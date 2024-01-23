Global Cloud Computing Management and Optimization Market Analysis Report 2023-2030: Adoption of Cloud Based Solution Is Driving Market Growth

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cloud Computing Management and Optimization Market 2023 - 2030 by Types, Applications - Partner & Customer Ecosystem Competitive Index & Regional Footprints" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Cloud Computing Management and Optimization Market size is estimated to grow from USD 17.6 Billion in 2022 to reach USD 83.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.7% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.



The Adoption of Cloud Based Solution Is Drive the Cloud Computing Management and Optimization Market Growth



As businesses migrate their operations to cloud-based ecosystems, as it offers a number of benefits, such as scalability, flexibility, and cost savings. A growing number of companies are adopting cloud computing including SMEs and Large scale companies, which will lead to an increase in demand for cloud computing management and optimisation solutions.

Cloud computing environments are becoming increasingly complex, as businesses adopt a variety of cloud services from different providers. This complexity can make it difficult for businesses to manage their cloud costs and performance. Cloud computing management and optimization solutions can help businesses to simplify their cloud environments and optimize their costs and performance. Cloud computing can be a cost-effective way for businesses to IT resources.

However, businesses can still incur significant costs if they do not manage their cloud usage effectively. Cloud computing management and optimization solutions can help businesses to track their cloud usage and identify opportunities to optimize their costs. The cloud computing industry is constantly evolving, with the emergence of new technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning. These new technologies can be used to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of cloud computing management and optimization solutions.



The IT and Telecommunications industries hold the highest market share in the Cloud Computing Management and Optimization Market



The IT and Telecommunications industries hold the highest market share in the Cloud Computing Management and Optimization Market in 2022, due to their intrinsic reliance on advanced technology solutions and their pivotal role in driving digital transformation across various sectors. In the IT industry, cloud computing has become a cornerstone for delivering software, platforms, and infrastructure services, enabling organizations to enhance agility, scalability, and operational efficiency.

As IT companies transition their operations to the cloud, the need for effective management and optimization of cloud resources becomes paramount to ensure optimal performance, cost control, and resource allocation. Cloud management and optimization solutions enable IT enterprises to streamline provisioning, monitor workloads, automate processes, and maintain stringent security protocols.



Furthermore, the Telecommunications sector has embraced cloud computing to modernize and expand its network infrastructure, offer innovative communication services, and adapt to the demands of an interconnected world. Cloud-based solutions empower telecom companies to efficiently manage network resources, deliver seamless customer experiences, and explore new revenue streams.

In this context, cloud computing management and optimization are essential for maintaining network reliability, ensuring data privacy, and dynamically scaling resources to meet fluctuating demand. The complex and dynamic nature of both IT and Telecommunications operations necessitates sophisticated tools and strategies for cloud resource management, making these industries prime contributors to the Cloud Computing Management and Optimization Market



Regional Insight: North America dominated the Cloud Computing Management and Optimization Market during the forecast period.



North America dominated the Cloud Computing Management and Optimization Market during the forecast period. Cloud computing has been continuously adopted by the United States and Canada, which are at the forefront of technological development, which helps strengthen North America's remarkable position as market leader. The strong presence of major companies like Adobe, Salesforce, Oracle, AWS, Google, and IBM inside the region's wide geography provides a foundation for this rise. With their cutting-edge solutions, these major players make a significant impact on adoption and innovation.



The region's commitment to technical advancement also serves as another indication of its dominance. Continuous improvements in a number of technologies are transforming the cloud computing industry, and North America is recognized as a hub for important developments.

As a result, organizations and enterprises in North America are pushed to the forefront of cloud optimization and administration, utilizing the full range of technologies and expertise provided by both local and international industry experts. Strong vendor presence, widespread acceptance, and constant technological innovation place North America in the lead for snatching the highest market share during the forecast period.



Major Classifications are as follows:

Cloud Computing Management and Optimization Market, Type of Solutions

Cloud Management Platforms (CMPs)

Cost Optimization Tools

Performance Monitoring and Optimization Solutions

Security and Compliance Management Tools

Multi-Cloud Management Solutions

Automation and Orchestration Tools

Capacity Planning Solutions

Migration and Integration Services

Analytics and Reporting Tools

Consulting and Professional Services

Cloud Computing Management and Optimization Market, By Deployment Models

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Multi-Cloud

Cloud Computing Management and Optimization Market, By Organization Size

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Cloud Computing Management and Optimization Market, By Cloud Service Models

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

Platform as a Service (PaaS)

Software as a Service (SaaS)

Function as a Service (FaaS)

Cloud Computing Management and Optimization Market, By Technologies

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) for Cloud Management

Containerization and Micro services Management

Server less Computing Optimization

Cloud Computing Management and Optimization Market, By Industries

Healthcare

Financial Services

IT and Telecommunications

Manufacturing

Retail

Government and Public Sector

Energy and Utilities

Education

Others

Cloud Computing Management and Optimization Market, By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

Africa

South Africa

Rest of Africa

Companies Mentioned

VMware

Microsoft Azure

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Google Cloud Platform (GCP)

IBM Cloud

RightScale (Flexera)

Turbonomic

CloudCheckr

Apptio Cloudability

LogicMonitor

Scalr

Flexera

CloudBolt

Densify

CLOUDSME

CloudZero

Kumolus

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uh1fk1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.