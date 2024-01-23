Molten Ventures VCT plc (“Company”)

23 January 2024

LEI: 2138003I9Q1QPDSQ9Z97

Directorate Change

The Board of Molten Ventures VCT plc is pleased to announce the appointment of Sally Duckworth as a non-executive director of the Company with effect from 22 January 2024.

As noted in the Chairman’s Statement with the last Annual Report, the Company has undertaken a process to identify suitable non-executive director candidates as part of a board refresh exercise following a period of significant upheaval.

Sally has worked in the financial services sector since 1990 and in the private equity industry since 2000. She qualified as an accountant with Price Waterhouse and has experience in investment banking at J.P. Morgan and in early-stage venture capital at Quester Capital Management. She has been an active angel investor and has held various board and senior operational roles within technology businesses. She is currently chairman of StorMagic Limited, a private IT storage technology business and audit chair of JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (JFJ). She is also the audit chair for Mobeus Income and Growth 2 VCT plc (MIG), but will be stepping down from the MIG board later in 2024 as part of their succession planning.

The chairman, David Brock, said “We are delighted that Sally has agreed to join the Board of Molten Ventures VCT plc. She has a wealth of highly relevant experience in both the technology sector, in which the Company now invests, and also the VCT sector. My fellow directors and I are greatly looking forward to working with her.”

The Board confirms that no other disclosures need to be made under Listing Rule 9.6.13 in respect of this appointment.