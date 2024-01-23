Jeffs' Brands: Fort Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement for the Sale and Marketing of Solar Panel Protection Products

Fort will exclusively market and sell the products within an unlimited territory

Tel Aviv, Israel, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeffs' Brands Ltd (“Jeffs’ Brands” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: JFBR, JFBRW), a data-driven e-commerce company operating on the Amazon Marketplace, announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Fort Products Ltd. (“Fort”), had signed an exclusive distribution agreement with a leading manufacturer of solar panel protection and related products (the “Products”). According to the agreement, Fort was granted the exclusive right to sell and market the Products as an independent distributor, with no territorial limitation.

Fort has previously achieved great success in selling the Products on the Amazon Marketplace UK. As a result, Fort and the manufacturer decided to expand their partnership and enter into an exclusive distribution agreement. Fort plans to market and sell the Products on the global Amazon Marketplace and as a wholesaler.

"As a leading brand in the pest control market, Fort recognized the growing demand for protecting solar panels from pests, leading us to expand into the solar panel protection sector. This exclusive distribution agreement and our success with similar products are testaments to our adaptability and commitment to addressing evolving market needs," states Victor Hakmon, CEO of Jeffs' Brands.

