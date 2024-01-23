Global Single-Cell Omics Market Size To Exceed USD 7.52 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 15.50%

New York, United States, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Single-Cell Omics Market Size is To Grow from USD 1.78 Billion in 2022 to USD 7.52 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.50% during the projected period.





Single-cell omics is concerned with profiling single cells drawn from a heterogeneous population of cells in various cellular states. Because of its wide range of applications in drug discovery and research, single-cell omics has recently sparked a lot of interest, particularly in oncology. The market is governed by a number of players, each of whom has a distinct competitive advantage that has enabled them to gain a foothold in this competitive market. In a niche market like single-cell omics, which is dominated by established players, entry barriers are frequently extremely high. New single-cell platforms facilitate separation and analysis, and in some cases, both the potential development of these technologies and their limitations are rapidly being developed and proving to be of increasing interest to researchers, particularly in the field of single-cell genomics. These factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of life-threatening diseases has increased demand for personalised medicine. Advances in single-cell technology allow for the detection of biological insights within individual cells. Single-cell technologies are broadly classified as those that enable single-cell separation and those that enable single-cell analysis. However, the costs associated with implementing and conducting single-cell analyses can be significant barriers to widespread adoption of single-cell omics technologies such factors are hamper the market growth.



COVID 19 Impact

COVID-19 had a positive market impact because this technology was in high demand to study viral-host interactions, immune responses, and the virus's effects on various cell types. Furthermore, technology has been used in the development of precision diagnostics through the study of specific markers. Because of the rising burden of chronic diseases and the increasing demand for novel therapeutics, the technology is expected to see more growth opportunities.



Global Single-Cell Omics Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, ByType (Single-cell Genomics, Single-cell Transcriptomics), By Application (Oncology, Neurology, Others), By End-User (Pharma & Biotech Companies, Hospital Laboratories, Academic and Research Organizations, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.

The single-cell genomics segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share over the forecast period

Based on the type, the global single-cell omics market is segmented into single-cell genomics, and single-cell transcriptomics. Among these, the single-cell genomics segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share over the forecast period. Growing demand from a diverse set of end users, potential clinical applications of single-cell genomics platforms, and technological advancements Researchers were able to study cellular heterogeneity at unprecedented resolution thanks to microfluidics, high-throughput sequencing platforms, and droplet-based methods. Single-cell genomics can be used to diagnose clinical diseases, and significant advances in healthcare, particularly in liquid biopsies, have paved the way for the growth of the single-cell omics market..

The oncology segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth over the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the global single-cell omics market is segmented into oncology, neurology and others. Among these, the oncology segment is witnessing significant growth over the forecast period. The rising cancer prevalence, continuous advancements in single-cell analysis methods, and the growing use of omics-based tools for studying cancer progression. The incorporation of single-cell metabolomics into cancer detection is expected to accelerate market trends due to its enhanced ability to detect cancer cells with increased sensitivity.

The academic and research organizations segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global single-cell omics market during the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the global single-cell omics market is classified into pharma & biotech companies, academic and research organizations, hospital laboratories and others. Among these, the academic and research organizations segment is expected to hold the largest share of the single-cell omics market during the forecast period. Various research institutes' increased research studies to investigate various applications of cellular biology are expected to drive segment growth. Furthermore, researchers are looking into a variety of single-cell technology applications in fields like transcriptomics, genomics, proteomics, epigenomics, and metabolomics.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. The presence of several market players and various developments are some of the key factors driving regional growth. In addition, the presence of advanced healthcare and increased R&D activities for the development of novel technologies are propelling the regional market. Furthermore, favourable government legislation, the growing importance of cellular therapies, and the growing trend towards precision medicine are all helping to boost the regional market. The United States, for example, has launched the Precision Medicine Initiative to improve health and treat diseases. The integration of single-cell omics with healthcare technologies allows for more accurate disease characterization and patient stratification, which is driving demand for single-cell omics technologies in the region.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. The increasing burden of target diseases and rising demand for advanced therapeutics are expected to drive the region's single-cell omics market. The region's market growth is being aided by market players' growing interest in capturing untapped market potential, as well as their increasing investments in the region. Another potential factor driving the regional market is the expansion of agreements among companies to strengthen their market growth.



Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global single-cell omics market are Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Celsee, Inc., BGI Genomics Co. Ltd., GE LifeSciences, Illumina, Inc., 10x Genomics, Inc., Fluxion Biosciences, Takara Bio, QIAGEN N.V., 1CellBio, MissionBio, NanoString Technologies, Inc., Fluidigm Corporation and Others.

Recent Developments

In July 2023, BD released a new tool for single-cell multi-omics analysis. It allows researchers to conduct high-throughput studies without jeopardising sample integrity, potentially hastening the pace of discovery in a variety of fields.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global single-cell omics market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Single-Cell Omics Market, Type Analysis

Single-cell Genomics

Single-cell Transcriptomics

Single-Cell Omics Market, Application Analysis

Oncology

Neurology

Others

Single-Cell Omics Market, End-User Analysis

Pharma & Biotech Companies

Hospital Laboratories

Academic and Research Organizations

Others

Single-Cell Omics Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



