Optical Imaging Systems Market Size/Share Projected to Hit USD 5.62 Billion By 2032, With a Growth of 11.1% CAGR: Report by Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a recent study report titled "Optical Imaging Systems Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Technology, By Product, By Application (Pathological, Intraoperative), By Therapeutic Area, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2032” in its research database.

The global optical imaging systems market size and share is currently valued at USD 2.19 billion in 2023. It is anticipated to generate an estimated revenue of USD 5.62 billion by 2032, according to the latest study by Polaris Market Research. Besides, the report notes that the market exhibits a robust 11.1% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the forecasted timeframe, 2024-2032.

Market Definition

What are Optical Imaging Systems? How Big is Optical Imaging Systems Market Size & Share?

Optical imaging refers to the technique of examining the inside of the body non-invasively. Unlike other imaging techniques like x-rays that use ionizing radiation, optical imaging employs visible light and the special characteristics of protons to look inside the body. With optical imaging, it’s possible to obtain detailed images of organs, tissues, and even smaller structures like cells and molecules. These images are then used by researchers for scientific work and healthcare professionals for disease diagnosis and treatment.

Optical imaging provides numerous benefits over their radiological imaging techniques. It significantly reduces the exposure to patients to harmful radiation. Also, it can capture images across a wide range of sizes and types and is particularly useful for visualizing soft tissues. Optical imaging systems, which are used to capture optical images, play a vital role in various applications, including preclinical research and disease diagnosis. Notable advancements in imaging technology is the primary factor anticipated to drive the optical imaging systems market growth over the forecast period.

Market’s Key Companies

Abbott

Canon Inc.

Carl Zeiss Meditec

Headwall Photonics

Heidelberg Engineering

Koninklijke Philips

Leica Microsystems

Optovue Corporation

PerkinElmer

TOPCON CORPORATION

Key Highlights

Growing incidence of chronic diseases, rising preference for noninvasive technologies, and increasing demand for effective solutions are the primary drivers of the market.

The optical imaging systems market segmentation is primarily based on technology, product, application, end-user, therapeutic area, and region.

North America dominated the market for optical imaging systems in 2023

Market Developments

Growth Drivers:

Advancements in imaging technology : The multispectral potential and high resolution of optical imaging systems make them highly flexible. As such, healthcare professionals can get in-depth information about the biological processes at the cellular and molecular levels. Specifically, when diagnosing and treating atherosclerosis and related diseases, optical imaging systems provide accuracy and clarity in gathering intricate details.

: The multispectral potential and high resolution of optical imaging systems make them highly flexible. As such, healthcare professionals can get in-depth information about the biological processes at the cellular and molecular levels. Specifically, when diagnosing and treating atherosclerosis and related diseases, optical imaging systems provide accuracy and clarity in gathering intricate details. High versatility: The versatile nature of optical imaging systems along with their advanced capabilities make them vital for various biomedical research and clinical applications. This, in turn, drives the optical imaging systems market demand.

Industry Trends

Surging demand for eye disease diagnosis : Optical imaging systems are being widely used by ophthalmologists to diagnose various eye disorders. With the rising prevalence of such disorders, there is a corresponding increase in the number of patients seeking diagnostic services. This increase in the need for eye disease diagnostics is consequently driving the optical imaging systems market sales.

: Optical imaging systems are being widely used by ophthalmologists to diagnose various eye disorders. With the rising prevalence of such disorders, there is a corresponding increase in the number of patients seeking diagnostic services. This increase in the need for eye disease diagnostics is consequently driving the optical imaging systems market sales. Expanding range of applications: Optical imaging systems have a wide range of end uses. They’re extensively used by research labs, hospitals & clinics, and pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies. Also, with technological advances, the applications of these systems are increasing. The expanding applications of optical imaging systems are anticipated to drive the market demand.

Segmentation Overview

Optical Coherence Tomography Segment Accounted for the Largest Market Share

By technology, the optical coherence tomography segment accounted for the largest optical imaging systems market share . The segment’s growth can be primarily attributed to the rising usage of optical imaging systems for intravascular imaging. Besides, recent technological advancements in optical coherence tomography are anticipated to further propel the segment’s growth in the market. Industry players are actively working on developing complex optical coherence tomography devices, strategically aiming to strengthen their position in the market.

Imaging Systems Segment Witnessed the Largest Market Share

The rising utilization of imaging systems in disease diagnosis across different applications is the primary factor fueling the segment’s robust growth. The flexibility of optical imaging allows for spatial imaging scales from cells to organ systems. This, in turn, has developed interest in its application in medical imaging. Furthermore, the diverse contrast mechanisms of optical imaging offer the capability to distinguish between normal and pathological processes and tissues.

Research Labs Segment Accounted for a Significant Market Revenue Share

The segment’s dominance in the optical imaging systems market is largely due to the growing emphasis on R&D initiatives aimed at developing new applications of optical imaging. The rising usage of optical imaging techniques in preclinical research and drug discovery applications is projected to drive significant growth in this segment. The increase in R&D initiatives within the life sciences industry is projected to boost the market demand even further.

Optical Imaging Systems Market: Report Dynamics & Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 5.62 Billion Market size value in 2024 USD 2.43 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 11.1% from 2024 – 2032 Forecast Year 2024 – 2032 Segments Covered By Technology, Product, Application, End Use, Therapeutic Area, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Regional Insights

North America: North America dominates the market for optical imaging systems. The region’s dominance is attributable to several factors, including the presence of skilled professionals and a well-established research infrastructure. Besides, government initiatives aimed at fostering technological advancement in the sector and high adoption of technologically advanced products are projected to provide additional impetus to the region’s growth.

Asia Pacific: The optical imaging systems market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at a rapid pace. This is largely because of the cost-effectiveness of research, the presence of favorable regulatory policies, and a growing geriatric population. In addition, the growing focus on the healthcare industry in the Asia Pacific region is another factor contributing to the region’s growth throughout the forecast period.

Browse the Detail Report "Optical Imaging Systems Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Technology, By Product, By Application (Pathological, Intraoperative), By Therapeutic Area, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2032"

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the CAGR expected to be recorded for the market?

Ans: The market for optical imaging systems is expected to record a CAGR of 11.1% from 2024-2032.

What is the current and estimated market value of the market?

Ans: The current market value was estimated at USD 2.19 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach to USD 5.62 billion by 2032.

Who are the optical imaging systems market key players?

Ans: Abbott, Canon Inc., Carl Zeiss Meditec, Headwall Photonics, Heidelberg Engineering, Koninklijke Philips, Leica Microsystems, Optovue Corporation, PerkinElmer, and TOPCON CORPORATION.

Which segments are covered in the report?

Ans: The segments covered by the report are technology, product, application, end-user, therapeutic area, and region.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the optical imaging systems market report based on technology, product, application, end use, therapeutic area, and region:

By Technology Outlook

Photoacoustic Tomography

Optical Coherence Tomography

Hyperspectral Imaging

Near-Infrared Spectroscopy

By Product Outlook

Imaging Systems Optical Spectral

Optical Imaging Software

Illumination Systems

Other

By Application Outlook

Pathological

Intraoperative

By End-Use Outlook

Research Labs

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnological Companies

By Therapeutic Outlook

Ophthalmology

Cardiology

Oncology

Dermatology

Neurology

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

