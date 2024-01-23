Global Transplantation Market Size To Exceed USD 21.2 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 9.5%

New York, United States, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Transplantation Market Size is to Grow from USD 8.5 Billion in 2022 to USD 21.2 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.5% during the projected period.





Transplantation is a surgical procedure in which an organ or living tissue is implanted in another part of the body or another body. One of the main drivers contributing to transplantation market growth during the forecast period is the rising demand for these procedures and the introduction of new products designed to prevent their failure. A combination of factors, such as severe trauma, blood loss, poisoning, drug abuse, leukemia, sepsis, and other acute diseases, typically causes organ failure. In the coming years, this is expected to increase demand for transplantation products. A significant increase in these procedures around the world as a result of organ demand is expected to drive overall market growth during the forecast period. Cancer, kidney failure, COPD, and lupus are examples of chronic diseases that frequently cause extensive tissue and organ damage. Furthermore, both developing and developed nations, such as the United States and the United Kingdom, are constantly raising public awareness about organ donation. During the forecast period, market growth will be driven by a focus on developed healthcare infrastructure and the implementation of favorable reimbursement policies. However, some factors, such as a scarcity of organ donors for transplantation procedures, are expected to constrain market growth during the forecast period. There is a severe shortage of organs for the treatment of organ failure.

COVID-19 Impact

The global transplantation market was impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak due to a global decline in injuries and trauma incidents. Reduced patient visits to healthcare professionals due to the coronavirus was another factor that caused the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 120 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Transplantation Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Tissue Products, Immunosuppressive Drugs, Preservation Solutions), By Application (Organ Transplantation, Tissue Transplantation), By End User (Hospitals, Transplantation Centers, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032."

The tissue product segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global transplantation market during the forecast period.

Based on the product type, the global transplantation market is classified into tissue products, immunosuppressive drugs, and preservation solutions. Among these, the tissue product is expected to hold the largest share of the transplantation market during the forecast period, due to increased R&D initiatives by various medical device companies leading to product launches. In addition, the segment's growth is being driven by an increase in the number of trauma and injury cases.

The tissue transplantation segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth over the forecast period.

Based on the application, the transplantation market is segmented into organ transplantation and tissue transplantation. Among these, the tissue transplantation segment holds the significant CAGR growth over the forecast period. This is due to the reason that skin, cornea, bones, heart valves, tendons, nerves, and veins are the most commonly performed procedures globally.

The transplantation center segment is witnessing substantial CAGR growth over the forecast period.

Based on the end user, the transplantation market is segmented into hospitals, transplantation centers, and others. Among these, the transplantation center segment is dominating the market with substantial CAGR growth over the forecast period. As the demand for advanced healthcare centers rises, transplant centers an ideal option for older adults because they provide personalized care and avoid frequent hospital visits.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

North America is dominating the market share over the forecast period. The market is expected to remain dominant due to the high demand for unique tissue transplantation products and organ transplantation. Other factors that contributed to market growth include favorable reimbursement plans and the region's rapid adoption of three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting. Furthermore, the presence of prominent companies in the US, as well as regulatory approvals for new products, are some common contributing factors to North American market growth during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of various chronic diseases, as well as the increasing incidence of road accidents, are causing permanent organ damage, necessitating the replacement of damaged organs with healthy organs to save the patient's life, both of which are major factors driving revenue growth in the Asia Pacific region.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Transplantation market include Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Arthrex, Inc., Veloxis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., BioLife Solutions, TransMedics, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Zimmer Biomet, Astellas Pharma Inc., Abbvie, Inc, Medtronic, Strykers, 21st Century Medicine, and among others.

Recent Developments

In July 2022, Carl Zeiss Meditec collaborated with Precise Bio to create and market fabricated corneal tissue for patients requiring endothelial keratoplasty and natural lenticular transplants to treat keratoconus and vision correction.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2022 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global transplantation market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Transplantation Market, Product Type Analysis

Tissue Products

Immunosuppressive Drugs

Preservation Solutions

Transplantation Market, Application Analysis

Organ Transplantation

Tissue Transplantation

Transplantation Market, End User Analysis

Academic Medical Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Transplantation Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



