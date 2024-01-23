Automotive Operating Systems Market revenue to reach USD 15 Billion by 2035, says Research Nester

New York, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive operating systems market size is slated to expand at ~10% CAGR between 2023 and 2035. The market is poised to garner a revenue of USD 15 billion by the end of 2035, up from a revenue of ~USD 5 billion in the year 2022.This is largely due to the growing automotive sector across the globe. It is an important economic sector in all of the world's major nations, which is expected to increase from a worth of USD 3,566 billion in 2022 to around USD 6,070 billion by 2030.

To establish a strong brand and win over customers vehicles must have integrated advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features to identify and respond to nearby obstacles and driver faults. Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) including automatic braking systems (ABS), and adaptive cruise control (ACC) utilize sensors, cameras, radars, and sophisticated algorithms to provide data-driven and safer driving experiences for drivers to enhance their performance while driving.

Growing Adoption of IoT in Automobiles to Boost Market Growth

IoT for cars has created new opportunities for global automakers and consumers since it can transform vehicles into smart vehicle monitoring devices, and make data transfer and communication between computers and linked devices easier, faster, and more secure. IoT has opened up countless opportunities for the automobile business, as it improves safety, intelligence, efficiency, and connectivity in automobiles which may be the biggest game-changers for suppliers, automakers, drivers, and passengers.

Automotive Operating Systems Market: Regional Overview

The market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Growing Sale of Electric Vehicles to Drive the Growth in the Asia Pacific Region

The automotive operating systems market in Asia Pacific region is estimated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2035. China has the biggest electric car market in the world which is driven by significant government initiatives, such as subsidies, improved technology, growing environmental awareness, and investments. For instance, more than 56% of all new electric vehicles sold globally are sold in China. Particularly, in 2023, it is anticipated that China will sell more than 7 million electric vehicles. Electric vehicles (EVs) are a commonly suggested solution in China nowadays that could reduce reliance on petroleum since a rapidly expanding middle-class population in the country is embracing sustainable and environmentally friendly products. Moreover, China has mandated that by 2030, more than 35% of all sales must be electric vehicles (EVs). The newest EV models run on a variety of operating systems, which is expected to propel market expansion in the area.

Growing Sale of Connected Cars to Drive the Growth in the North America Region

The North America automotive operating systems market is estimated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2035. The US continues to be the largest market for connected automobiles led by the growing emphasis on security and safety. For instance, more than 12 million connected cars were sold in the United States in 2020, accounting for more than 90% of all connected car sales. It's predicted that over 65% of American drivers will be operating a connected car by 2025. These connected cars are often integrated with wireless network connectivity to the internet and more modern infotainment systems that can link to smartphones, and voice-controlled navigation, which facilitates communication between drivers and passengers while they are driving.

Automotive Operating Systems Segmentation by Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

The passenger vehicle segment is anticipated to hold the largest revenue by the end of 2035. The growth can be attributed to the growing sales of passenger vehicles across the globe. For instance, worldwide passenger automobile sales in 2022 were approximately 57 million, an increase of roughly 1% over the previous year. Over the past few years, there has been a notable increase in the sales of passenger cars which is driven by strong demand for Utility Vehicles (UVs), growing urbanization, new product releases, and supportive government policies. These vehicles are generally equipped with advanced features including an in-vehicle infotainment system to make driving more enjoyable and convenient for both drivers and passengers. Moreover, infotainment systems for cars are becoming more and more software-driven, which has driven the need for operating systems such as Windows, Linux, QNX, or Android to offer connectivity downloaded software applications, connectivity, and convenience features.

Automotive Operating Systems Segmentation by ECU Function

Powertrain

Body Comfort & Control

Infotainment

Communication

The infotainment segment in automotive operating systems market is anticipated to hold the largest revenue by the end of 2035. This is largely due to the growing sales of luxury cars driven by growing numbers of salaried luxury consumers, affluent second-generation business owners, and start-up professionals. From January to June 2023, Mercedes-Benz India sold around 8,525 cars, growing over 12% year over year. Luxury cars offer greater sophistication in infotainment systems, such as larger screens, sophisticated navigation systems, and in-car Wi-Fi to provide a better in-car experience and enhance the convenience and enjoyment of driving. Moreover, in luxury cars sturdy operating systems are necessary for in-car entertainment systems including Linux which has been used for a very long time in the infotainment sector since it can be easily expanded, greatly simplified, and pared down due to its modular design. For instance, in July 2022 German luxury carmaker BMW announced that, in addition to the current Linux-based version, it will introduce the Google Android Automotive operating system (OS) into selected model series for future vehicles.

Automotive Operating Systems Segmentation by OS Type

Android, Linux

QNX

Windows Embedded Automotive 7

A few of the well-known industry leaders in automotive operating systems market that are profiled by Research Nester are AUTOSAR, General Motors, Automotive Grade Linux, BMW Group, Montavista Software, LLC, Tesla, Mercedes Benz Group AG, Red Hat, Inc., Toyota Motor Corporation, Volkswagen AG, and other key market players.

Recent Development in the Automotive Operating Systems Market

Red Hat, Inc. partnered with General Motors to support the growth of General Motors' Ultifi software platform, which offers the functional-safety certified Linux operating system and contributes to the development of vehicle definition software

BMW Group introduced “BMW Operating System 9”, an infotainment system built on the Open Source Android platform which aids in creating and implementing the programs, user experience, and user interface design in a BMW.

