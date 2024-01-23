Coors Light® Brings Chill to the Big Game with Return of Iconic Beer Train

TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All aboard! The Coors Light Chill Train is officially here, and this year it’s starring in Coors Light’s first-ever bespoke Big Game ad in Canada. The Chill Train will be leaving its mark across the country bringing ‘chill’ wherever it goes as it embarks on an ultra-high-speed “journey” to the Big Game.



In 2005, Coors Light’s iconic train made its debut, bringing ‘chill’ across North America. Now, after 12 long years away, it's making its triumphant return - traveling straight from the Rockies to spread good vibes and chill coast to coast.

Starting Thursday, February 1, the Chill Train will leave its chill tracks and a trail of precious cargo in the form of epic prizes as it whips through Vancouver, Calgary and Toronto. Canadians of legal drinking age who find the chill tracks and its frozen wake can enter for a chance to win instant prizes onsite that are sure to deliver Big Game day chill for kick-off. Instant win prizes include Game Day Bundles featuring a 65” TV and $580 prepaid gift card, a Coors Light mini fridge, limited edition Chill Train merch, and more.

Starting January 28, eligible fans over 21 years of age across Canada can enter for a chance to win the ultimate grand prize: a trip to the 2025 Big Game event*. Canadians can visit coorslight.ca/thechilltrain for more information and a chance to win.

“We are ecstatic to bring back the iconic Coors Light train and introduce the Chill Train to the next generation of fans,” said Leslie Malcolm, Vice President Marketing, Canada, Molson Coors Beverage Company. “Coors Light has seen unprecedented growth in Canada over the past year, becoming the #1 premium light beer in the country. We're capitalizing on this momentum in 2024 by investing in our first-ever Canadian Big Game spot and activation, and we’re excited to help deliver chill to fans across the country.”

Earlier this month Molson Coors Beverage Company announced that for the first time, it had bought a Canadian ad in the Big Game with a bespoke spot starring the #1 Light Beer in Canada - Coors Light. The commercial will air on the CTV and TSN broadcasts of the Big Game on February 11, 2024.

*Must be 21+. No purchase necessary. Mathematical skill-testing question applies. For full contest details, visit coorslight.ca/thechilltrain .

About Molson Coors Beverage Company

For more than two centuries, Molson Coors has been brewing beverages that unite people for all of life's moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Trademark, Carling, and Staropramen to Coors Banquet, Blue Moon Belgian White, Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy, Vizzy Hard Seltzer, Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, Simply Spiked Lemonade, Creemore Springs and more, Molson Coors produces some of the most beloved and iconic beer brands ever made. While the company's history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle with sparkling cocktails, canned wine, kombucha, cider and more.

Molson Coors Beverage Company is a publicly traded company that operates through Molson Coors North America and Molson Coors Europe, and is traded on the New York and Canadian Stock Exchange (TAP). The company's commitment to raising industry standards and leaving a positive imprint on our employees, consumers, communities and the environment is reflected in Our Beer Print and our 2025 sustainability targets. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com.





