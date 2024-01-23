Food Texture Market Anticipates Significant Growth; Driven by Demand for Convenient Foods and Meat Alternatives

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Texture Market by Type (Cellulose Derivatives, Gums, Pectin, Gelatin, Starch, Inulin, Dextrin), Source, Form (Dry, Liquid), Application (Bakery & Confectionery Products, Dairy & Frozen Foods), Functionality and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global food texture market is poised for substantial growth between 2023 and 2028, as per the latest market research report added to our website. This growth trajectory signifies a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.6%, with projections estimating the market's expansion from a valuation of USD 14.3 billion to USD 18.8 billion within the specified timeframe.

Various factors are contributing to the market dynamics, including an escalating demand for convenient and ready-to-eat food, burgeoning consumer interest in high-quality meat and poultry products, and a rising inclination toward plant-based alternatives. The report segments the market by type, source, form, application, functionality, and region, providing an exhaustive cross-sectional analysis of the food texture landscape.

On the basis of the form, dry food texturizers are taking the lead due to their long shelf life and cost-efficiency. These ingredients are deemed indispensable for ensuring favorable texture and moisture retention in an array of culinary applications, such as bakery and confectionery. Beneficial properties such as preventing undesired moisture absorption propel their prominence in the market.

The appetite for meat & poultry products infused with texture enhancers is pronounced, especially considering their role in delivering the desired mouthfeel in processed meats widely consumed across the globe. The trend is particularly noticeable in the Asia Pacific and Rest of the World regions, where Western dietary influences are reshaping consumption patterns. Simultaneously, the burgeoning vegan movement is sparking a surge in demand for meat substitutes seeking to mimic the textural properties of animal-based proteins.

South America's Impact on the Global Food Texture Market

The report shines a spotlight on South America's valuable contribution to the market, with countries like Brazil and Argentina spearheading the production and export of key raw materials for texturizers such as gelatin. Fueled by rising per capita incomes and urbanization trends, the region is experiencing heightened demand for processed and convenience foods—factors which are instrumental in driving the food texture market forward.

Understanding Market Dynamics

Thorough examination of market forces, including drivers, constraints, and opportunities.

In-depth insights into product innovations and R&D activities shaping market progressions.

Comprehensive analysis of emerging markets, enabling stakeholders to identify lucrative opportunities for expansion and investment.

Strategic market diversification, elucidating new product developments and untapped geographic markets.

Competitive assessment providing a window into the market shares and growth strategies of key industry players.

With an emphasis on the meat & poultry application segment and the dry form category, the report delineates the current and anticipated market scenarios. What stands out is the all-encompassing approach to analyzing the full spectrum of dynamics, including the food texture market's response to consumer lifestyles, regulatory landscapes, and the overarching need for product diversity and enhancement.

This contemporary research offering is a testament to the evolving food texture industry and is poised to equip stakeholders with the necessary insights to navigate the market with confidence, strategic vision, and an understanding of the catalyzing factors at play.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 365 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $14.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $18.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Global

