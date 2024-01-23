An Exhibition at The Museum of Modern Art in Paris Celebrates Revolutionary Russian Art by Kazimir Malevich

NEW YORK, NY, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eminence Rise Media is thrilled to announce the exhibit of a painting by the famous Russian Artist, Kazimir Malevich, at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in Paris. The Museum of Modern Art Paris, with more than 15,000 works of art, represents the wealth of the artistic creation and shows the diverse art trends of the 20th and 21st century.





According to Jean-Lou Blachier, President of The Groupement du Patronat Francophone (GPF), they recognize the inestimable value of peace for economic development, in the business world and beyond. Peace is the foundation on which businesses and economies must thrive, thus promoting development and innovation. For this year, the GPF chose the theme "Art and Peace" for this exhibition, because they firmly believe in the capacity of culture to generate peace. Art transcends borders and barriers, creating bridges between people, fostering mutual understanding, and cultivating an environment conducive to cooperation and growth.





This painting by Kazimir Malevich reminds us of the importance of learning from history and working together to preserve peace and highlights the power of art as a generator of peace. They invite us to reflect on the consequences of our actions and to work for a more harmonious world. They also remind us that art transcends borders and times, and that it can be a powerful means of communication and reflection.





The painting emphasizes, that art has the power to generate peace by confronting us with the realities of the world and inviting us to act for a better future. This shows us that art is not limited to aesthetic beauty, but that it can also be a tool for social transformation and the promotion of peace.

Kazimir Malevich (1879-1935), was a Russian avant-garde artist and art theorist, whose pioneering work and writing had a profound influence on the development of non-objective, or abstract art, in the 20th century. Malevich’s concept of Suprematism sought to develop a form of expression that moved as far as possible from the world of natural forms (objectivity) and subject matter to access "the supremacy of pure feeling" and spirituality. His recognition began in the 1970s. Since then, numerous retrospectives around the world have established Kazimir Malevich as one of the masters of abstract art and his paintings are preserved in the greatest museums in the world.

