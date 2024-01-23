Carbon Credit/Carbon Offset Market Size Projected to Reach US$2.10 Billion by 2030 | Persistence Market Research

New York, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Size & Overview:



The global market for Carbon credits and Carbon offsets is expected to witness a remarkable growth, projecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.4%. This growth trajectory anticipates an increase from the 2023 value of US$0.43 billion to a substantial US$2.10 billion by the close of 2030.

The Carbon credits/carbon offset market essential components of the global initiative to combat climate change, signify quantifiable reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, typically measured in terms of carbon dioxide equivalents. Such reductions are achieved through projects or activities that prioritize sustainability and environmental conservation. The spectrum of carbon credit applications spans renewable energy projects, reforestation endeavors, methane capture initiatives, and enhancements in industrial energy efficiency.

The advantages of carbon credits are twofold. Firstly, they serve as incentives for businesses and individuals to adopt environmentally friendly practices, fostering a more sustainable economy. Secondly, they contribute significantly to the global reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, playing a pivotal role in the fight against climate change.

The driving force propelling the carbon credit market is the urgent imperative to address climate change and attain carbon neutrality. Governments, corporations, and individuals are increasingly acknowledging the critical importance of offsetting their carbon footprint to meet emission reduction targets and fulfill environmental responsibilities. In the collective pursuit of a greener future, the carbon credit market emerges as a crucial mechanism to encourage sustainable practices and mitigate the adverse impact of human activities on the planet.

Request for SAMPLE copy of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/33769

Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue 2023 US$0.43 billion Estimated Revenue 2030 US$2.10 billion Growth Rate - CAGR 25.4% Forecast Period 2023-2030 No. of Pages 210 Pages Market Segmentation Nature

Project Type

Application

End-user

Region Regions Covered North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa

South Asia & Pacific Key Companies Profiled Carbon Care Asia

3 Degrees

South Pole Group

Finite Carbon

Eki Energy Services, Ltd.

Carbon Better

Climetrek Ltd.

Carbon Credit Capital

Nature Office GmbH

Bluesource LLC.

TEM

Climate Impact Partners

Climeco LLC

Carbonfund

Market Growth Drivers:

Urgent Climate Change Mitigation Need: The primary driver is the pressing global need to mitigate climate change. Governments, organizations, and individuals are motivated to participate in carbon credit programs to offset their greenhouse gas emissions and contribute to global climate goals.

Emission Reduction Targets: Governments worldwide are setting ambitious emission reduction targets to combat climate change. The adoption of carbon credits enables entities to meet these targets effectively by investing in projects that reduce or capture emissions.

Corporate Sustainability Initiatives: Increasing corporate awareness of environmental sustainability has led many companies to incorporate carbon offset programs into their broader sustainability strategies. This not only aligns with corporate social responsibility but also enhances brand reputation.

Market Incentives and Regulations: Governments and international bodies are implementing market incentives and regulations to encourage the adoption of carbon credits. This includes cap-and-trade systems, carbon pricing mechanisms, and subsidies for sustainable projects.

Growing Consumer Demand for Sustainability: Consumer preferences are shifting towards environmentally conscious products and services. Businesses are responding by integrating carbon offset initiatives, meeting consumer expectations and fostering a positive brand image.

In a nutshell, the Persistence Market Research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the report at: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/carbon-credit-carbon-offset-market.asp

Market Restraints:

Volatility and Uncertainty: The carbon credit market can be volatile, influenced by policy changes, economic conditions, and geopolitical factors. Uncertainty about the future regulatory landscape may deter long-term investments.

Lack of Standardization: The absence of standardized methodologies for measuring and verifying carbon emissions reductions can create challenges. Inconsistencies in measurement and reporting may undermine the credibility of carbon credit projects.

Project Additionality and Permanence: Ensuring the additionality of projects (demonstrating that emission reductions are beyond what would have occurred without the project) and addressing permanence concerns (the risk of reversed carbon capture) are ongoing challenges that affect the integrity of carbon credit projects.

Carbon Market Oversupply: Some regions have experienced an oversupply of carbon credits, leading to a decline in their market value. This oversupply can be attributed to the issuance of credits from projects that may not represent a significant emission reduction.

High Transaction Costs: The process of registering, verifying, and trading carbon credits can involve high transaction costs. These costs can be a barrier for smaller projects and may limit the overall efficiency of the carbon credit market.

Limited Public Awareness: Despite growing awareness, the general public may still lack a comprehensive understanding of carbon credits and their impact. This limited awareness can hinder the widespread adoption of carbon offset.

Opportunities:

Expanding Market Reach: As awareness of climate change grows, there is an opportunity to expand the market reach by reaching new sectors and regions. This includes engaging small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), industries in developing countries, and emerging markets.

Innovation in Project Types: Ongoing innovation in project types, such as nature-based solutions, sustainable agriculture, and circular economy initiatives, creates opportunities for diversification within the carbon credit market. New and creative projects can attract additional participants.

Technology Integration: Integrating advanced technologies, such as blockchain and IoT, can enhance transparency, traceability, and efficiency in the carbon credit market. Smart contracts and decentralized ledger technologies can streamline verification processes and reduce transaction costs.

Collaboration and Partnerships: Collaboration among governments, businesses, NGOs, and international organizations can create synergies and facilitate the development of large-scale, impactful carbon credit projects. Public-private partnerships can leverage resources and expertise.

Consumer Engagement: Increased consumer awareness provides an opportunity to engage individuals in carbon offset initiatives. Businesses can offer consumers the option to purchase products or services with associated carbon credits, enhancing their brand image and promoting sustainability.

Market Segmentation:

Which Nature Is Expected to Benefit the Most from Revenue Generation?

The Voluntary Market holds a significant share in the Carbon credit/Carbon offset industry, driven by extensive sales fueled by heightened corporate and individual commitments to sustainability and carbon neutrality. This dominance is attributed to companies and consumers voluntarily purchasing carbon credits to offset emissions, reflecting a growing awareness of environmental responsibility. In contrast, the Compliance Market is rapidly expanding due to stringent government regulations and international agreements, such as the Paris Agreement, mandating emission reduction targets. The Compliance Market, driven by the global focus on regulatory measures to combat climate change, emerges as the fastest-growing subsegment within the nature-based carbon credit market.

What Project Type Will Be Targeted the Most for Installations?

The Renewable Energy Projects segment commands the highest share in the market, fueled by a worldwide emphasis on sustainable energy sources. Governments and businesses are making substantial investments in renewable energy infrastructure, particularly in solar and wind projects, as part of their commitment to reducing reliance on fossil fuels. Additionally, Afforestation and Reforestation Projects emerge as the fastest-growing segment, gaining traction due to heightened awareness of forests' role in carbon sequestration and biodiversity conservation. Global climate strategies prioritize combating deforestation and restoring ecosystems, making afforestation and reforestation projects pivotal in the market.

Which Area of Applications to be Focused on the Most Regarding Sales?

In the Application segment, Energy and Utilities take the lead, driven by the sector's significant greenhouse gas emissions and the critical need to shift towards cleaner energy sources. The dominance is attributed to renewable energy projects and efficiency enhancements within the sector, aligning with global initiatives to decarbonize power generation and utilities. Conversely, the Transportation subsegment is experiencing rapid growth, fueled by the sector's increasing imperative to cut emissions. The adoption of sustainable practices, electric vehicles, biofuels, and alternative transportation solutions contributes to the escalating demand for carbon credits in the transportation sector.

Which are End Users to be Dominant Regarding Sales?

In the End User segment, the Corporate Sector takes the lead, driven by a significant increase in corporate sustainability commitments and the implementation of carbon reduction strategies. Many companies are actively offsetting their emissions voluntarily to align with environmental objectives, improve their brand image, and meet stakeholder expectations. Conversely, the Individuals and Households subsegment is the fastest-growing, fueled by a growing awareness of individual carbon footprints. With a heightened concern for personal environmental impact and a desire for sustainable living, individuals and households are increasingly opting to purchase carbon credits to offset their emissions voluntarily.

Top Regional Markets

Why is North America Emerging as a Dominating Region?

North America leads the carbon credit market, driven by a confluence of factors, including robust regulatory frameworks, corporate sustainability initiatives, and increased environmental awareness. The United States, committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, has witnessed widespread adoption of carbon offset projects across diverse sectors. Canada's embrace of renewable energy and sustainability measures further bolsters the region's dominance. Governments and corporations in North America actively invest in renewable energy projects, energy efficiency measures, and carbon offset initiatives, solidifying the region's position as a global leader in the carbon credit market.

What Opportunities Lie in Asia Pacific for Manufacturers?

The Asia Pacific region is experiencing the fastest growth in the carbon credit market. The region's rapid industrialization, particularly in countries like China and India, has led to increased emissions, prompting governments to enforce stringent measures to address environmental concerns. The growing awareness of climate change impacts and the necessity for sustainable practices are propelling the adoption of carbon credits. Additionally, the Asia Pacific region offers substantial potential for nature-based solutions, such as afforestation and reforestation projects, due to available land. This surge in demand positions the Asia Pacific region as the fastest-growing segment in the global carbon credit landscape.

Key Recent Developments

Growing Interest in ESG Investing: The increasing focus on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors has led to a surge in interest and investment in carbon credits as a way for companies to offset their carbon emissions.

Global Commitments and Agreements: Nations around the world have been making renewed commitments to address climate change, with many setting ambitious targets for carbon neutrality or net-zero emissions. This has driven demand for carbon credits as a tool to help achieve these goals.

Expansion of Voluntary Carbon Markets: The voluntary carbon market has seen significant growth, driven by companies and individuals voluntarily offsetting their carbon footprints. This expansion has led to the development of new standards and methodologies for measuring and verifying carbon offsets.

Introduction of Carbon Pricing Mechanisms: Some regions and countries have introduced or expanded carbon pricing mechanisms, such as carbon taxes or cap-and-trade systems. These initiatives create economic incentives for companies to reduce emissions and invest in carbon offset projects.

Technological Innovations and Blockchain Integration: Blockchain technology is being explored to enhance transparency and traceability in carbon credit transactions. The use of blockchain can help verify the authenticity of carbon credits and ensure that emission reductions are accurately accounted for.

Concerns and Criticisms: The carbon credit market has faced criticisms regarding the credibility and effectiveness of some projects. There are concerns about "greenwashing," where companies may overstate their environmental efforts through the purchase of questionable carbon credits.

Some of the market players:

Carbon Care Asia: Carbon Care Asia is an environmental consultancy based in Hong Kong. The organization focuses on providing services related to carbon management, sustainable development, and environmental strategy.

Carbon Care Asia is an environmental consultancy based in Hong Kong. The organization focuses on providing services related to carbon management, sustainable development, and environmental strategy. 3 Degrees: 3Degrees is a renewable energy and carbon offset company based in the United States. They work with businesses and individuals to develop and implement strategies for reducing their carbon footprint and supporting clean energy projects.

3Degrees is a renewable energy and carbon offset company based in the United States. They work with businesses and individuals to develop and implement strategies for reducing their carbon footprint and supporting clean energy projects. South Pole Group: South Pole Group is a global sustainability solutions provider. They offer a range of services, including carbon offset projects, renewable energy solutions, and sustainability consulting to help organizations reduce their environmental impact.

South Pole Group is a global sustainability solutions provider. They offer a range of services, including carbon offset projects, renewable energy solutions, and sustainability consulting to help organizations reduce their environmental impact. Finite Carbon: Finite Carbon is a company that specializes in developing and monetizing carbon offset projects, particularly in the forestry and land-use sectors. They work with landowners and investors to create and sell carbon credits.

Finite Carbon is a company that specializes in developing and monetizing carbon offset projects, particularly in the forestry and land-use sectors. They work with landowners and investors to create and sell carbon credits. Eki Energy Services, Ltd.: Eki Energy Services is an Indian company that focuses on renewable energy projects and carbon credits. They work on initiatives related to clean energy generation and contribute to carbon offsetting efforts.

Eki Energy Services is an Indian company that focuses on renewable energy projects and carbon credits. They work on initiatives related to clean energy generation and contribute to carbon offsetting efforts. Carbon Better: Carbon Better is a platform that facilitates carbon offsetting for individuals and businesses. They provide tools and resources to calculate and offset carbon footprints through the support of various carbon reduction projects.

Carbon Better is a platform that facilitates carbon offsetting for individuals and businesses. They provide tools and resources to calculate and offset carbon footprints through the support of various carbon reduction projects. Climetrek Ltd.: Climetrek Ltd. is involved in climate and environmental services. They may offer solutions related to carbon footprint measurement, carbon offset projects, and sustainability consulting.

Climetrek Ltd. is involved in climate and environmental services. They may offer solutions related to carbon footprint measurement, carbon offset projects, and sustainability consulting. Carbon Credit Capital: Carbon Credit Capital is a company that focuses on developing and investing in carbon offset projects. They work to create high-quality carbon credits that can be used by organizations to offset their emissions.

Carbon Credit Capital is a company that focuses on developing and investing in carbon offset projects. They work to create high-quality carbon credits that can be used by organizations to offset their emissions. Nature Office GmbH: Nature Office GmbH is a German company specializing in carbon offsetting and environmental consulting. They provide services to businesses and organizations seeking to reduce their carbon footprint and support sustainable initiatives.

Nature Office GmbH is a German company specializing in carbon offsetting and environmental consulting. They provide services to businesses and organizations seeking to reduce their carbon footprint and support sustainable initiatives. Bluesource LLC: Bluesource is a North American company specializing in the development and management of environmental projects that generate carbon offsets. They work across various sectors, including forestry, agriculture, and energy.

Bluesource is a North American company specializing in the development and management of environmental projects that generate carbon offsets. They work across various sectors, including forestry, agriculture, and energy. TEM (formerly known as The Energy Manager): TEM is a company that provides energy management services, including strategies for reducing energy consumption and carbon emissions. They may offer solutions for businesses aiming to improve energy efficiency and environmental performance.





Carbon credit/Carbon offset Market Segmentation:

By Nature:

Compliance Market

Voluntary Market

By Project Type:

Renewable Energy Projects

Energy Efficiency Projects

Afforestation and Reforestation Projects

Methane Capture Projects

Industrial Process Emission Reduction Projects

By Application:

Aviation

Energy and Utilities

Manufacturing and Industrial Processes

Transportation

By End-user:

Corporate Sector

Government and Municipalities

Individuals and Households

By Region:

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Persistence Market Research

Teerth Technospace, Unit B-704

Survey Number - 103, Baner

Mumbai Bangalore Highway

Pune 411045 India

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com