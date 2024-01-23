Security Mutual Insurance Company Goes Live on the Finys Suite

TROY, Mich., Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finys, developer of the Finys Suite, a platform of integrated modules for processing personal and commercial property/casualty insurance, announced that Security Mutual Insurance Company of Ithaca, New York, has gone live with its first five lines of business on the Suite.



“By implementing the Finys Suite, Security Mutual is making a commitment to its agents and the ease with which they do business with the company,” said Kurt Diederich, co-founder and CEO of Finys. “At the same time, the company is making a commensurate commitment to its policyholders in efficiency and responsiveness. We look forward to a long, mutually rewarding relationship with Lauren Belfiore, Director of Info Systems and her team.”

Security Mutual is now in production with all commercial lines, including Artisan, Businessowners Special Multi-Peril, Commercial Fire, and General Liability. Personal lines are being implemented and are expected to be in production by the end of 2024. And the implementations include 17 integrations to third-party systems and data sources.

“We’re excited about the potential upside,” said Ron Wilder, president and CEO at Security Mutual. “Finys will help our agents write more business by providing speed to market with new products and with adjustments to current products. The staff members at Finys have been incredible.”

About Finys

Finys offers a modern enterprise platform, the Finys Suite, for P&C insurance organizations. Finys includes components for core administration (policy, billing, and claims), plus portals and mobile access to support all personal and commercial lines for insurers, agents, vendors, and insureds. Used by dozens of insurers to reduce operational costs and improve time to market, Finys is available for onsite or SaaS deployment. For more details, please visit www.finys.com, call 248-833-1805, or email info@finys.com.

About Security Mutual Insurance Company

Starting out in 1887 as a small county cooperative with $1,273 in premiums, today, Security Mutual Insurance Company writes over $52 million in premiums. With over $142 million in assets; and over $84 million of policyholder surplus, the company provides Property and Casualty Insurance for Home and Business. Security Mutual is represented by a network of more than 400 independent agents throughout New York State. For more information, please visit https://www.securitymutual.com/.

