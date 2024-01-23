UAE Contact Lens Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2018-2028 - Promising Growth Amid Technological Advancements

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAE Contact Lens Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2018-2028F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UAE Contact Lens Market is experiencing an upward trajectory, supported by a surge in vision disorders and increased consumer adoption of digital devices. A new market insight publication reveals the emerging trends, market drivers, and potential challenges that continue to shape the contact lens industry in this region.

As eye health becomes a top priority for consumers in the UAE, the demand for advanced, convenient vision correction solutions is rising, making the contact lens market a focal point of interest for key players. Innovative materials and design advancements are set to enhance user experience, with hydrogel materials leading the charge as the preferred choice for consumers due to their exceptional comfort and moisture retention capabilities.

Corrective lenses hold a significant position in the market, driven by the widespread necessity for vision correction among individuals with myopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia. As digital device usage soars, the industry is witnessing an increasing need for lenses that address visual fatigue and aid users in maintaining a dynamic lifestyle.

Retail stores continue to dominate the distribution channel in 2022, offering consumers immediate product availability, personalized assistance, and professional fitting services. The Abu Dhabi region stands out as a dominant force in the UAE Contact Lens Market, with its economic status and advanced healthcare infrastructure contributing to higher market penetration.

Market Trends Reflecting Fashion and Cosmetic Usage

Styled as a fashion accessory, colored and cosmetic contact lenses are gaining momentum, with social media trends and cultural influences driving purchases in this segment.

Colored contact lenses enhance aesthetic appeal and offer varied options ranging from subtle color enhancements to dramatic transformations.

Fashion-forward contact lenses with unique patterns and special effects cater to a niche consumer base looking for personalized expression.

The influence of influencers and celebrities through social platforms like Instagram and TikTok plays a significant role in shaping consumer preferences towards cosmetic lenses.

Emerging Challenges and Competition

The contact lens industry in the UAE is not without its challenges. The presence of alternative vision correction methods like eyeglasses and surgical options keeps the market competitive. Additionally, supply chain disruptions can pose significant risks to the timely production and distribution of contact lenses.

Competition from eyeglasses and surgical procedures, such as LASIK, influences consumer choices, with personal preferences and lifestyle considerations weighing heavily in their decision-making.

Supply chain intricacies that influence the distribution of contact lenses underscore the need for efficient sourcing and logistics strategies to maintain market continuity.

This comprehensive analysis of the UAE Contact Lens Market provides stakeholders with a detailed understanding of current market dynamics, offering decision-makers data-driven insights for strategic planning.

This insightful market analysis is poised to support the vision care industry in understanding consumer needs, navigating through the competitive landscape, and leveraging growth opportunities as they present themselves in this thriving region.

Report Scope:



In this report, the UAE Contact Lens Market has been segmented into the following categories:



Contact Lens Market, By Material Type:

Silicone hydrogel

Hydrogel

Gas permeable

Others

Contact Lens Market, By Design:

Spherical

Toric

Multifocal

Others

Contact Lens Market, By Wear Type:

Disposable

Reusable

Contact Lens Market, By Application:

Corrective

Therapeutic

Cosmetic

Others

Contact Lens Market, By Distribution Channel:

Retail Stores

Hospitals & Clinics

Online

Contact Lens Market, By region:

Dubai

Abu Dhabi

Sharjah

Rest of UAE

Companies Profiled:

Bausch & Lomb UAE

Johnson & Johnson UAE

Alcon UAE

Carl Zeiss UAE

CooperVision UAE

EssilorLuxottica Group UAE

