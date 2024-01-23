Combi Ovens Market Poised for 9.3% CAGR Surge, Targeting US$ 5.18 Billion by 2033, States Fact.MR

Rockville, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global Combi Ovens Market is forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 9.3% to land at a value of US$ 5.18 Bn by late 2033.

Combi ovens are versatile kitchen appliances that combine three cooking methods – convection, steam, and a combination of both – into one unit. Unlike traditional ovens, combi ovens offer chefs the flexibility to bake, roast, steam, grill, and more within a single device, making them highly efficient and space-saving. These ovens reduce cooking times, conserve energy, and provide precise control over cooking conditions, ensuring consistent and flavorful results. The combination of steam and convection cooking retains moisture in food, enhancing its quality.

Key Segments of Combi Ovens Market Research Report

By Type By Application By Sales Channel By Region Combi Ovens with Boilers

Boiler-less Combi Ovens Restaurants

Individuals

Bakeries/Confectioneries

Others Offline

Online North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



The expansion of the Combi Ovens Market is fueled by the increasing demand for versatile and space-efficient cooking equipment in commercial kitchens. The adoption of combi ovens, which combine multiple cooking functions in a single unit, addresses this need. Additionally, the market is driven by the emphasis on energy efficiency, precision control, and improved food quality.

Combi ovens often involve significant upfront investment, which can be a challenge for smaller businesses or those operating on tight budgets. Moreover, the advanced features and functionalities of combi ovens may require specialized training for kitchen staff leading to more difficulties.

Key Takeaways:

The US Combi oven sales are expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6%, reaching a market value of US $949 Mn by the end of 2023. The increasing demand for combi ovens is anticipated to be fueled by the significant presence of notable confectionery/bakery and restaurant enterprises in the region.

The sales of Combi Ovens in Japan are expected to experience a CAGR of 10.6%, reaching a value of US $238.54 Mn by the end of 2033. The heightened popularity of combi ovens in various commercial settings for diverse purposes is anticipated to be a key driver for market growth in the country.

The anticipated CAGR for combi ovens equipped with boilers is 9.4%, projecting a valuation of US $3.74 Bn by the conclusion of the forecast period. These ovens are gaining popularity globally and are poised to secure a substantial share of the overall global market.

The demand for versatile and space-efficient commercial kitchen equipment, the emphasis on energy efficiency and improved food quality, as well as the growing trend towards automation and reduced labor requirements in professional kitchens, are key factors that are impacting the market growth - Says Fact.MR Expert

The market in the United Kingdom is poised to reach US$ 524.2 million by 2033, with Germany expected to closely follow in terms of growth. Convenience plays a pivotal role in both the United Kingdom and Germany, particularly in urban areas where individuals may face time constraints or a reluctance to engage in extensive cooking. High-speed ovens have simplified the process of preparing a diverse range of items, from frozen meals to fresh foods.

Both the United Kingdom and Germany boast substantial and expanding food service industries. The popularity of high-speed ovens spans various sectors as they enable businesses to efficiently produce food quickly, consequently reducing customer wait times.

Market Competition

Prominent industry participants are making significant investments to deliver top-notch products to consumers and optimize supply chain management for secure and timely deliveries. Key players in the market comprise Convotherm, Unox, Rational AG, Electrolux Professional, Alto-Shaam, Inc., Turbofan, Carbolite Gero, Vulcan Equipment, and G.S. Blodgett.

Engaged in the field of combi oven technology, RATIONAL AG introduced the iCombi Pro to the United States market in August 2020. These advanced combi ovens are now accessible globally.

Winning strategies

Key players in the combi ovens market are exploring cloud-based solutions for remote access to recipes, cooking profiles, and software updates. This strategy simplifies operations, ensuring consistency across multiple kitchen locations, and proves to be a winning approach in the market.

In this market, leading players are succeeding by prioritizing user-friendly interfaces with intuitive controls and touchscreens. This simplifies oven operation and reduces the learning curve for kitchen staff, making the equipment more accessible and efficient.

Certain companies strategically shape the next generation of chefs by partnering with culinary schools, offering specialized training on their combi oven technologies to instill brand loyalty early in chefs' careers.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2033) US$ 5.18 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 9.3% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 134 Tables No. of Figures 117 Figures



