the upcoming optical multi-wavelength communication systems operating in the Super-C Band.



The new WaveShaper instruments are available now and have begun shipping. Coherent will demonstrate its optical test instruments at Photonics West 2024 in San Francisco, Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, Booth #4805.

About Coherent

Coherent empowers market innovators to define the future through breakthrough technologies, from materials to systems. We deliver innovations that resonate with our customers in diversified applications for the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, Coherent has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. For more information, please visit us at coherent.com.

