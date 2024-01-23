Global Cloud Computing Management and Optimization Market Analysis Report 2023-2030: Adoption of Cloud Based Solution Is Driving Market Growth

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cloud Computing Management and Optimization Market 2023 - 2030 by Types, Applications - Partner & Customer Ecosystem Competitive Index & Regional Footprints" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Cloud Computing Management and Optimization Market size is estimated to grow from USD 17.6 Billion in 2022 to reach USD 83.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.7% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.
The Adoption of Cloud Based Solution Is Drive the Cloud Computing Management and Optimization Market Growth
As businesses migrate their operations to cloud-based ecosystems, as it offers a number of benefits, such as scalability, flexibility, and cost savings. A growing number of companies are adopting cloud computing including SMEs and Large scale companies, which will lead to an increase in demand for cloud computing management and optimisation solutions.
Cloud computing environments are becoming increasingly complex, as businesses adopt a variety of cloud services from different providers. This complexity can make it difficult for businesses to manage their cloud costs and performance. Cloud computing management and optimization solutions can help businesses to simplify their cloud environments and optimize their costs and performance. Cloud computing can be a cost-effective way for businesses to IT resources.
However, businesses can still incur significant costs if they do not manage their cloud usage effectively. Cloud computing management and optimization solutions can help businesses to track their cloud usage and identify opportunities to optimize their costs. The cloud computing industry is constantly evolving, with the emergence of new technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning. These new technologies can be used to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of cloud computing management and optimization solutions.
The IT and Telecommunications industries hold the highest market share in the Cloud Computing Management and Optimization Market
The IT and Telecommunications industries hold the highest market share in the Cloud Computing Management and Optimization Market in 2022, due to their intrinsic reliance on advanced technology solutions and their pivotal role in driving digital transformation across various sectors. In the IT industry, cloud computing has become a cornerstone for delivering software, platforms, and infrastructure services, enabling organizations to enhance agility, scalability, and operational efficiency.
As IT companies transition their operations to the cloud, the need for effective management and optimization of cloud resources becomes paramount to ensure optimal performance, cost control, and resource allocation. Cloud management and optimization solutions enable IT enterprises to streamline provisioning, monitor workloads, automate processes, and maintain stringent security protocols.
Furthermore, the Telecommunications sector has embraced cloud computing to modernize and expand its network infrastructure, offer innovative communication services, and adapt to the demands of an interconnected world. Cloud-based solutions empower telecom companies to efficiently manage network resources, deliver seamless customer experiences, and explore new revenue streams.
In this context, cloud computing management and optimization are essential for maintaining network reliability, ensuring data privacy, and dynamically scaling resources to meet fluctuating demand. The complex and dynamic nature of both IT and Telecommunications operations necessitates sophisticated tools and strategies for cloud resource management, making these industries prime contributors to the Cloud Computing Management and Optimization Market
Regional Insight: North America dominated the Cloud Computing Management and Optimization Market during the forecast period.
North America dominated the Cloud Computing Management and Optimization Market during the forecast period. Cloud computing has been continuously adopted by the United States and Canada, which are at the forefront of technological development, which helps strengthen North America's remarkable position as market leader. The strong presence of major companies like Adobe, Salesforce, Oracle, AWS, Google, and IBM inside the region's wide geography provides a foundation for this rise. With their cutting-edge solutions, these major players make a significant impact on adoption and innovation.
The region's commitment to technical advancement also serves as another indication of its dominance. Continuous improvements in a number of technologies are transforming the cloud computing industry, and North America is recognized as a hub for important developments.
As a result, organizations and enterprises in North America are pushed to the forefront of cloud optimization and administration, utilizing the full range of technologies and expertise provided by both local and international industry experts. Strong vendor presence, widespread acceptance, and constant technological innovation place North America in the lead for snatching the highest market share during the forecast period.
Major Classifications are as follows:
Cloud Computing Management and Optimization Market, Type of Solutions
- Cloud Management Platforms (CMPs)
- Cost Optimization Tools
- Performance Monitoring and Optimization Solutions
- Security and Compliance Management Tools
- Multi-Cloud Management Solutions
- Automation and Orchestration Tools
- Capacity Planning Solutions
- Migration and Integration Services
- Analytics and Reporting Tools
- Consulting and Professional Services
Cloud Computing Management and Optimization Market, By Deployment Models
- Public Cloud
- Private Cloud
- Hybrid Cloud
- Multi-Cloud
Cloud Computing Management and Optimization Market, By Organization Size
- Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
- Large Enterprises
Cloud Computing Management and Optimization Market, By Cloud Service Models
- Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)
- Platform as a Service (PaaS)
- Software as a Service (SaaS)
- Function as a Service (FaaS)
Cloud Computing Management and Optimization Market, By Technologies
- Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) for Cloud Management
- Containerization and Micro services Management
- Server less Computing Optimization
Cloud Computing Management and Optimization Market, By Industries
- Healthcare
- Financial Services
- IT and Telecommunications
- Manufacturing
- Retail
- Government and Public Sector
- Energy and Utilities
- Education
- Others
Cloud Computing Management and Optimization Market, By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
- Middle East
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Israel
- Africa
- South Africa
- Rest of Africa
Companies Mentioned
- VMware
- Microsoft Azure
- Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- Google Cloud Platform (GCP)
- IBM Cloud
- RightScale (Flexera)
- Turbonomic
- CloudCheckr
- Apptio Cloudability
- LogicMonitor
- Scalr
- Flexera
- CloudBolt
- Densify
- CLOUDSME
- CloudZero
- Kumolus
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uh1fk1
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.