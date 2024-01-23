Sandy Spring Bancorp Reports Fourth Quarter Earnings of $26.1 Million

| Source: Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.

OLNEY, Md., Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq-SASR), the parent company of Sandy Spring Bank, reported net income of $26.1 million ($0.58 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to net income of $20.7 million ($0.46 per diluted common share) for the third quarter of 2023 and $34.0 million ($0.76 per diluted common share) for the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in the current quarter's net income compared to the linked quarter was a product of a lower provision for credit losses coupled with lower non-interest expense, partially offset by lower net interest income and non-interest income.

Current quarter's core earnings were $27.1 million ($0.60 per diluted common share), compared to $27.8 million ($0.62 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 and $35.3 million ($0.79 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Core earnings exclude the after-tax impact of amortization of intangibles, investment securities gains or losses and other non-recurring or extraordinary items. The current quarter’s core earnings were positively affected by a lower provision for credit losses, which was offset by lower revenues and an increase in non-interest expense, after excluding the pension settlement expense from the prior quarter.

“Over the past year, we successfully grew core funding, improved liquidity and expanded our client base," said Daniel J. Schrider, Chairman, President and CEO of Sandy Spring Bank. "We also launched improved digital banking and online account opening platforms that give our clients more control in how they bank with us."

“While it was a challenging year given the rate environment and economic uncertainty, we are focused on building on this positive momentum in 2024 and continuing to stay close to our clients,” Schrider added.

Fourth Quarter Highlights

  • Total assets at December 31, 2023 decreased by 1% to $14.0 billion compared to $14.1 billion at September 30, 2023.

  • Total loans increased by $66.7 million or 1% to $11.4 billion at December 31, 2023 compared to $11.3 billion at September 30, 2023. During the current quarter, the Company reduced its concentration in the investor commercial real estate segment by $33.3 million, while AD&C and commercial business loans and lines increased $50.3 million and $50.2 million, respectively. The total mortgage loan portfolio remained relatively unchanged during this period.

  • Deposits decreased $154.5 million or 1% to $11.0 billion at December 31, 2023 compared to $11.2 billion at September 30, 2023, as noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing deposits declined $99.7 million and $54.7 million, respectively. Decline within noninterest-bearing deposit categories was driven by lower balances in small business and title company commercial checking accounts. The decrease in interest-bearing deposits was due to a $253.1 million reduction in brokered time deposits, as the Company continued to reduce its reliance on wholesale funding sources, in addition to the $111.9 million decrease in money market accounts. These declines were partially offset by the $265.9 million growth in savings accounts.

  • The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans was 0.81% at December 31, 2023 compared to 0.46% at September 30, 2023 and 0.35% at December 31, 2022. The current quarter's increase in non-performing loans was related to two large investor commercial real estate relationships within the custodial care and multifamily residential property industries. Net charge-off activity during the current quarter was insignificant.

  • Total borrowings were unchanged across all categories at December 31, 2023 compared to the previous quarter.

  • Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 declined $3.4 million or 4% compared to the previous quarter and $24.9 million or 23% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. During the recent quarter, the $3.2 million growth in interest income was more than offset by the $6.6 million increase in interest expense, a result of the competitive rates offered on deposits.

  • The net interest margin was 2.45% for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 2.55% for the third quarter of 2023 and 3.26% for the fourth quarter of 2022. This decline in the net interest margin was the result of higher rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities, driven by higher market rates, competition for deposits, and customers' movement of excess funds out of noninterest-bearing into interest-bearing accounts, which outpaced the increase in the yield on interest-earning assets. Compared to the linked quarter, the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities rose 25 basis points, while the yield on interest-earning assets increased 9 basis points, resulting in the quarterly margin compression of 10 basis points.

  • Provision for credit losses directly attributable to the funded loan portfolio for the current quarter was a credit of $2.6 million compared to a charge of $3.2 million in the previous quarter and $7.9 million in the prior year quarter. The reduction in the provision during the current quarter was attributable to a change in the composition of the loan portfolio, a decline in the probability of an economic recession and updates to other qualitative adjustments used within the reserve calculation. These factors were partially offset by an individual reserve established on an investor commercial real estate loan designated as non-accrual during the current quarter coupled with a slight deterioration in other relevant economic factors in the most recent economic forecast. In addition, during the current quarter the Company reduced its reserve for unfunded commitments by $0.9 million, a result of higher utilization rates on lines of credit.

  • Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased by 5% or $0.8 million compared to the linked quarter and grew by 16% or $2.3 million compared to the prior year quarter. The quarter-over-quarter decrease was mainly driven by lower income from mortgage banking activities, due to lower sales volume, partially offset by greater BOLI income.

  • Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased $5.3 million or 7% compared to the third quarter of 2023 and $2.8 million or 4% compared to the prior year quarter. The previous quarter included an $8.2 million in pension settlement expense related to the termination of the Company's pension plan. Excluding this item from the previous quarter, total non-interest expense increased by $2.8 million or 4% due to higher professional and consulting fees, marketing expense and other operating expenses.

  • Return on average assets (“ROA”) for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 was 0.73% and return on average tangible common equity (“ROTCE”) was 9.26% compared to 0.58% and 7.42%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2023 and 0.98% and 12.91%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2022. On a non-GAAP basis, the current quarter's core ROA was 0.76% and core ROTCE was 9.26% compared to 0.78% and 9.51%, respectively, for the previous quarter and 1.02% and 13.02%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2022.

  • The GAAP efficiency ratio was 68.33% for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 70.72% for the third quarter of 2023 and 53.23% for the fourth quarter of 2022. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio was 66.16% for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 60.91% for the third quarter of 2023 and 51.46% for the prior year quarter. The increase in non-GAAP efficiency ratio (reflecting a decrease in efficiency) in the current quarter compared to the previous quarter and the fourth quarter of the prior year was the result of declines in net revenue from the prior periods coupled with the growth in non-interest expense.

Balance Sheet and Credit Quality

Total assets were $14.0 billion at December 31, 2023, as compared to $14.1 billion at September 30, 2023. At December 31, 2023 total loans increased by $66.7 million or 1% to $11.4 billion compared to $11.3 billion at September 30, 2023. Commercial real estate and business loans increased $62.0 million quarter-over-quarter due to the $50.3 million and $50.2 million growth in the AD&C and commercial business loan and lines portfolios, respectively, partially offset by a $33.3 million decline in the investor commercial real estate loan portfolio. Quarter-over-quarter the total mortgage loan portfolio remained relatively unchanged.

Deposits decreased $154.5 million or 1% to $11.0 billion at December 31, 2023 compared to $11.2 billion at September 30, 2023. During this period noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing deposits declined $99.7 million and $54.7 million, respectively. The decline within noninterest-bearing deposit categories was primarily driven by $64.7 million and $54.4 million decrease in small business and title company commercial checking accounts, respectively. The decrease in interest-bearing deposits was due to a $253.1 million reduction in brokered time deposits, as the Company continued to reduce its reliance on wholesale funding sources during the current quarter, in addition to the $111.9 million decrease in money market accounts. These declines were partially offset by $265.9 million growth in savings accounts. Total deposits, excluding brokered deposits, increased by $85.5 million or 1% quarter-over-quarter and represented 92% of the total deposits as of December 31, 2023 compared to 90% at September 30, 2023, reflecting continued stability of the core deposit base. Due to the deposit decline experienced during the current quarter the loan to deposit ratio increased to 103% at December 31, 2023 from 101% at September 30, 2023. Total uninsured deposits at December 31, 2023 were approximately 34% of the total deposits.

At December 31, 2023, contingent liquidity, which consists of available FHLB borrowings, fed funds, funds through the Federal Reserve Bank's discount window and the Bank Term Funding Program, as well as excess cash and unpledged investment securities totaled $6.0 billion or 162% of uninsured deposits.

The tangible common equity ratio increased to 8.77% of tangible assets at December 31, 2023, compared to 8.42% at September 30, 2023. This increase reflected the impact of higher tangible common equity, a product of $10.8 million increase in net retained earnings and a $38.2 million decrease in unrealized losses on available-for-sale investment securities during the current quarter, while tangible assets decreased by $119.2 million.

At December 31, 2023, the Company had a total risk-based capital ratio of 14.92%, a common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 10.90%, a tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 10.90%, and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.51%. All of these ratios remain well in excess of the mandated minimum regulatory requirements.

Non-performing loans include non-accrual loans and accruing loans 90 days or more past due. At December 31, 2023, non-performing loans totaled $91.8 million, compared to $51.8 million at September 30, 2023 and $39.4 million at December 31, 2022. Non-performing loans to total loans was 0.81% compared to 0.46%. These levels of non-performing loans compare to 0.35% at December 31, 2022. The current quarter's increase in non-performing loans was related to two large investor commercial real estate relationships within the custodial care and multifamily residential property industries. These two relationships accounted for $42.4 million of the total $47.9 million of loans placed on non-accrual during the quarter. Only the custodial care relationship required an individual reserve during the current quarter. An individual reserve was recorded earlier in the year on the multifamily residential property relationship. Total net recoveries for the current quarter amounted to $0.1 million compared to net charge-offs of $0.1 million for the third quarter of 2023 and $0.1 million of net recoveries for the fourth quarter of 2022.

At December 31, 2023, the allowance for credit losses was $120.9 million or 1.06% of outstanding loans and 132% of non-performing loans, compared to $123.4 million or 1.09% of outstanding loans and 238% of non-performing loans at the end of the previous quarter and $136.2 million or 1.20% of outstanding loans and 346% of non-performing loans at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease in the allowance for the current quarter compared to the previous quarter mainly reflects a change in the composition of the loan portfolio, a decline in the probability of an economic recession and updates to other qualitative adjustments, partially offset by an individual reserve established on the previously discussed investor commercial real estate loan designated as non-accrual during the current quarter coupled with a slight deterioration in other relevant economic factors in the most recent economic forecast.

Income Statement Review

Quarterly Results

Net income was $26.1 million ($0.58 per diluted common share) for the three months ended December 31, 2023 compared to $20.7 million ($0.46 per diluted common share) for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and $34.0 million ($0.76 per diluted common share) for the prior year quarter. The current quarter's core earnings were $27.1 million ($0.60 per diluted common share), compared to $27.8 million ($0.62 per diluted common share) for the previous quarter and $35.3 million ($0.79 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The increase in the current quarter's net income compared to the previous quarter, which included a one-time pension settlement expense of $8.2 million, was a result of lower provision for credit losses partially offset by declines in both net interest income and non-interest income.

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased $3.4 million or 4% compared to the previous quarter and $24.9 million or 23% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. Both quarterly and year-over-year decreases in net interest income were driven by higher interest expense, a result of higher funding costs, which outpaced growth in interest income. The rising interest rate environment was primarily responsible for a $20.3 million year-over-year increase in interest income. This growth in interest income was more than offset by the $45.3 million year-over-year growth in interest expense as funding costs have also risen in response to the rising rate environment and significant competition for deposits. Interest income growth occurred in all categories of commercial loans and, to a lesser degree, in residential mortgage loans, and consumer loans.

The net interest margin was 2.45% for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 2.55% for the third quarter of 2023 and 3.26% for the fourth quarter of 2022. The contraction of the net interest margin for the current quarter reflects the higher rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities, which outpaced the increase in the yield on interest-earning assets. The overall rate and yield increases were driven by the multiple federal funds rate increases that occurred over the preceding twelve months, competition for deposits in the market, and customer movement of excess funds out of noninterest-bearing accounts into higher yielding products. As compared to the prior year quarter, the yield on interest-earning assets increased 49 basis points while the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities rose 169 basis points, resulting in net interest margin compression of 81 basis points.

The total provision for credit losses was a credit of $3.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to a charge of $2.4 million for the previous quarter and $10.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The provision for credit losses directly attributable to the funded loan portfolio was a credit of $2.6 million for the current quarter compared to a charge of $3.2 million for the third quarter of 2023 and the prior year quarter’s provision of $7.9 million. The current quarter's provision is mainly a reflection of change in the composition of the loan portfolio, a decline in the probability of an economic recession and updates to other qualitative adjustments, partially offset by an increase in individual reserves driven by one large investor commercial real estate relationship along with a slight deterioration in other relevant economic factors.

Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased by 5% or $0.8 million compared to the linked quarter and grew by 16% or $2.3 million compared to the prior year quarter. The current quarter's decrease in non-interest income as compared to the previous quarter was mainly driven by lower income from mortgage banking activities, due to lower sales volume, partially offset by an increase in BOLI income.

Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased $5.3 million or 7% compared to the third quarter of 2023 and increased $2.8 million or 4% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. The previous quarter included $8.2 million of pension settlement expense related to the termination of the Company's pension plan. Excluding this item from the previous quarter, total non-interest expense increased by $2.8 million or 4% driven by a cumulative effect of higher professional and consulting fees, marketing expense and other operating expenses, partially offset by lower salaries and employee benefits.

For the fourth quarter of 2023, the GAAP efficiency ratio was 68.33% compared to 70.72% for the third quarter of 2023 and 53.23% for the fourth quarter of 2022. The GAAP efficiency ratio rose from the prior year quarter primarily as a result of the 19% decrease in GAAP revenue in combination with the 4% increase in GAAP non-interest expense. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio was 66.16% for the current quarter as compared to 60.91% for the third quarter of 2023 and 51.46% for the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in the non-GAAP efficiency ratio (reflecting a decrease in efficiency) from the fourth quarter of the prior year to the current year quarter was primarily the result of the 19% decline in non-GAAP revenue, while non-GAAP expenses increased 4%.

ROA for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 was 0.73% and ROTCE was 9.26% compared to 0.58% and 7.42%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2023 and 0.98% and 12.91%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2022. On a non-GAAP basis, the current quarter's core ROA was 0.76% and core ROTCE was 9.26% compared to 0.78% and 9.51% for the third quarter of 2023 and 1.02% and 13.02%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Year-to-Date Results

The Company recorded net income of $122.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 compared to net income of $166.3 million for the same period in the prior year. Core earnings were $134.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 compared to $160.3 million for the same period in the prior year. Year-to-date net income declined as a result of the gain recognized on the sale of the Company's insurance segment during the prior year in combination with the decrease in net interest income and higher non-interest expense, partially offset by lower provision for credit losses.

For the year ended December 31, 2023, net interest income decreased $72.5 million compared to the prior year as a result of the $214.3 million increase in interest expense, partially offset by the $141.9 million increase in interest income. The increase in interest expense was driven by the interest expense on deposits, primarily associated with money market and time deposit accounts and, to a lesser degree, FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank borrowings. The net interest margin declined to 2.67% for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to 3.44% for the prior year, primarily as a result of higher funding costs due to the rising interest rate environment and market competition for deposits during the period.

The provision for credit losses for the year ended December 31, 2023 amounted to a credit of $17.6 million as compared to a charge of $34.4 million for 2022. The credit to the provision for the year ended December 31, 2023 was a reflection of the improving regional forecasted unemployment rate, observed during the first half of the current year, and the declining probability of economic recession, partially offset by higher individual reserves on our non-accrual loans during the year.

For the year ended December 31, 2023, non-interest income decreased 23% to $67.1 million compared to $87.0 million for 2022. During the prior year, the Company realized a $16.5 million gain on the sale of its insurance segment. Excluding the gain, non-interest income decreased 5% or $3.4 million, driven by a $2.9 million decrease in insurance commissions, a $2.6 million decrease in bank card fees and a $0.6 million decrease in income from mortgage banking activities. Insurance commission income declined due to the disposition of the Company's insurance business during the second quarter of the prior year. Fees from bank cards declined as a result of regulatory restrictions on transaction fees effective in the second half of the prior year. The decline in income from mortgage banking activities is the result of the rising interest rate environment, which continues to dampen home sales and refinancing activity. These decreases in non-interest income year-over-year were partially offset by a $1.1 million increase in BOLI mortality-related income and the $0.9 million increase in wealth management income.

Non-interest expense increased 7% to $275.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $257.3 million for 2022. Current year expense included pension settlement expense of $8.2 million and severance expense of $1.9 million, while the prior year included contingent earn-out expense associated with the 2020 acquisition of Rembert Pendleton Jackson of $1.2 million and merger, acquisition and disposal expense of $1.1 million. Excluding these items, non-interest expense increased by $10.0 million or 4% in the current year over the prior year. The drivers of the increase in non-interest expense were a $8.8 million increase in professional fees, a $4.7 million increase in FDIC expense, and a $1.7 million increase in software amortization expense. Excluding the pension settlement expense, total salaries and benefits expense declined by $6.5 million from the prior year period, predominantly due to a reduction in performance-based compensation. Year-over-year increases in both professional fees and software amortization expense were mainly associated with the Company's investments in technology and software projects. The increase in FDIC insurance expense was a result of an increase in the assessment rate for all banks that became effective in 2023.

For the year ended December 31, 2023, the GAAP efficiency ratio was 65.24% compared to 50.05% for the same period in 2022. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio for the current year was 60.99% compared to the 49.66% for the prior year. The growth in the current year’s GAAP and non-GAAP efficiency ratios compared to the prior year, indicating a decline in efficiency, was the result of the declines in GAAP and non-GAAP revenues combined with the growth in GAAP and non-GAAP non-interest expenses.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release contains financial information and performance measures determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). The Company’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information provides a better comparison of period-to-period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, such information is useful to investors. Non-GAAP measures used in this release consist of the following:

  • Tangible common equity and related measures are non-GAAP measures that exclude the impact of goodwill and other intangible assets.
  • The non-GAAP efficiency ratio excludes amortization of intangible assets, investment securities gains/(losses), merger, acquisition and disposal expense, gain on disposal of assets, pension settlement expense, severance expense and contingent payment expense, and includes tax-equivalent income.
  • Core earnings and the related measures of core earnings per diluted common share, core return on average assets and core return on average tangible common equity reflect net income exclusive of amortization of intangible assets, pension settlement expense, investment securities gains/(losses) and other non-recurring or extraordinary items, on a net of tax basis.
  • Pre-tax pre-provision net income excludes income tax expense and the provision (credit) for credit losses.

These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Please refer to the non-GAAP Reconciliation tables included with this release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Conference Call

The Company’s management will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter results today at 2:00 p.m. (ET). A live Webcast of the conference call is available through the Investor Relations section of the Sandy Spring Website at www.sandyspringbank.com. Participants may call 1-833-470-1428. Please use the following access code: 125369. Visitors to the Website are advised to log on 10 minutes ahead of the scheduled start of the call. An internet-based replay will be available on the website until February 6, 2024. A replay of the teleconference will be available through the same time period by calling 1-866-813-9403 under conference call number 801362.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Olney, Maryland, is the holding company for Sandy Spring Bank, a premier community bank in the Greater Washington, D.C. region. With over 50 locations, the bank offers a broad range of commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services throughout Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Through its subsidiaries, Rembert Pendleton Jackson and West Financial Services, Inc., Sandy Spring Bank also offers a comprehensive menu of wealth management services.

Category: Webcast
Source: Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.
Code: SASR-E

For additional information or questions, please contact:
Daniel J. Schrider, Chair, President & Chief Executive Officer, or
Philip J. Mantua, E.V.P. & Chief Financial Officer
Sandy Spring Bancorp
17801 Georgia Avenue
Olney, Maryland 20832
1-800-399-5919
Email: DSchrider@sandyspringbank.com
PMantua@sandyspringbank.com

Website: www.sandyspringbank.com
Media Contact:
Jen Schell, Senior Vice President
301-570-8331
jschell@sandyspringbank.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Sandy Spring Bancorp’s forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks identified in our quarterly and annual reports and the following: changes in general business and economic conditions nationally or in the markets that we serve; changes in consumer and business confidence, investor sentiment, or consumer spending or savings behavior; changes in the level of inflation; changes in the demand for loans, deposits and other financial services that we provide; the possibility that future credit losses may be higher than currently expected; the impact of the interest rate environment on our business, financial condition and results of operations; the impact of compliance with changes in laws, regulations and regulatory interpretations, including changes in income taxes; changes in credit ratings assigned to us or our subsidiaries; the ability to realize benefits and cost savings from, and limit any unexpected liabilities associated with, any business combinations; competitive pressures among financial services companies; the ability to attract, develop and retain qualified employees; our ability to maintain the security of our data processing and information technology systems; the impact of changes in accounting policies, including the introduction of new accounting standards; the impact of judicial or regulatory proceedings; the impact of fiscal and governmental policies of the United States federal government; the impact of health emergencies, epidemics or pandemics; the effects of climate change; and the impact of natural disasters, extreme weather events, military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events. Sandy Spring Bancorp provides greater detail regarding some of these factors in its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, including in the Risk Factors section of those reports, and in its other SEC reports. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s forward-looking statements may also be subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those that it may discuss elsewhere in this news release or in its filings with the SEC, accessible on the SEC’s Web site at www.sec.gov.

 
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - UNAUDITED
         
  Three Months Ended
December 31,		 %
Change

 Year Ended
December 31,		 %
Change

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022  2023 2022 
Results of operations:            
Net interest income $81,696  $106,643  (23)% $354,550  $427,004  (17)%
Provision/ (credit) for credit losses  (3,445)  10,801  N/M   (17,561)  34,372  N/M 
Non-interest income  16,560   14,297  16   67,078   87,019  (23)
Non-interest expense  67,142   64,375  4   275,054   257,293  7 
Income before income tax expense  34,559   45,764  (24)  164,135   222,358  (26)
Net income  26,100   33,980  (23)  122,844   166,299  (26)
             
Net income attributable to common shareholders $26,066  $33,866  (23) $122,621  $165,618  (26)
Pre-tax pre-provision net income(1) $31,114  $56,565  (45) $146,574  $256,730  (43)
             
Return on average assets  0.73%  0.98%    0.87%  1.26%  
Return on average common equity  6.70%  9.23%    8.04%  11.23%  
Return on average tangible common equity(1)  9.26%  12.91%    11.06%  15.64%  
Net interest margin  2.45%  3.26%    2.67%  3.44%  
Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis(2)  68.33%  53.23%    65.24%  50.05%  
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis(2)  66.16%  51.46%    60.99%  49.66%  
             
Per share data:            
Basic net income per common share $0.58  $0.76  (24)% $2.74  $3.69  (26)%
Diluted net income per common share $0.58  $0.76  (23) $2.73  $3.68  (26)
Weighted average diluted common shares  45,009,574   44,828,827     44,947,263   45,039,022   
Dividends declared per share $0.34  $0.34    $1.36  $1.36   
Book value per common share $35.36  $33.23  6  $35.36  $33.23  6 
Tangible book value per common share(1) $26.64  $24.64  8  $26.64  $24.64  8 
Outstanding common shares  44,913,561   44,657,054  1   44,913,561   44,657,054  1 
             
Financial condition at period-end:            
Investment securities $1,414,453  $1,543,208  (8)% $1,414,453  $1,543,208  (8)%
Loans  11,366,989   11,396,706     11,366,989   11,396,706   
Assets  14,028,172   13,833,119  1   14,028,172   13,833,119  1 
Deposits  10,996,538   10,953,421     10,996,538   10,953,421   
Stockholders' equity  1,588,142   1,483,768  7   1,588,142   1,483,768  7 
             
Capital ratios:            
Tier 1 leverage(3)  9.51%  9.33%    9.51%  9.33%  
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(3)  10.90%  10.23%    10.90%  10.23%  
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(3)  10.90%  10.23%    10.90%  10.23%  
Total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets(3)  14.92%  14.20%    14.92%  14.20%  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets(4)  8.77%  8.18%    8.77%  8.18%  
Average equity to average assets  10.97%  10.61%    10.87%  11.20%  
             
Credit quality ratios:            
Allowance for credit losses to loans  1.06%  1.20%    1.06%  1.20%  
Non-performing loans to total loans  0.81%  0.35%    0.81%  0.35%  
Non-performing assets to total assets  0.65%  0.29%    0.65%  0.29%  
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans  131.59%  346.15%    131.59%  346.15%  
Annualized net charge-offs/ (recoveries) to average loans(5)  %  %    0.01%  %  


N/M - not meaningful
(1) Represents a non-GAAP measure.
(2) The efficiency ratio - GAAP basis is non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus non-interest income from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. The traditional efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis excludes intangible asset amortization, merger, acquisition and disposal expense, severance expense, pension settlement expense and contingent payment expense from non-interest expense; and investment securities gains/ (losses) and gain on disposal of assets from non-interest income; and adds the tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income. See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights.
(3) Estimated ratio at December 31, 2023.
(4) The tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio is a non-GAAP ratio that divides assets excluding goodwill and other intangible assets into stockholders' equity after deducting goodwill and other intangible assets. See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights.
(5) Calculation utilizes average loans, excluding residential mortgage loans held-for-sale.
   


 
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
RECONCILIATION TABLE - UNAUDITED (CONTINUED)
OPERATING EARNINGS - METRICS
     
  Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Year Ended
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022
Core earnings (non-GAAP):        
Net income (GAAP) $26,100  $33,980  $122,844  $166,299 
Plus/ (less) non-GAAP adjustments (net of tax)(1):        
Merger, acquisition and disposal expense           796 
Amortization of intangible assets  1,047   1,049   3,898   4,333 
Severance expense        1,445    
Pension settlement expense        6,088    
Gain on disposal of assets           (12,309)
Investment securities losses     293      257 
Contingent payment expense        27   929 
Core earnings (Non-GAAP) $27,147  $35,322  $134,302  $160,305 
         
Core earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP):        
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted (GAAP)  45,009,574   44,828,827   44,947,263   45,039,022 
         
Earnings per diluted common share (GAAP) $0.58  $0.76  $2.73  $3.68 
Core earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP) $0.60  $0.79  $2.99  $3.56 
         
Core return on average assets (non-GAAP):        
Average assets (GAAP) $14,090,423  $13,769,472  $14,055,645  $13,218,824 
         
Return on average assets (GAAP)  0.73%  0.98%  0.87%  1.26%
Core return on average assets (non-GAAP)  0.76%  1.02%  0.96%  1.21%
         
Return/ Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP):        
Net Income (GAAP) $26,100  $33,980  $122,844  $166,299 
Plus: Amortization of intangible assets (net of tax)  1,047   1,049   3,898   4,333 
Net income before amortization of intangible assets $27,147  $35,029  $126,742  $170,632 
         
Average total stockholders' equity (GAAP) $1,546,312  $1,460,254  $1,528,242  $1,480,198 
Average goodwill  (363,436)  (363,436)  (363,436)  (366,244)
Average other intangible assets, net  (20,162)  (20,739)  (18,596)  (23,009)
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $1,162,714  $1,076,079  $1,146,210  $1,090,945 
         
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)  9.26%  12.91%  11.06%  15.64%
Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)  9.26%  13.02%  11.72%  14.69%


(1) Tax adjustments have been determined using the combined marginal federal and state rate of 25.37% and 25.47% for 2023 and 2022, respectively.
   


 
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
RECONCILIATION TABLE - UNAUDITED
     
  Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Year Ended
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022
Pre-tax pre-provision net income:        
Net income (GAAP) $26,100  $33,980  $122,844  $166,299 
Plus/ (less) non-GAAP adjustments:        
Income tax expense  8,459   11,784   41,291   56,059 
Provision/ (credit) for credit losses  (3,445)  10,801   (17,561)  34,372 
Pre-tax pre-provision net income (non-GAAP) $31,114  $56,565  $146,574  $256,730 
         
Efficiency ratio (GAAP):        
Non-interest expense $67,142  $64,375  $275,054  $257,293 
         
Net interest income plus non-interest income $98,256  $120,940  $421,628  $514,023 
         
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)  68.33%  53.23%  65.24%  50.05%
         
Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP):        
Non-interest expense $67,142  $64,375  $275,054  $257,293 
Less non-GAAP adjustments:        
Amortization of intangible assets  1,403   1,408   5,223   5,814 
Merger, acquisition and disposal expense           1,068 
Severance expense        1,939    
Pension settlement expense        8,157    
Contingent payment expense        36   1,247 
Non-interest expense - as adjusted $65,739  $62,967  $259,699  $249,164 
         
Net interest income plus non-interest income $98,256  $120,940  $421,628  $514,023 
Plus non-GAAP adjustment:        
Tax-equivalent income  1,113   1,032   4,157   3,841 
Less/ (plus) non-GAAP adjustment:        
Investment securities gains/ (losses)     (393)     (345)
Gain on disposal of assets           16,516 
Net interest income plus non-interest income - as adjusted $99,369  $122,365  $425,785  $501,693 
         
Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)  66.16%  51.46%  60.99%  49.66%
         
Tangible common equity ratio:        
Total stockholders' equity $1,588,142  $1,483,768  $1,588,142  $1,483,768 
Goodwill  (363,436)  (363,436)  (363,436)  (363,436)
Other intangible assets, net  (28,301)  (19,855)  (28,301)  (19,855)
Tangible common equity $1,196,405  $1,100,477  $1,196,405  $1,100,477 
         
Total assets $14,028,172  $13,833,119  $14,028,172  $13,833,119 
Goodwill  (363,436)  (363,436)  (363,436)  (363,436)
Other intangible assets, net  (28,301)  (19,855)  (28,301)  (19,855)
Tangible assets $13,636,435  $13,449,828  $13,636,435  $13,449,828 
         
Tangible common equity ratio  8.77%  8.18%  8.77%  8.18%
         
Outstanding common shares  44,913,561   44,657,054   44,913,561   44,657,054 
Tangible book value per common share $26.64  $24.64  $26.64  $24.64 
                 


 
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION - UNAUDITED
     
(Dollars in thousands) December 31,
2023		 December 31,
2022
Assets    
Cash and due from banks $82,257  $88,152 
Federal funds sold  245   193 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks  463,396   103,887 
Cash and cash equivalents  545,898   192,232 
Residential mortgage loans held for sale (at fair value)  10,836   11,706 
Investments held-to-maturity (fair values of $200,411 and $220,123 at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively)  236,165   259,452 
Investments available-for-sale (at fair value)  1,102,681   1,214,538 
Other investments, at cost  75,607   69,218 
Total loans  11,366,989   11,396,706 
Less: allowance for credit losses - loans  (120,865)  (136,242)
Net loans  11,246,124   11,260,464 
Premises and equipment, net  59,490   67,070 
Other real estate owned     645 
Accrued interest receivable  46,583   41,172 
Goodwill  363,436   363,436 
Other intangible assets, net  28,301   19,855 
Other assets  313,051   333,331 
Total assets $14,028,172  $13,833,119 
     
Liabilities    
Noninterest-bearing deposits $2,914,161  $3,673,300 
Interest-bearing deposits  8,082,377   7,280,121 
Total deposits  10,996,538   10,953,421 
Securities sold under retail repurchase agreements  75,032   61,967 
Federal funds purchased     260,000 
Federal Reserve Bank borrowings  300,000    
Advances from FHLB  550,000   550,000 
Subordinated debt  370,803   370,205 
Total borrowings  1,295,835   1,242,172 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  147,657   153,758 
Total liabilities  12,440,030   12,349,351 
     
Stockholders' equity    
Common stock -- par value $1.00; shares authorized 100,000,000; shares issued and outstanding 44,913,561 and 44,657,054 at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively  44,914   44,657 
Additional paid in capital  742,243   734,273 
Retained earnings  898,316   836,789 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (97,331)  (131,951)
Total stockholders' equity  1,588,142   1,483,768 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $14,028,172  $13,833,119 
         


 
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED
     
  Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Year Ended
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022
Interest income:        
Interest and fees on loans $148,655  $135,079  $579,960  $462,121 
Interest on loans held for sale  199   234   896   738 
Interest on deposits with banks  8,456   1,427   22,435   2,672 
Interest and dividend income on investment securities:        
Taxable  6,454   6,047   26,992   20,519 
Tax-advantaged  1,848   2,509   7,224   9,609 
Interest on federal funds sold  4   4   17   8 
Total interest income  165,616   145,300   637,524   495,667 
Interest expense:        
Interest on deposits  69,813   28,276   225,028   43,854 
Interest on retail repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased  4,075   1,697   14,452   2,929 
Interest on advances from FHLB  6,086   4,759   27,709   7,825 
Interest on subordinated debt  3,946   3,925   15,785   14,055 
Total interest expense  83,920   38,657   282,974   68,663 
Net interest income  81,696   106,643   354,550   427,004 
Provision/ (credit) for credit losses  (3,445)  10,801   (17,561)  34,372 
Net interest income after provision/ (credit) for credit losses  85,141   95,842   372,111   392,632 
Non-interest income:        
Investment securities gains/ (losses)     (393)     (345)
Gain on disposal of assets           16,516 
Service charges on deposit accounts  2,749   2,419   10,447   9,803 
Mortgage banking activities  792   783   5,536   6,130 
Wealth management income  9,219   8,472   36,633   35,774 
Insurance agency commissions           2,927 
Income from bank owned life insurance  1,207   950   4,210   3,141 
Bank card fees  454   463   1,769   4,379 
Other income  2,139   1,603   8,483   8,694 
Total non-interest income  16,560   14,297   67,078   87,019 
Non-interest expense:        
Salaries and employee benefits  35,482   39,455   160,192   158,504 
Occupancy expense of premises  4,558   4,728   18,778   19,255 
Equipment expenses  3,987   3,859   15,675   14,779 
Marketing  1,242   1,354   5,103   5,197 
Outside data services  3,000   2,707   11,186   10,199 
FDIC insurance  2,615   1,462   9,461   4,792 
Amortization of intangible assets  1,403   1,408   5,223   5,814 
Merger, acquisition and disposal expense           1,068 
Professional fees and services  5,628   2,573   17,982   9,169 
Other expenses  9,227   6,829   31,454   28,516 
Total non-interest expense  67,142   64,375   275,054   257,293 
Income before income tax expense  34,559   45,764   164,135   222,358 
Income tax expense  8,459   11,784   41,291   56,059 
Net income $26,100  $33,980  $122,844  $166,299 
         
Net income per share amounts:        
Basic net income per common share $0.58  $0.76  $2.74  $3.69 
Diluted net income per common share $0.58  $0.76  $2.73  $3.68 
Dividends declared per share $0.34  $0.34  $1.36  $1.36 
                 


 
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
HISTORICAL TRENDS - QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED
         
  2023
 2022
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1
Profitability for the quarter:                
Tax-equivalent interest income $166,729  $163,479  $159,156  $152,317  $146,332  $131,373  $114,901  $106,902 
Interest expense  83,920   77,330   67,679   54,045   38,657   17,462   7,959   4,585 
Tax-equivalent net interest income  82,809   86,149   91,477   98,272   107,675   113,911   106,942   102,317 
Tax-equivalent adjustment  1,113   1,068   1,006   970   1,032   951   992   866 
Provision/ (credit) for credit losses  (3,445)  2,365   5,055   (21,536)  10,801   18,890   3,046   1,635 
Non-interest income  16,560   17,391   17,176   15,951   14,297   16,882   35,245   20,595 
Non-interest expense  67,142   72,471   69,136   66,305   64,375   65,780   64,991   62,147 
Income before income tax expense  34,559   27,636   33,456   68,484   45,764   45,172   73,158   58,264 
Income tax expense  8,459   6,890   8,711   17,231   11,784   11,588   18,358   14,329 
Net income $26,100  $20,746  $24,745  $51,253  $33,980  $33,584  $54,800  $43,935 
GAAP financial performance:                
Return on average assets  0.73%  0.58%  0.70%  1.49%  0.98%  0.99%  1.69%  1.42%
Return on average common equity  6.70%  5.35%  6.46%  13.93%  9.23%  8.96%  14.97%  11.83%
Return on average tangible common equity  9.26%  7.42%  8.93%  19.10%  12.91%  12.49%  20.83%  16.45%
Net interest margin  2.45%  2.55%  2.73%  2.99%  3.26%  3.53%  3.49%  3.49%
Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis  68.33%  70.72%  64.22%  58.55%  53.23%  50.66%  46.03%  50.92%
Non-GAAP financial performance:                
Pre-tax pre-provision net income $31,114  $30,001  $38,511  $46,948  $56,565  $64,062  $76,204  $59,899 
Core after-tax earnings $27,147  $27,766  $27,136  $52,253  $35,322  $35,695  $44,238  $45,050 
Core return on average assets  0.76%  0.78%  0.77%  1.52%  1.02%  1.05%  1.37%  1.45%
Core return on average common equity  6.97%  7.16%  7.09%  14.20%  9.60%  9.53%  12.09%  12.13%
Core return on average tangible common equity  9.26%  9.51%  9.43%  19.11%  13.02%  12.86%  16.49%  16.45%
Core earnings per diluted common share $0.60  $0.62  $0.60  $1.16  $0.79  $0.80  $0.98  $0.99 
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis  66.16%  60.91%  60.68%  56.87%  51.46%  48.18%  49.79%  49.34%
Per share data:            
Net income attributable to common shareholders $26,066  $20,719  $24,712  $51,084  $33,866  $33,470  $54,606  $43,667 
Basic net income per common share $0.58  $0.46  $0.55  $1.14  $0.76  $0.75  $1.21  $0.97 
Diluted net income per common share $0.58  $0.46  $0.55  $1.14  $0.76  $0.75  $1.21  $0.96 
Weighted average diluted common shares  45,009,574   44,960,455   44,888,759   44,872,582   44,828,827   44,780,560   45,111,693   45,333,292 
Dividends declared per share $0.34  $0.34  $0.34  $0.34  $0.34  $0.34  $0.34  $0.34 
Non-interest income:                
Securities gains/ (losses) $  $  $  $  $(393) $2  $38  $8 
Gain/ (loss) on disposal of assets                 (183)  16,699    
Service charges on deposit accounts  2,749   2,704   2,606   2,388   2,419   2,591   2,467   2,326 
Mortgage banking activities  792   1,682   1,817   1,245   783   1,566   1,483   2,298 
Wealth management income  9,219   9,391   9,031   8,992   8,472   8,867   9,098   9,337 
Insurance agency commissions                    812   2,115 
Income from bank owned life insurance  1,207   845   1,251   907   950   693   703   795 
Bank card fees  454   450   447   418   463   438   1,810   1,668 
Other income  2,139   2,319   2,024   2,001   1,603   2,908   2,135   2,048 
Total non-interest income $16,560  $17,391  $17,176  $15,951  $14,297  $16,882  $35,245  $20,595 
Non-interest expense:                
Salaries and employee benefits $35,482  $44,853  $40,931  $38,926  $39,455  $40,126  $39,550  $39,373 
Occupancy expense of premises  4,558   4,609   4,764   4,847   4,728   4,759   4,734   5,034 
Equipment expenses  3,987   3,811   3,760   4,117   3,859   3,825   3,559   3,536 
Marketing  1,242   729   1,589   1,543   1,354   1,370   1,280   1,193 
Outside data services  3,000   2,819   2,853   2,514   2,707   2,509   2,564   2,419 
FDIC insurance  2,615   2,333   2,375   2,138   1,462   1,268   1,078   984 
Amortization of intangible assets  1,403   1,245   1,269   1,306   1,408   1,432   1,466   1,508 
Merger, acquisition and disposal                 1   1,067    
Professional fees and services  5,628   4,509   4,161   3,684   2,573   2,207   2,372   2,017 
Other expenses  9,227   7,563   7,434   7,230   6,829   8,283   7,321   6,083 
Total non-interest expense $67,142  $72,471  $69,136  $66,305  $64,375  $65,780  $64,991  $62,147 
                                 


 
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
HISTORICAL TRENDS - QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED
         
  2023
 2022
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1
Balance sheets at quarter end:              
Commercial investor real estate loans $5,104,425  $5,137,694  $5,131,210  $5,167,456  $5,130,094  $5,066,843  $4,761,658  $4,388,275 
Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans  1,755,235   1,760,384   1,770,135   1,769,928   1,775,037   1,743,724   1,767,326   1,692,253 
Commercial AD&C loans  988,967   938,673   1,045,742   1,046,665   1,090,028   1,143,783   1,094,528   1,089,331 
Commercial business loans  1,504,880   1,454,709   1,423,614   1,437,478   1,455,885   1,393,634   1,353,380   1,349,602 
Residential mortgage loans  1,474,521   1,432,051   1,385,743   1,328,524   1,287,933   1,218,552   1,147,577   1,000,697 
Residential construction loans  121,419   160,345   190,690   223,456   224,772   229,243   235,486   204,259 
Consumer loans  417,542   416,436   422,505   421,734   432,957   423,034   426,335   419,911 
Total loans  11,366,989   11,300,292   11,369,639   11,395,241   11,396,706   11,218,813   10,786,290   10,144,328 
Allowance for credit losses - loans  (120,865)  (123,360)  (120,287)  (117,613)  (136,242)  (128,268)  (113,670)  (110,588)
Loans held for sale  10,836   19,235   21,476   16,262   11,706   11,469   23,610   17,537 
Investment securities  1,414,453   1,392,078   1,463,554   1,528,336   1,543,208   1,587,279   1,595,424   1,586,441 
Total assets  14,028,172   14,135,085   13,994,545   14,129,007   13,833,119   13,765,597   13,303,009   12,967,416 
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits  2,914,161   3,013,905   3,079,896   3,228,678   3,673,300   3,993,480   4,129,440   4,039,797 
Total deposits  10,996,538   11,151,012   10,958,922   11,075,991   10,953,421   10,749,486   10,969,461   10,852,794 
Customer repurchase agreements  75,032   66,581   74,510   47,627   61,967   91,287   110,744   130,784 
Total stockholders' equity  1,588,142   1,537,914   1,539,032   1,536,865   1,483,768   1,451,862   1,477,169   1,488,910 
Quarterly average balance sheets:              
Commercial investor real estate loans $5,125,028  $5,125,459  $5,146,632  $5,136,204  $5,082,697  $4,898,683  $4,512,937  $4,220,246 
Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans  1,755,048   1,769,717   1,773,039   1,769,680   1,753,351   1,755,891   1,727,325   1,683,557 
Commercial AD&C loans  960,646   995,682   1,057,205   1,082,791   1,136,780   1,115,531   1,096,369   1,102,660 
Commercial business loans  1,433,035   1,442,518   1,441,489   1,444,588   1,373,565   1,327,218   1,334,350   1,372,755 
Residential mortgage loans  1,451,614   1,406,929   1,353,809   1,307,761   1,251,829   1,177,664   1,070,836   964,056 
Residential construction loans  142,325   174,204   211,590   223,313   231,318   235,123   221,031   197,366 
Consumer loans  419,299   421,189   423,306   424,122   426,134   422,963   421,022   424,859 
Total loans  11,286,995   11,335,698   11,407,070   11,388,459   11,255,674   10,933,073   10,383,870   9,965,499 
Loans held for sale  10,132   13,714   17,480   8,324   10,901   15,211   12,744   17,594 
Investment securities  1,544,173   1,589,342   1,639,324   1,679,593   1,717,455   1,734,036   1,686,181   1,617,615 
Interest-earning assets  13,462,583   13,444,117   13,423,589   13,316,165   13,134,234   12,833,758   12,283,834   11,859,803 
Total assets  14,090,423   14,086,342   14,094,653   13,949,276   13,769,472   13,521,595   12,991,692   12,576,089 
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits  2,958,254   3,041,101   3,137,971   3,480,433   3,833,275   3,995,702   4,001,762   3,758,732 
Total deposits  11,089,587   11,076,724   10,928,038   11,049,991   11,025,843   10,740,999   10,829,221   10,542,029 
Customer repurchase agreements  66,622   67,298   58,382   60,626   74,797   104,742   122,728   131,487 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  9,418,666   9,332,617   9,257,652   8,806,720   8,310,278   7,892,230   7,377,045   7,163,641 
Total stockholders' equity  1,546,312   1,538,553   1,535,465   1,491,929   1,460,254   1,486,427   1,468,036   1,506,516 
Financial measures:                
Average equity to average assets  10.97%  10.92%  10.89%  10.70%  10.61%  10.99%  11.30%  11.98%
Average investment securities to average earning assets  11.47%  11.82%  12.21%  12.61%  13.08%  13.51%  13.73%  13.64%
Average loans to average earning assets  83.84%  84.32%  84.98%  85.52%  85.70%  85.19%  84.53%  84.03%
Loans to assets  81.03%  79.94%  81.24%  80.65%  82.39%  81.50%  81.08%  78.23%
Loans to deposits  103.37%  101.34%  103.75%  102.88%  104.05%  104.37%  98.33%  93.47%
Assets under management $5,999,520  $5,536,499  $5,742,888  $5,477,560  $5,255,306  $4,969,092  $5,171,321  $5,793,787 
Capital measures:                
Tier 1 leverage(1)  9.51%  9.50%  9.42%  9.44%  9.33%  9.33%  9.53%  9.66%
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(1)  10.90%  10.83%  10.65%  10.53%  10.23%  10.18%  10.42%  10.78%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(1)  10.90%  10.83%  10.65%  10.53%  10.23%  10.18%  10.42%  10.78%
Total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets(1)  14.92%  14.85%  14.60%  14.43%  14.20%  14.15%  14.46%  15.02%
Book value per common share $35.36  $34.26  $34.31  $34.37  $33.23  $32.52  $33.10  $32.97 
Outstanding common shares  44,913,561   44,895,158   44,862,369   44,712,497   44,657,054   44,644,269   44,629,697   45,162,908 


(1) Estimated ratio at December 31, 2023.
   


 
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
LOAN PORTFOLIO QUALITY DETAIL - UNAUDITED
       
  2023
 2022
(Dollars in thousands) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
Non-performing assets:                
Loans 90 days past due:                
Commercial real estate:                
Commercial investor real estate $  $  $  $215  $  $  $  $ 
Commercial owner-occupied real estate                        
Commercial AD&C                        
Commercial business  20   415   29   3,002   1,002   1,966       
Residential real estate:                
Residential mortgage  342      692   352      167   353   296 
Residential construction                        
Consumer                 34       
Total loans 90 days past due  362   415   721   3,569   1,002   2,167   353   296 
Non-accrual loans:                
Commercial real estate:                
Commercial investor real estate  58,658   20,108   20,381   15,451   9,943   14,038   11,245   11,743 
Commercial owner-occupied real estate  4,640   4,744   4,846   4,949   5,019   6,294   7,869   8,083 
Commercial AD&C  1,259   1,422   569            1,353   1,081 
Commercial business  10,051   9,671   9,393   9,443   7,322   7,198   7,542   8,357 
Residential real estate:                
Residential mortgage  12,332   10,766   10,153   8,935   7,439   7,514   7,305   8,148 
Residential construction  443   449               1   51 
Consumer  4,102   4,187   3,396   4,900   5,059   5,173   5,692   6,406 
Total non-accrual loans  91,485   51,347   48,738   43,678   34,782   40,217   41,007   43,869 
Total restructured loans - accruing(1)              3,575   2,077   2,119   2,161 
Total non-performing loans  91,847   51,762   49,459   47,247   39,359   44,461   43,479   46,326 
Other assets and other real estate owned (OREO)     261   611   645   645   739   739   1,034 
Total non-performing assets $91,847  $52,023  $50,070  $47,892  $40,004  $45,200  $44,218  $47,360 


  For the Quarter Ended,
(Dollars in thousands) December 31,
2023		 September 30,
2023		 June 30,
2023		 March 31,
2023		 December 31,
2022		 September 30,
2022		 June 30,
2022		 March 31,
2022
Analysis of non-accrual loan activity:                
Balance at beginning of period $51,347  $48,738  $43,678  $34,782  $40,217  $41,007  $43,869  $46,086 
Non-accrual balances transferred to OREO                        
Non-accrual balances charged-off     (183)  (2,049)  (126)  (22)  (197)  (376)  (265)
Net payments or draws  (7,619)  (1,545)  (1,654)  (10,212)  (9,535)  (3,509)  (3,234)  (2,787)
Loans placed on non-accrual  47,920   4,967   9,276   19,714   5,467   4,212   948   1,503 
Non-accrual loans brought current  (163)  (630)  (513)  (480)  (1,345)  (1,296)  (200)  (668)
Balance at end of period $91,485  $51,347  $48,738  $43,678  $34,782  $40,217  $41,007  $43,869 
                 
Analysis of allowance for credit losses - loans:                
Balance at beginning of period $123,360  $120,287  $117,613  $136,242  $128,268  $113,670  $110,588  $109,145 
Provision/ (credit) for credit losses - loans  (2,574)  3,171   4,454   (18,945)  7,907   14,092   3,046   1,635 
Less loans charged-off, net of recoveries:                
Commercial real estate:                
Commercial investor real estate  (3)  (3)  (14)  (5)  (1)     (300)  (19)
Commercial owner-occupied real estate  (27)  (25)  (27)  (26)  (27)  (10)  (12)   
Commercial AD&C                        
Commercial business  (105)  15   363   (127)  (13)  (512)  331   111 
Residential real estate:                
Residential mortgage  (6)  (4)  35   21   (50)  (8)  (9)  120 
Residential construction                 (3)  (5)   
Consumer  62   115   1,423   (179)  24   27   (41)  (20)
Net charge-offs/ (recoveries)  (79)  98   1,780   (316)  (67)  (506)  (36)  192 
Balance at the end of period $120,865  $123,360  $120,287  $117,613  $136,242  $128,268  $113,670  $110,588 
                 
Asset quality ratios:                
Non-performing loans to total loans  0.81%  0.46%  0.44%  0.41%  0.35%  0.40%  0.40%  0.46%
Non-performing assets to total assets  0.65%  0.37%  0.36%  0.34%  0.29%  0.33%  0.33%  0.37%
Allowance for credit losses to loans  1.06%  1.09%  1.06%  1.03%  1.20%  1.14%  1.05%  1.09%
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans  131.59%  238.32%  243.21%  248.93%  346.15%  288.50%  261.44%  238.72%
Annualized net charge-offs/ (recoveries) to average loans  %  %  0.06% (0.01)%  % (0.02)%  %  0.01%


(1) Effective January 1, 2023, the Company adopted ASU 2022-02, which eliminated the accounting and recognition of troubled debt restructurings ("TDRs").
   


 
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS AND RATES - UNAUDITED
   
  Three Months Ended December 31,
  2023
 2022
(Dollars in thousands and tax-equivalent) Average
Balances		 Interest(1) Annualized
Average
Yield/Rate		 Average
Balances		 Interest(1) Annualized
Average
Yield/Rate
Assets            
Commercial investor real estate loans $5,125,028  $60,909  4.72% $5,082,697  $56,353  4.40%
Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans  1,755,048   21,011  4.75   1,753,351   20,433  4.62 
Commercial AD&C loans  960,646   20,510  8.47   1,136,780   18,868  6.59 
Commercial business loans  1,433,035   23,822  6.60   1,373,565   20,395  5.89 
Total commercial loans  9,273,757   126,252  5.40   9,346,393   116,049  4.93 
Residential mortgage loans  1,451,614   12,984  3.58   1,251,829   10,919  3.49 
Residential construction loans  142,325   1,515  4.22   231,318   1,851  3.17 
Consumer loans  419,299   8,543  8.08   426,134   6,775  6.31 
Total residential and consumer loans  2,013,238   23,042  4.56   1,909,281   19,545  4.08 
Total loans(2)  11,286,995   149,294  5.25   11,255,674   135,594  4.78 
Loans held for sale  10,132   199  7.86   10,901   234  8.58 
Taxable securities  1,193,408   6,454  2.16   1,243,089   6,047  1.95 
Tax-advantaged securities  350,765   2,322  2.64   474,366   3,026  2.55 
Total investment securities(3)  1,544,173   8,776  2.27   1,717,455   9,073  2.11 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks  621,007   8,456  5.40   149,651   1,427  3.78 
Federal funds sold  276   4  5.43   553   4  2.97 
Total interest-earning assets  13,462,583   166,729  4.92   13,134,234   146,332  4.43 
             
Less: allowance for credit losses - loans  (121,851)      (127,404)    
Cash and due from banks  89,143       94,840     
Premises and equipment, net  69,162       65,958     
Other assets  591,386       601,844     
Total assets $14,090,423      $13,769,472     
             
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity            
Interest-bearing demand deposits $1,474,748  $5,612  1.51% $1,398,120  $1,664  0.47%
Regular savings deposits  1,153,610   9,715  3.34   528,306   232  0.17 
Money market savings deposits  2,697,930   24,456  3.60   3,231,952   16,480  2.02 
Time deposits  2,805,045   30,030  4.25   2,034,190   9,900  1.93 
Total interest-bearing deposits  8,131,333   69,813  3.41   7,192,568   28,276  1.56 
Repurchase agreements  66,622   354  2.11   74,797   20  0.11 
Federal funds purchased and Federal Reserve Bank borrowings  300,000   3,721  4.92   172,478   1,677  3.86 
Advances from FHLB  550,000   6,086  4.39   500,326   4,759  3.77 
Subordinated debt  370,711   3,946  4.26   370,109   3,925  4.24 
Total borrowings  1,287,333   14,107  4.35   1,117,710   10,381  3.68 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  9,418,666   83,920  3.54   8,310,278   38,657  1.85 
             
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits  2,958,254       3,833,275     
Other liabilities  167,191       165,665     
Stockholders' equity  1,546,312       1,460,254     
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $14,090,423      $13,769,472     
             
Tax-equivalent net interest income and spread   $82,809  1.38%   $107,675  2.58%
Less: tax-equivalent adjustment    1,113       1,032   
Net interest income   $81,696      $106,643   
             
Interest income/earning assets     4.92%     4.43%
Interest expense/earning assets     2.47      1.17 
Net interest margin     2.45%     3.26%


(1) Tax-equivalent income has been adjusted using the combined marginal federal and state rate of 25.37% and 25.47% for 2023 and 2022, respectively. The annualized taxable-equivalent adjustments utilized in the above table to compute yields aggregated to $1.1 million and $1.0 million in 2023 and 2022, respectively.
(2) Non-accrual loans are included in the average balances.
(3) Available-for-sale investments are presented at amortized cost.
   


 
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS AND RATES - UNAUDITED
   
  Year Ended December 31,
  2023
 2022
(Dollars in thousands and tax-equivalent) Average
Balances		 Interest(1) Annualized
Average
Yield/Rate		 Average
Balances		 Interest(1) Annualized
Average
Yield/Rate
Assets            
Commercial investor real estate loans $5,133,279  $237,976  4.64% $4,681,607  $194,598  4.16%
Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans  1,766,839   82,049  4.64   1,730,293   78,559  4.54 
Commercial AD&C loans  1,023,669   81,515  7.96   1,112,936   56,689  5.09 
Commercial business loans  1,440,382   92,080  6.39   1,351,906   69,765  5.16 
Total commercial loans  9,364,169   493,620  5.27   8,876,742   399,611  4.50 
Residential mortgage loans  1,380,496   48,909  3.54   1,117,053   37,551  3.36 
Residential construction loans  187,599   6,817  3.63   221,341   6,963  3.15 
Consumer loans  421,963   32,946  7.81   423,746   19,887  4.69 
Total residential and consumer loans  1,990,058   88,672  4.46   1,762,140   64,401  3.65 
Total loans(2)  11,354,227   582,292  5.13   10,638,882   464,012  4.36 
Loans held for sale  12,421   896  7.21   14,097   738  5.24 
Taxable securities  1,254,739   26,992  2.15   1,214,032   20,519  1.69 
Tax-advantaged securities  357,933   9,049  2.53   475,187   11,559  2.43 
Total investment securities(3)  1,612,672   36,041  2.23   1,689,219   32,078  1.90 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks  432,392   22,435  5.19   189,465   2,672  1.41 
Federal funds sold  393   17  4.26   574   8  1.41 
Total interest-earning assets  13,412,105   641,681  