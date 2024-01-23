Heart Attack Diagnostics Market revenue to cross USD 28 Billion by 2033, says Research Nester

New York , Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global heart attack diagnostics market size is estimated to attain at 8% CAGR from 2023 to 2033. The market is expected to garner a revenue of USD 28 billion by the end of 2033, up from a revenue of USD 12 billion in the year 2022. The major factor influencing the market growth is the rising prevalence of heart attacks. According to the World Health Organization, around the world, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) contribute to 17.9 million deaths every year, making them the leading cause of death. As a result, the importance of heart attack diagnostics is surging.

Request Free Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-4446

Further, the prevalence of obesity has increased the cases of heart attacks. Nearly 1 billion people worldwide suffer from obesity — this comprises 650 million adults, 340 million teenagers, and 39 million children. This number is still expanding. According to WHO forecasts, 167 million adults and children will lose health as a result of being overweight or obese by 2025. As a result, the market revenue for heart attack diagnostics is growing.





Heart Attack Diagnostics Market: Key Takeaways

Market in the North America region to gather the highest market share

Hospitals & clinics segment to garner the highest growth

Market in Asia Pacific region to grow at a notable share

Growing Geriatric Population to Boost the Growth of Global Heart Attack Diagnostics Market

As per WHO, one in six humans on the planet will be 60 years of age or older by 2030. At this point, there are expected to be 1.4 billion people above the age of 60, up from 1 billion in 2020. The overall number of individuals in the world who have reached 60 years of age or older is expected to double (to 2.1 billion) by 2050. Age-related changes may render an individual more prone to heart disease. The accumulation of fatty deposits in the artery walls over a long period is one of the main causes of heart disease in elderly people. Therefore, the market is estimated to expand further.

Heart Attack Diagnostics Industry: Regional Overview

The global heart attack diagnostics market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Rise in Number of Diabetes to Drive the Market Expansion in North America

The North America market for heart attack diagnostics is predicted to gather the largest revenue in the market over the coming years. This could be projected to be dominated by rising diabetes patients. In the United States, 38.4 million persons of all ages, or 11.6% of the population, had diabetes in 2021. When the body is unable to generate or utilize the hormone insulin properly, blood sugar levels rise. The risk of a heart attack is heightened by high blood sugar. Therefore, with the growth in diabetes patients, the market is estimated to grow in this region.

Surge in Consumption of Tobacco to Drive the Market Expansion in North America

The Asia Pacific market for heart attack diagnostics is predicted to have noteworthy growth in the market over the forecast period. This growth is set to be influenced by the rising consumption of tobacco. In India, 286.8 million persons aged 15 and above, or 28.6% of the population, currently use tobacco in any form, according to the Global Adult Tobacco Survey (GATS 2).

Make an Inquiry Before Buying this Report @ https://www.researchnester.com/inquiries-before-buying-4446

Heart Attack Diagnostics Segmentation by End-User

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Center

Ambulatory & Surgical Centers

The hospitals & clinics segment is projected to gather the largest revenue in the market over the forecast period. This growth is set to be influenced by rise in number of hospitals. For instance, in the world there are over 164,000 hospitals as of 2021. Furthermore, there has been surge in investment for the advancement of hospitals which is also estimated to boost the segment growth.

Heart Attack Diagnostics Segmentation by Type

Non-Invasive

Minimally Invasive

The non-invasive segment is projected to have significant growth in the market over the forecast period. Due to an array of reasons, patients are choosing non-invasive procedures over standard surgical techniques more frequently. Non-invasive treatments offer a lower recovery time and less downtime than surgical procedures, which call for larger incisions and longer recovery periods. Furthermore, with the growing prevalence of heart stroke the segment is growing. In the US, approximately 795,000 people suffer from strokes annually.

Heart Attack Diagnostics Segmentation by Test

Electrocardiography

Blood Tests

Computerized Cardiac Tomography

Echocardiography

Coronary Angiography

Others

A few of the well-known market leaders in the global heart attack diagnostics market that are profiled by Research Nester are Abbott Laboratories, ACS Diagnostics, Company, Asahi Kasei Corporation, AstraZeneca PLC, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., General Electric Company, Toshiba Corporation, Schiller Americas, Inc., and others.

Recent Development in Heart Attack Diagnostics Market

The first Al-enabled Cath lab manufactured in India, the Optima IGS 320, has been introduced by General Electric Company, a leader in medical technology, diagnostics, and digital solutions, enabling cardiac care in India. The lab is housed in the Wipro GE Healthcare facility in Bengaluru, which recently opened. The company's managing director added that Al has the necessary capacity to improve the care pathway.

Abbott Laboratories has been granted CE certification for their first troponin test, which has the potential to forecast heart attacks in otherwise healthy persons up to several months ahead of time. It can assist medical professionals in deciding what medical measures are required to avoid heart disease.

Read our insightful Blogs and Data-driven Case Studies:

Novel Drug Delivery Systems - A lucrative yet efficacious medical advancement

Get current & future insights of novel drug delivery systems. The blog explores types of drug delivery system and how the NDDS is better and offers regional trend analysis and information about latest developments.

https://www.researchnester.com/blog/healthcare/medical-devices/novel-drug-delivery-systems-lucrative-yet-efficacious-medical-advancement

How a healthcare company integrated it & a robust healthcare pipeline for epidemiology analysis and emerged as a winner with a strong market position?

Discover how integration of IT technologies in healthcare benefits businesses. Know about the significance of AI in healthcare and explore the opportunities it comes up with.

https://www.researchnester.com/case-study/healthcare/healthcare-it/how-healthcare-company-integrated-IT-and-robust-healthcare-pipeline-for-epidemiology-analysis

About Research Nester

Research Nester is a one-stop service provider with a client base in more than 50 countries, leading in strategic market research and consulting with an unbiased and unparalleled approach towards helping global industrial players, conglomerates and executives for their future investment while avoiding forthcoming uncertainties. With an out-of-the-box mindset to produce statistical and analytical market research reports, we provide strategic consulting so that our clients can make wise business decisions with clarity while strategizing and planning for their forthcoming needs and succeed in achieving their future endeavors. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds.