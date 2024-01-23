Antimicrobial Resistance Surveillance Market: Projected Growth at 5.6% CAGR Through 2028

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antimicrobial Resistance Surveillance Market by Solution (Kits, System, Surveillance Software, Service), Application (Clinical Diagnostics, Public Health Surveillance), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Academic, Research Institutes) - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market surrounding antimicrobial resistance surveillance is projected to see a significant uptick reaching USD 7.7 billion by the year 2028, up from its current value of USD 5.9 billion. A Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.6% is expected during the forecast period, as per recent industry analysis.

The market is predominantly driven by a rise in infections from drug-resistant pathogens. Innovations in diagnostic technologies, coupled with growing public health concerns over antimicrobial resistance, have prompted increased government initiatives to combat these threats globally. Furthermore, the emergence of multi-drug resistance caused by drug misuse stands as a potent catalyst for market expansion.

Diagnostic Kits Dominate the Market's Largest Share

Comprehensive analysis reveals that in 2023, diagnostic kits lead the segment within the antimicrobial resistance surveillance market. Their prominence is accredited to the necessity for prompt detection and appropriate treatment, alongside surging demands for rapid diagnostic methodologies to manage antimicrobial resistance effectively.

Clinical Diagnostics Leads in Applications

Among various applications, clinical diagnostics take precedence, expected to hold the largest market share in 2023. The rise in this sector can be tied to a need for improved patient outcomes and the prevalence of antimicrobial resistance in the clinical environment.

Hospitals and Clinics as Primary End Users

When segmented by end-users, hospitals and clinics emerge as the leading contributors to the market's growth. High patient footfall, escalating hospital-acquired infections, and adherence to infection control protocols underscore this trend.

Geographical Insights and Regional Dominance of North America

North America is slated to account for the largest share of the antimicrobial resistance surveillance market in 2023. Factors such as the concentration of market leaders, the high prevalence of antimicrobial resistance, and a robust regulatory framework contribute to the region's commanding position.

The provided market breakdown indicates involvement from a diversity of players:

By Company Type: Tier 1 (40%), Tier 2 (30%), and Tier 3 (30%)

Tier 1 (40%), Tier 2 (30%), and Tier 3 (30%) By Designation: C-level (27%), Director-level (18%), Others (55%)

C-level (27%), Director-level (18%), Others (55%) By Region: North America (45%), Europe (15%), Asia Pacific (25%), and others collectively form the remaining market share.

In the landscape of the antimicrobial resistance surveillance market, key players such as Luminex Corporation, Roche Diagnostics, and Abbott Laboratories are among a broad list of influential entities taking various strategic actions to enhance their market positions.

Research Coverage:

The stringent research methodology applied to scrutinize the antimicrobial resistance surveillance market encapsulates a detailed analysis poised to assist in grasping market dynamics. The report's depth is aimed to furnish insights that will benefit corporations in consolidating their market presence.

Implications for Stakeholders:

Interested parties within the industry, from established firms to emerging players, will find this report invaluable in understanding the market's trajectory. It offers vital data that will empower businesses to capture increased market share through strategic planning and market penetration.

For those looking to build upon the foundation of understanding pertaining to the antimicrobial resistance surveillance market, the latest report offers vital information, analysis, and projections to inform successful market strategies and capitalize on the sector's growth potential.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $5.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $7.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Global

Companies Mentioned

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.

Alifax S.R.L.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Bioanalyse

Biomérieux Sa

Bruker Corporation

Condalab

Creative Diagnostics

Danaher Corporation

Elitechgroup

Genefluidics, Inc.

Himedia Laboratories

Liofilchem S.R.L.

Luminex Corporation

Mast Group Ltd.

Merck Kgaa

MP Biomedicals

Opgen, Inc.

Roche Diagnostics (A Division of F-Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.)

Synbiosis

T2 Biosystems, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Wolters Kluwer N.V.

Zhuhai Dl Biotech Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5jpoje

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment