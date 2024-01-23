Sales Performance Management Market Set to Soar Past USD 6.43 Billion by 2030

Westford,USA, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Sales Performance Management market , growing use of AI and machine learning for predictive analytics in sales, the shift towards cloud-based sales performance management solutions for scalability and accessibility, the emphasis on sales coaching and gamification to enhance sales team engagement and performance, the integration of sales performance management with CRM and other sales tools for seamless workflows, the adoption of mobile-friendly platforms for remote and field sales teams, and the focus on data privacy and compliance in managing sales data are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Sales performance management (SPM) is a process for planning, analyzing, and improving sales performance at scale. It helps organizations to align their sales teams with their business goals, track and measure sales progress, and identify and address areas for improvement. SPM can be used to improve sales forecasting, pipeline management, customer retention, and overall revenue growth.

Prominent Players in Sales Performance Management Market

SAP

Oracle

NICE

Anaplan

Xactly

Salesforce

Varicent

Optymyze

beqom

Performio

Incentives Solutions

Iconixx Software Corporation

CDK Global Inc.

Axtria Inc.

Callidus Software Inc.

Confidex

Gryphon Networks Corp

Obero Inc.

Velocify

Spotio

Telensa

Incentive Compensation Management" (ICM) Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Incentive Compensation Management" (ICM) dominates the global online market as they are crucial for motivating sales teams by ensuring that sales representatives are fairly compensated based on their performance. Salespeople are often highly motivated by their compensation, making ICM a fundamental component for attracting and retaining top talent.

Sales Analytics is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, the sales analytics is the leading segment, as it is essential for organizations seeking data-driven insights into their sales performance. Sales leaders use these tools to gain visibility into sales trends, customer behaviors, and revenue forecasts. The demand for sales analytics is driven by the need for informed decision-making and optimizing sales strategies.

North America is the leading Market Due to the Technological Advancements

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on technological advancements. The United States, in particular, is home to a robust tech industry, numerous Fortune 500 companies, and a culture of innovation. Several factors contribute to its dominance, including the high adoption rate of SPM solutions among enterprises, large sales-driven organizations, and the region's emphasis on data-driven decision-making. Additionally, North America has a competitive landscape of SPM solution providers, driving innovation and adoption.

Key Developments in Sales Performance Management Market

In March 2023, SAP acquired Gigya for $1.1 billion. Gigya is a sales performance management platform that helps businesses improve customer engagement and increase sales conversions.

In February 2023, Oracle acquired BlueWolf for $7.7 billion. BlueWolf is a sales performance management platform that helps businesses improve sales productivity and increase customer satisfaction.

Key Questions Answered in Sales Performance Management Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

