Cheese Powder Market: Asia Pacific Surges by 2028 Amidst Ready Meals Demand

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cheese Powder Market by Type (Cheddar, Mozzarella, American Cheese, Blue Cheese, Parmesan), Application (Bakery & Confectionery, Sweet & Savory Snacks, Sauces, Dressings, Dips, and Condiments, Ready Meals), Origin and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest research publication added to our extensive repository reveals key insights into the dynamic global cheese powder market. Projected to grow from USD 630 million in 2023 to USD 895 million by 2028, the market is experiencing significant activity amid shifting consumer preferences and the increasing prominence of ready meals.





As urbanization accelerates across the globe, the cheese powder market is capitalizing on the demand for convenient, shelf-stable food options. With the rise of single-serving and effortless cooking solutions, cheese powder emerges as a key ingredient, particularly appealing to the urban workforce and smaller households who prioritize time and ease of meal preparation.



Impacting Market Dynamics: Asia Pacific's Milk Production Fosters Cheese Powder Availability

The Asia Pacific region, championed by milk-producing giants like India and China, is anticipated to enjoy the highest growth during the forecast period. Leveraging substantial milk production, the region affirms its role as a pivotal market player, facilitating the availability of this versatile ingredient for varying culinary applications.



Cheddar Cheese Powder Reigns Supreme Amidst Diversity

Across various applications, cheddar cheese powder dominates the market by value due to its flavor richness, shelf-stable nature, and adaptability in different cuisines. It consistently enhances the sensory attributes of a wide assortment of packaged and processed food products.



Shifting Trends Towards Natural Cheese Powder

With increasing health consciousness, the demand for natural cheese powder surges, encouraging manufacturers to innovate and cater to this niche's preference for authentic and minimally processed foods, which simulate the traditional cheese experience.



Comprehensive Analysis and Competitive Landscape

An in-depth analysis of the industry's competitive landscape reveals strategies and developments from prominent market players. The study profiles companies based on their market position and recent advancements, focusing on the cheese powder market's subsegments, including cheddar, mozzarella, parmesan, and more.



Key Highlights of the Research Coverage:

An extensive evaluation of cheese powder market drivers, including the rising demand for convenience foods and the growing global palate for ready meals.

An assessment of market challenges, such as increasing awareness of health concerns associated with cheese consumption and stringent labeling regulations.

Market opportunities spotlighting the expanding processed and packaged food sector in developing countries.

Valuable market development insights, offering comprehensive data about emerging and profitable market regions.

Strategic guidance for stakeholders, offering an understanding of the competitive landscape and informing go-to-market strategies.

This all-encompassing report offers stakeholders and industry aficionados unparalleled insights into the cheese powder market's trajectory, aiding informed decision-making and strategic planning. The findings emphasize the significance of incorporating convenience and flavor in today's fast-paced food landscape, positioning cheese powder as a key player in satisfying global taste buds.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 243 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $630 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $895 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3% Regions Covered Global

Companies Mentioned

Aarkay Food Products Ltd.

All American Foods

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Arla Foods Amba

Avani Food Products

Ballantyne

Bluegrass Ingredients, Inc.

Chhatariya Foods Pvt. Ltd.

Commercial Creamery Company

Dairy Farmers of America, Inc.

Drytech Industries

Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited

Givaudan

Kanegrade

Kerry Group PLC

Kunjal Agro

Lactalis International

Lactosan A/S

Land O’Lakes, Inc.

Nzac Foods

Rogers & Company Foods Pty Ltd.

Shandong Bigtree Dreyfus Special Meals Food Co. Ltd.

Uhrenholt A/S

Vishal Essential Oils & Chemicals

Xi’An Haoze Biotechnology Co. Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g4xyia

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment