AI-based Surgical Robots Market To Reach USD 34.9 Billion By 2032 | DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The AI-based Surgical Robots Market size was valued at USD 7.2 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 34.9 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 17.2%

The market for robotic surgery is rapidly expanding globally because of the increasing prevalence of chronic disorders and the advancements in automated robotic surgeries. Its enhanced efficiency and success rates have facilitated the widespread adoption of robotic surgery. This trend is expected to persist in the coming years. The use of minimally invasive medical devices is also gaining popularity, further boosting the market's growth. Integrating AI in automated robotic surgeries for clinical decision-making also contributes to the market's growth.

The robotic-assisted, minimally invasive surgery market is growing rapidly, and this demand is driving market growth. One key factor is using AI systems to predict surgical situations by analyzing millions of surgical videos. These systems are equipped with advanced sensors and imaging devices that process real-time data during surgery and provide insights to the surgeon. AI-based robotic systems can improve surgeon performance and patient outcomes during MIS surgery and also automate tasks, reducing the surgeon's stress during critical times.

The increasing use of synthetic data to train AI models can offer significant opportunities for major market players. For AI models to be accurate and provide valuable insights to surgeons, they need to be trained on extensive and diverse data. A limited database can lead to inaccurate and biased conclusions. AI models trained on a single data type can result in potential bias in the results, rendering them unsuitable for the general diverse population. Synthetic data comes in handy when real-world data is not readily available or when analyzing data from regions or populations with limited information. These datasets can enhance the capabilities of AI-driven surgical robots.

Segmentation Overview:

The global AI-based surgical robots market has been segmented into type, application, and region. The instrument and accessories segment is the largest in the robotic surgery market due to the integration of AI systems. USMI will launch its robotic AI surgical system in early 2024, which uses cold atmospheric plasma to kill microscopic tumor cells without affecting surrounding tissue. The other segment also has a significant market share due to the use of robotic surgery in laparoscopic procedures. AI can help surgical robots overcome intra-operative difficulties, such as inflammation in organs, which can increase the difficulty and duration of the operation.

AI-based Surgical Robots Market Report Highlights:

The global AI-based surgical robots market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 17.2% by 2032.

The global market for robotic surgeries is growing rapidly due to increasing chronic disorders and advancements in the field. Minimally invasive medical devices and AI-based robotic surgery systems also contribute to this growth. Integrating AI in robotic surgeries can improve surgeon performance and patient outcomes during MIS surgery while reducing the surgeon's stress. Synthetic data is becoming crucial in training AI models for accurate and valuable insights for surgeons and improving the capabilities of AI-driven surgical robots.

North America is expected to have a significant market share in the coming years due to the increasing adoption of AI in healthcare. This growth is also driven by the rising use of robotic surgery in various procedures, including cardiothoracic, colorectal, general, gynecology, hip, and knee replacement surgery. Intuitive Surgical reports that over 12 million robotic surgery procedures have been carried out as of 2023.

Some prominent players in the AI-based surgical robots market report include Accuray Incorporated, Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Medtronic, plc, Medrobotics Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, Stereotaxis, Inc., Transenterix, Inc. (Asensus Inc), Stryker Corporation, Activ Surgical, Inc., Titan Medical, Inc., CMR Surgical, Inc., and Smith & Nephew.

Industry Trends and Insights:

- CMR Surgical, a global surgical robotics company, has introduced a new digital feature called Versius Clinical Insights. The feature aims to provide hospitals and surgeons with a connected collection of digital insights from surgical procedures.

- Activ Surgical, a company specializing in digital surgery, has recently completed its first surgery case using ActivSight Intelligent Light, an AI-powered product designed to provide surgeons with real-time surgical insights and improved visualization during surgeries. The product aims to cater to surgeons' needs by providing on-demand insights while performing surgeries.

AI-based Surgical Robots Market Segmentation:

By Type: Services and Instruments & Accessories

By Application: Orthopedics, Neurology, Urology, Gynecology and Others

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

