American National Bankshares Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings

DANVILLE, Va., Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: AMNB) (“American National” or the “Company”) today reported fourth quarter 2023 earnings of $4.0 million, or $0.38 per diluted common share. Those results compare to earnings of $8.0 million, or $0.76 per diluted common share, during the same quarter in the prior year, and earnings of $5.8 million, or $0.54 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2023. Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, were $26.2 million, or $2.46 per diluted common share, compared to $34.4 million, or $3.23 per diluted common share, for the same period of 2022. Earnings for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, reflect the impact of merger related expenses of $875 thousand and $2.6 million in connection with the Company’s pending merger with Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (“Atlantic Union”).



President and Chief Executive Officer, Jeffrey V. Haley, commented, “As we await regulatory approval for our combination with Atlantic Union, we can reflect on another solid year of balance sheet growth and operating earnings performance (adjusting for merger related expenses) for American National. I am especially grateful for our customers’, employees’ and shareholders’ support during this transitional period, and am excited for the future of the combined organization.”

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased by $1.1 million, or 5.4%, to $19.5 million compared to $20.7 million for the third quarter of 2023. The fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the same quarter of 2022 reflected a decrease of $4.7 million, or 19.5%, from $24.3 million. The full-time equivalent net interest margin for the quarter was 2.60%, down from 2.76% in the prior quarter and 3.33% in the same quarter a year ago (non-GAAP). The margin contraction relative to the previous quarter of 2023 resulted from funding costs increasing more than earning asset yields. The yield on average earning assets increased 3 basis points quarter-over-quarter, while the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities rose 27 basis points due to higher rates paid on interest-bearing deposits and various borrowing sources. Similarly, the 51 basis point increase in average earning asset yields was more than offset by the 186 basis point increase in the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities when comparing the fourth quarter of 2023 to the same quarter of 2022.

ASSET QUALITY

Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) totaled $5.8 million as of December 31, 2023, up $2.1 million compared to $3.7 million as of September 30, 2023, and up $4.4 million compared to $1.4 million at December 31, 2022. NPAs as a percentage of total assets were 0.19% at December 31, 2023, 0.12% at September 30, 2023, and 0.05% at December 31, 2022. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2023 of $437 thousand compared to recovery of credit losses of $538 thousand in the previous quarter and a provision of $1.2 million in the fourth quarter of the previous year. The fourth quarter of 2023 reflected net loan charge-offs of $269 thousand compared to $315 thousand of net recoveries in the third quarter, primarily accounting for the change quarter-over-quarter. The decrease in provision in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the same quarter of 2022 was the result of continued improvement in economic conditions, ongoing low charge-off and delinquency rates, and overall strong asset quality metrics.

The allowance for credit losses - loans was $25.3 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $25.1 million at September 30, 2023, and $19.6 million at December 31, 2022. Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percentage of average loans outstanding were 0.05% for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to (0.06%) in the third quarter of 2023 and 0.15% in the fourth quarter of 2022. The allowance as a percentage of loans held for investment was 1.10% at December 31, 2023, compared to 1.11% at September 30, 2023, and 0.89% at December 31, 2022.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income increased $61 thousand, or 1.3%, to $4.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, from the prior quarter and $1.2 million, or 33.9%, from $3.6 million in the same quarter in the prior year. The increase in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter was increased interchange income on deposit accounts and other operating income partially offset by decreases in income from equity investments in small business investment companies (“SBIC”). The increase as compared to the fourth quarter of the previous year was primarily due to increased income from equity investments in SBIC, wealth management revenues and other operating income.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expenses for the fourth quarter of 2023 amounted to $17.9 million, down $466 thousand, or 2.5%, when compared to $18.3 million for the previous quarter and up $1.0 million, or 6.2%, from $16.8 million for the same quarter in the previous year. The decrease in the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter of 2023 was primarily the result of increased salaries and employee benefit costs of $426 thousand substantially offset by a decrease in merger related expenses of $828 thousand. The increase from the same quarter of 2022 was primarily due to fourth quarter 2023 merger related expenses of $875 thousand.

INCOME TAXES

The effective tax rate for the three months ended December 31, 2023, was 32.9%, compared to 24.2% for the prior quarter and 18.9% for the same quarter in the prior year. The increase in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2023 and to the same quarter of 2022, is primarily the result of the non-deductibility of merger related expenses for tax purposes. Excluding merger related expenses, the effective tax rate fluctuations are attributable to changes in pre-tax earnings and the levels of permanent tax differences.

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets at December 31, 2023 were $3.1 billion, essentially flat to September 30, 2023, and an increase of $24.8 million, or 0.81%, from December 31, 2022.

At December 31, 2023, loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs) were $2.3 billion, an increase of $14.9 million, or 0.65%, from September 30, 2023. Loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs) increased $101.9 million, or 4.7%, from December 31, 2022.

Investment securities available for sale amounted to $521.5 million at December 31, 2023, a decrease of $22.4 million, or 4.1%, compared to September 30, 2023, and a decrease of $86.5 million, or 14.2%, compared to December 31, 2022.

Deposits amounted to $2.6 billion at December 31, 2023, an increase of $35.3 million, or 1.37%, from September 30, 2023, and an increase of $10.2 million, or 0.4%, compared to December 31, 2022.

The Company continues to be well-capitalized as defined by regulators, with tangible common equity to tangible assets of 8.52% at December 31, 2023, compared to 7.98% at September 30, 2023 and compared to 7.82% at December 31 2022 (non-GAAP). The Company’s preliminary common equity Tier 1, Tier 1, total, and Tier 1 leverage capital ratios were 11.70%, 12.81%, 13.82%, and 10.61%, respectively, at December 31, 2023.

ABOUT AMERICAN NATIONAL

American National is a multi-state bank holding company with total assets of approximately $3.1 billion. Headquartered in Danville, Virginia, American National is the parent company of American National Bank and Trust Company. American National Bank is a community bank serving Virginia and North Carolina with 26 banking offices. American National Bank also manages an additional $1.2 billion of trust, investment, and brokerage assets in its Wealth Division. Additional information about American National and American National Bank is available on American National's website at www.amnb.com .

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). American National’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of American National’s performance. These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to exclude the effects of the amortization of intangibles and include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant activities or transactions that are infrequent in nature. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of American National’s core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. For a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding anticipated changes in the interest rate environment, future economic conditions and the impacts of current economic uncertainties, and projections, predictions, expectations, or beliefs about future events or results, or otherwise are not statements of historical fact. Such forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions as of the time they are made and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements are often characterized by the use of qualified words (and their derivatives) such as “expect,” “believe,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “will,” “may,” “view,” “seek to,” “opportunity,” “potential,” “continue,” “confidence” or words of similar meaning, or other statements concerning opinions or judgment of our management about future events. Although we believe that our expectations with respect to forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions within the bounds of our existing knowledge of our business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual future results, performance, or achievements of, or trends affecting, us will not differ materially from any projected future results, performance, achievements or trends expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Actual future results, performance, achievements or trends may differ materially from historical results or those anticipated depending on a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, the following: the businesses of American National and Atlantic Union may not be combined successfully, or such combination may take longer, be more difficult, time-consuming or costly to accomplish than expected; the expected growth opportunities or cost savings from the merger with Atlantic Union may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; deposit attrition, operating costs, customer losses and business disruption prior to and following the merger with Atlantic Union, including adverse effects on relationships with employees and customers, may be greater than expected; the regulatory and shareholder approvals required for the merger with Atlantic Union may not be obtained; the level of inflation; financial market volatility including the level of interest rates, could affect the values of financial instruments and the amount of net interest income earned; the ability to maintain adequate liquidity by retaining deposit customers and secondary funding sources, especially if the Company's or banking industry's reputation becomes damaged; the adequacy of the level of the Company’s allowance for credit losses, the amount of credit loss provisions required in future periods, and the failure of assumptions underlying the allowance for credit losses; general economic or business conditions, either nationally or in the market areas in which the Company does business, may be less favorable than expected, resulting in deteriorating credit quality, reduced demand for credit, or a weakened ability to generate deposits; competition among financial institutions may increase, and competitors may have greater financial resources and develop products and technology that enable those competitors to compete more successfully than the Company; businesses that the Company is engaged in may be adversely affected by legislative or regulatory changes, including changes in accounting standards and tax laws; the ability to recruit and retain key personnel; cybersecurity threats or attacks, the implementation of new technologies, and the ability to develop and maintain reliable and secure electronic systems; the effects of climate change, natural disasters, and extreme weather events; geopolitical conditions, including acts or threats of terrorism and/or military conflicts, or actions taken by the U.S. or other governments in response to acts of threats or terrorism and/or military conflicts, negatively impacting business and economic conditions in the U.S. and abroad; the impact of health emergencies, epidemics or pandemics; risks related to environmental, social and governance practices; risks associated with mergers, acquisitions, and other expansion activities; and other factors described from time to time in the Company’s reports (such as our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

American National Bankshares Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Unaudited December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 31,500 $ 32,207 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 35,219 41,133 Securities available for sale, at fair value 521,519 608,062 Restricted stock, at cost 10,614 12,651 Loans held for sale 1,279 1,061 Loans, net of deferred fees and costs 2,288,320 2,186,449 Less allowance for credit losses - loans (25,273 ) (19,555 ) Net Loans 2,263,047 2,166,894 Premises and equipment, net 31,809 32,900 Assets held-for-sale 1,131 1,382 Other real estate owned, net - 27 Goodwill 85,048 85,048 Core deposit intangibles, net 2,298 3,367 Bank owned life insurance 30,409 29,692 Other assets 76,844 51,478 Total assets $ 3,090,717 $ 3,065,902 Liabilities Demand deposits -- noninterest-bearing $ 805,584 $ 1,010,602 Demand deposits -- interest-bearing 516,255 484,037 Money market deposits 706,986 574,330 Savings deposits 205,622 269,426 Time deposits 372,066 257,933 Total deposits 2,606,513 2,596,328 Customer repurchase agreements 59,348 370 Other short-term borrowings 35,000 100,531 Long-term borrowings 28,435 28,334 Other liabilities 18,253 19,165 Total liabilities 2,747,549 2,744,728 Shareholders' equity Preferred stock, $5 par value, 2,000,000 shares authorized, none outstanding - - Common stock, $1 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, 10,633,409 shares outstanding at December 31, 2023 and 10,608,781 shares outstanding at December 31, 2022 10,551 10,538 Capital in excess of par value 142,834 141,948 Retained earnings 232,847 223,664 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (43,064 ) (54,976 ) Total shareholders' equity 343,168 321,174 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,090,717 $ 3,065,902





American National Bankshares Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Unaudited For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended 12/31/23 9/30/23 12/31/22 12/31/23 12/31/22 Interest and Dividend Income: Interest and fees on loans $ 27,995 $ 27,512 $ 23,544 $ 106,471 $ 82,568 Interest and dividends on securities: Taxable 2,503 2,564 2,721 10,358 10,065 Tax-exempt 24 24 110 139 407 Dividends 147 163 126 676 473 Other interest income 767 797 415 2,585 2,491 Total interest and dividend income 31,436 31,060 26,916 120,229 96,004 Interest Expense: Interest on deposits 9,693 9,057 1,597 28,843 3,553 Interest on short-term borrowings 1,767 938 633 5,192 659 Interest on long-term borrowings 429 402 398 1,612 1,554 Total interest expense 11,889 10,397 2,628 35,647 5,766 Net Interest Income 19,547 20,663 24,288 84,582 90,238 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 437 (538 ) 1,159 495 1,597 Net Interest Income After Provision for (Recovery of) Credit Losses 19,110 21,201 23,129 84,087 88,641 Noninterest Income: Wealth management income 1,721 1,736 1,522 6,751 6,521 Service charges on deposit accounts 531 565 597 2,216 2,676 Interchange fees 1,316 1,162 1,117 4,775 4,107 Other fees and commissions 157 169 207 650 906 Mortgage banking income 190 293 176 824 1,666 Securities losses, net - - - (68 ) - Income (loss) from Small Business Investment Companies 44 453 (263 ) 932 1,409 Income from insurance investments 171 128 103 764 747 Losses on premises and equipment, net (42 ) - (146 ) (155 ) (228 ) Other 747 268 297 1,647 1003 Total noninterest income 4,835 4,774 3,610 18,336 18,807 Noninterest Expense: Salaries and employee benefits 9,655 9,229 9,446 36,356 36,382 Occupancy and equipment 1,543 1,601 1,499 6,219 6,075 FDIC assessment 351 354 209 1,404 903 Bank franchise tax 502 520 501 2,052 1,953 Core deposit intangible amortization 252 262 300 1,069 1,260 Data processing 954 821 864 3,565 3,310 Software 439 470 417 1,829 1,505 Other real estate owned, net - (10 ) (1 ) (10 ) 3 Merger related expenses 875 1,702 - 2,577 - Other 3,306 3,394 3,599 12,989 12,695 Total noninterest expense 17,877 18,343 16,834 68,050 64,086 Income Before Income Taxes 6,068 7,632 9,905 34,373 43,362 Income Taxes 1,995 1,844 1,872 8,214 8,934 Net Income $ 4,073 $ 5,788 $ 8,033 $ 26,159 $ 34,428 Net Income Per Common Share: Basic $ 0.38 $ 0.54 $ 0.76 $ 2.46 $ 3.23 Diluted $ 0.38 $ 0.54 $ 0.76 $ 2.46 $ 3.23 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding: Basic 10,631,001 10,625,709 10,607,678 10,627,709 10,672,314 Diluted 10,631,001 10,625,709 10,609,937 10,628,559 10,674,613





American National Bankshares Inc. Financial Highlights Unaudited (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) At or for the Twelve Months 4th Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Ended December 31, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 EARNINGS Interest income $ 31,436 $ 31,060 $ 26,916 $ 120,229 $ 96,004 Interest expense 11,889 10,397 2,628 35,647 5,766 Net interest income 19,547 20,663 24,288 84,582 90,238 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 437 (538 ) 1,159 495 1,597 Noninterest income 4,835 4,774 3,610 18,336 18,807 Noninterest expense 17,877 18,343 16,834 68,050 64,086 Income taxes 1,995 1,844 1,872 8,214 8,934 Net income 4,073 5,788 8,033 26,159 34,428 PER COMMON SHARE Net income per share - basic $ 0.38 $ 0.54 $ 0.76 $ 2.46 $ 3.23 Net income per share - diluted 0.38 0.54 0.76 2.46 3.23 Cash dividends paid 0.30 0.30 0.30 1.20 1.14 Book value per share 32.27 30.79 30.27 32.27 30.27 Book value per share - tangible (a) 24.06 22.55 21.94 24.06 21.94 Closing market price 48.75 37.94 36.93 48.75 36.93 FINANCIAL RATIOS Return on average assets 0.53 % 0.75 % 1.05 % 0.85 % 1.07 % Return on average common equity 4.91 7.02 10.15 7.94 10.36 Return on average tangible common equity (a) 6.99 9.91 14.50 11.18 14.56 Average common equity to average assets 10.72 10.68 10.33 10.70 10.35 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (a) 8.52 7.98 7.82 8.52 7.82 Net interest margin, taxable equivalent 2.60 2.76 3.33 2.86 2.97 Efficiency ratio (a) 68.39 64.31 58.82 62.31 57.37 Effective tax rate 32.88 24.16 18.90 23.90 20.60 PERIOD-END BALANCES Securities $ 532,133 $ 556,851 $ 620,713 $ 532,133 $ 620,713 Loans held for sale 1,279 1,981 1,061 1,279 1,061 Loans, net 2,288,320 2,273,455 2,186,449 2,288,320 2,186,449 Goodwill and other intangibles 87,346 87,598 88,415 87,346 88,415 Assets 3,090,717 3,091,258 3,065,902 3,090,717 3,065,902 Assets - tangible (a) 3,003,371 3,003,660 2,977,487 3,003,371 2,977,487 Interest-bearing deposits 1,800,929 1,723,227 1,585,726 1,800,929 1,585,726 Noninterest bearing demand deposits 805,584 848,017 1,010,602 805,584 1,010,602 Customer repurchase agreements 59,348 60,035 370 59,348 370 Other short-term borrowings 35,000 85,000 100,531 35,000 100,531 Long-term borrowings 28,435 28,410 28,334 28,435 28,334 Shareholders' equity 343,168 327,278 321,174 343,168 321,174 Shareholders' equity - tangible (a) 255,822 239,680 232,759 255,822 232,759 AVERAGE BALANCES Securities (b) $ 622,686 $ 634,313 $ 713,996 $ 646,658 $ 720,001 Loans held for sale 2,047 2,488 972 1,788 3,235 Loans, net 2,276,999 2,248,675 2,168,636 2,232,795 2,052,158 Interest-earning assets 2,953,377 2,939,234 2,920,992 2,928,996 3,042,775 Goodwill and other intangibles 87,506 87,758 88,593 87,900 89,048 Assets 3,098,235 3,088,231 3,066,362 3,077,352 3,211,668 Assets - tangible (a) 3,010,729 3,000,473 2,977,769 2,989,452 3,122,620 Interest-bearing deposits 1,744,549 1,758,994 1,609,503 1,697,250 1,765,134 Noninterest bearing demand deposits 838,105 872,488 1,031,630 897,199 1,028,871 Customer repurchase agreements 58,312 65,550 704 48,409 24,005 Other short-term borrowings 75,669 12,935 62,004 58,072 15,629 Subordinated debt 28,419 28,393 28,318 28,381 28,280 Shareholders' equity 332,127 329,812 316,697 329,339 332,356 Shareholders' equity - tangible (a) 244,621 242,054 228,104 241,439 243,308 American National Bankshares Inc. Financial Highlights Unaudited (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) At or for the Twelve Months 4th Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Ended December 31, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 CAPITAL Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 10,631,001 10,625,709 10,607,678 10,627,709 10,672,314 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 10,631,001 10,625,709 10,609,937 10,628,559 10,674,613 COMMON STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM Total shares of common stock repurchased - - 3,269 34,131 206,978 Average price paid per share of common stock $ - $ - $ 36.44 $ 30.58 $ 36.26 ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES - LOANS Beginning balance $ 25,124 $ 25,342 $ 19,189 $ 19,555 $ 18,678 Day 1 Impact of CECL adoption - - - 5,192 - Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 418 (533 ) 1,159 433 1,597 Charge-offs (573 ) (19 ) (834 ) (1,002 ) (1,019 ) Recoveries 304 334 41 1095 299 Ending balance $ 25,273 $ 25,124 $ 19,555 $ 25,273 $ 19,555 LOANS Construction and land development $ 274,035 $ 269,840 $ 197,525 $ 274,035 $ 197,525 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 414,321 413,151 418,462 414,321 418,462 Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 830,655 803,440 827,728 830,655 827,728 Residential real estate 369,892 366,557 338,132 369,892 338,132 Home equity 90,298 91,393 93,740 90,298 93,740 Commercial and industrial 302,305 322,209 304,247 302,305 304,247 Consumer 6,814 6,865 6,615 6,814 6,615 Total $ 2,288,320 $ 2,273,455 $ 2,186,449 $ 2,288,320 $ 2,186,449 NONPERFORMING ASSETS AT PERIOD-END Nonperforming loans: 90 days past due and accruing $ - $ - $ 16 $ - $ 16 Nonaccrual 5,814 3,740 1,307 5,814 1,307 Other real estate owned and repossessions - - 80 - 80 Nonperforming assets $ 5,814 $ 3,740 $ 1,403 $ 5,814 $ 1,403 ASSET QUALITY RATIOS Allowance for credit losses - loans to total loans 1.10 % 1.11 % 0.89 % 1.10 % 0.89 % Allowance for credit losses - loans to nonperforming loans 434.69 671.76 1,478.08 434.69 1,478.08 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.19 0.12 0.05 0.19 0.05 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.25 0.16 0.06 0.25 0.06 Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.05 (0.06 ) 0.15 0.00 0.04 OTHER DATA Fiduciary assets at period-end (c) (d) $ 834,150 $ 774,126 $ 736,121 $ 834,150 $ 736,121 Retail brokerage assets at period-end (c) (d) $ 395,585 $ 413,956 $ 413,235 $ 395,585 $ 413,235 Number full-time equivalent employees (e) 352 358 359 352 359 Number of full service offices 26 26 26 26 26 Number of loan production offices 1 1 1 1 1 Number of ATMs 34 34 34 34 34 Notes: (a) - This financial measure is not calculated in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release. (b) - Average does not include unrealized gains and losses. (c) - Market value. (d) - Assets are not owned by American National and are not reflected in the consolidated balance sheet. (e) - Average for quarter.





American National Bankshares Inc. Net Interest Income Analysis For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Unaudited Interest Average Balance Income/Expense (a) Yield/Rate 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 Assets: Total loans (b) $ 2,279,046 $ 2,169,608 $ 28,058 $ 23,585 4.83 % 4.34 % Securities: Taxable 618,466 693,573 2,650 2,847 1.71 1.64 Tax exempt 4,220 20,423 30 137 2.85 2.73 Total securities 622,686 713,996 2,680 2,984 1.72 1.67 Deposits in other banks 51,645 37,388 767 415 5.90 4.40 Total interest-earning assets 2,953,377 2,920,992 31,505 26,984 4.20 3.69 Non-earning assets 144,858 145,370 Total assets $ 3,098,235 $ 3,066,362 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Deposits: Demand $ 492,925 $ 494,572 1,077 95 0.87 0.08 Savings and money market 880,402 864,089 5,443 1,041 2.45 0.48 Time 371,222 250,842 3,173 461 3.39 0.73 Total deposits 1,744,549 1,609,503 9,693 1,597 2.20 0.39 Customer repurchase agreements 58,312 704 695 - 4.72 0.00 Other short-term borrowings 75,669 62,004 1,072 633 5.54 4.08 Long-term borrowings 28,419 28,318 429 398 5.90 5.62 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,906,949 1,700,529 11,889 2,628 2.48 0.62 Noninterest bearing demand deposits 838,105 1,031,630 Other liabilities 21,054 17,506 Shareholders' equity 332,127 316,697 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,098,235 $ 3,066,362 Interest rate spread 1.72 % 3.07 % Net interest margin 2.60 % 3.33 % Net interest income (taxable equivalent basis) 19,616 24,356 Less: Taxable equivalent adjustment (c) 69 68 Net interest income $ 19,547 $ 24,288 Notes: (a) - Interest income includes net accretion/amortization of acquired loan fair value adjustments and the net accretion/ amortization of deferred loan fees and costs. (b) - Nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the average balances. (c) - A tax rate of 21% was used in adjusting interest on tax-exempt assets to a fully taxable equivalent basis.





American National Bankshares Inc. Net Interest Income Analysis For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Unaudited Interest Average Balance Income/Expense (a) Yield/Rate 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 Assets: Total loans (b) $ 2,234,583 $ 2,055,393 $ 106,670 $ 82,708 4.72 % 4.02 % Securities: Taxable 640,322 700,660 11,034 10,538 1.72 1.50 Tax exempt 6,336 19,341 176 511 2.78 2.66 Total securities 646,658 720,001 11,210 11,049 1.73 1.53 Deposits in other banks 47,755 267,381 2,585 2,491 5.41 0.93 Total interest-earning assets 2,928,996 3,042,775 120,465 96,248 4.07 3.16 Non-earning assets 148,356 168,893 Total assets $ 3,077,352 $ 3,211,668 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Deposits: Demand $ 483,573 $ 522,043 2,892 202 0.60 0.04 Savings and money market 888,355 962,419 17,285 1,750 1.95 0.18 Time 325,322 280,672 8,666 1,601 2.67 0.57 Total deposits 1,697,250 1,765,134 28,843 3,553 1.70 0.20 Customer repurchase agreements 48,409 24,005 2,980 26 4.57 0.11 Other short-term borrowings 58,072 15,629 2,212 633 5.06 4.05 Long-term borrowings 28,381 28,280 1,612 1,554 5.60 5.50 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,832,112 1,833,048 35,647 5,766 1.94 0.31 Noninterest bearing demand deposits 897,199 1,028,871 Other liabilities 18,702 17,393 Shareholders' equity 329,339 332,356 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,077,352 $ 3,211,668 Interest rate spread 2.13 % 2.85 % Net interest margin 2.86 % 2.97 % Net interest income (taxable equivalent basis) 84,818 90,482 Less: Taxable equivalent adjustment (c) 236 244 Net interest income $ 84,582 $ 90,238 Notes: (a) - Interest income includes net accretion/amortization of acquired loan fair value adjustments and the net accretion/ amortization of deferred loan fees and costs. (b) - Nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the average balances. (c) - A tax rate of 21% was used in adjusting interest on tax-exempt assets to a fully taxable equivalent basis.



