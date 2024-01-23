Ducommun, the Los Angeles Chargers and University of California, Irvine Mark Sixth Anniversary of STEM on the SidelinesTM Initiative Promoting Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics Among Southern California High Schools

SANTA ANA, Calif., Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO) (“Ducommun” or the “Company”), a global supplier of innovative electronic and structural solutions for the aerospace and defense industry, in conjunction with the Los Angeles Chargers and the University of California, Irvine (UCI), proudly marked the sixth anniversary of the STEM on the SidelinesTM initiative promoting Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics in local Los Angeles and Orange County high schools on December 9, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.



“We are thrilled with the evolution and progress of this important initiative partnering with the Los Angeles Chargers and UCI, which is now in its sixth year” said Stephen G. Oswald, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Ducommun Incorporated. “As a manufacturer of engineered products and services, it is our ongoing responsibility to continuously promote STEM in local high schools and expose these disciplines to students in the hope of inspiring them to pursue a meaningful career in a technical field in the future.”

STEM on the SidelinesTM is a fun contest for teams of three to five students each to use STEM skills to build, program and navigate a rover over various football themed courses and obstacles. The sixth annual competition was held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on December 9, 2023 with a total of 19 teams, comprised of an estimated 100 students from 11 different high schools. Since the program’s inception in 2018, a total of more than 700 students have participated and benefitted from their involvement in STEM on the SidelinesTM.

“It is incredibly gratifying to see the growth and the success of the program over the last six years as it harnesses the synergistic strengths of each of the partners. Over the course of several months, students from Orange County and Los Angeles County high schools work in teams with a focus on engineering design and build skills such as collaboration, creativity, critical thinking, and communication. Most importantly, we have adhered to our core mission of expanding access for students from backgrounds with historically low levels of participation in higher education as we encourage the next generation of STEM professionals,” said Leyla Riley, director of outreach, UC Irvine Samueli School of Engineering.

The 2023 STEM on the Sidelines™ champions, the “Rock-It Robotics” team from Fountain Valley High School in Orange County, California was honored on the field at the Chargers’ home game against the Kansas City Chiefs on January 7, 2024 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California with representatives from Ducommun Incorporated, University of California Irvine, and University of California MESA (Mathematics, Engineering, Science Achievement) program.

