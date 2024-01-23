A Cut Above: RIFF Cannabis Brand Expands Its Diamond Collection With New THCA ‘Liquid Diamond’ Vapes

TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, Inc. ("Tilray" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis and consumer packaged goods company, unveils the latest additions to the Diamond Collection from premium cannabis brand, RIFF. The new RIFF Diamond Collection is produced with small-batch, hand-crafted whole flower boosted by THCA diamonds and full spectrum live resin, with the lineup including infused pre-rolls, blunts, and now vapes, all available across Canada in select regions and retailers.



RIFF’s new liquid diamond vapes are for those who appreciate potency and purity, accompanied by maximum flavour. Formulated with premium distillate, high-potency THCA diamonds, and botanical terpenes, these new high-grade, liquid diamond vapes are sure to provide highly refined and unforgettable experiences.

RIFF’s new release of its Liquid Diamond Vapes includes:

Cherry Stardust : Produced with pure THCA diamonds and a burst of cherry flavours.

: Produced with pure THCA diamonds and a burst of cherry flavours. Melonaide: Sparkling melon produced with pure THCA diamonds featuring sour citrus, melon, and spice aromas that shine through.

Each RIFF liquid diamond 1g 510 vape comes in premium glass with its new hemp-based mouthpiece made for superior sustainability.

As part of RIFF’s Diamond Collection, RIFF also launched its diamond-infused pre-rolls and blunts:

With a blend of THCA Diamonds, premium BHO resin, and dipped in kief, RIFF introduces two unique terpene-rich strains now available in pre-rolls. The infused pre-rolls now include Melonaide featuring the same gleaming aromas of sour citrus, melon, and spice, also found in the existing flower and vapes, along with Purple Punch OG featuring sweet berry and citrus aromas.

RIFF also has its ‘26 Delta Diamond Infused Blunts, featuring Blue Cookies flower. With an outstanding terpene profile and its potent effects of pure THCA diamonds and full spectrum resin, these blunts showcase the quality of indoor-grown, small-batch flower. Paired with its flavourful hemp blunt wrap, these blunts offer an exceptionally unique and long-lasting, smooth consumption experience.

Each diamond-infused pre-roll pack includes 5x0.5g in a convenient compact carrying case, while the diamond-infused blunts come in 2x0.5g in a convenient pop-top pre-roll case for wherever your journey takes you.

Elevate your senses and learn more about RIFF’s latest Diamond Collection and the rest of its new product drops by visiting www.whatisRIFF.ca, and join the RIFF community to stay in the loop on social by following @whatisriff.

About RIFF

RIFF was born out of the love for a good joint effort. Committed to providing quality cannabis products and encouraging creativity, RIFF has been widely recognized in the Canadian landscape as a brand that has always supported creative explorers and connoisseurs, serving as a leader in curating and contributing to local events and artist showcases that reflect the RIFF lifestyle. To us, creativity comes from pushing boundaries, exploring ideas, and fresh perspectives among a collection of collaborative endeavors. RIFF celebrates the joy of connection and encourages its community to create something meaningful, for infinite reinvention.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY and TSX: TLRY) is a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people’s lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life by providing them with products that meet the needs of their mind, body, and soul and invoke a sense of wellbeing. Tilray’s mission is to be the trusted partner for its patients and consumers by providing them with a cultivated experience and health and well-being through high-quality, differentiated brands and innovative products. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray’s unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and alcoholic beverages.

For more information on Tilray, visit Tilray Brands, Inc. and follow @tilray on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

