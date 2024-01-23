The Board of Directors of Siili Solutions Plc resolved on a new performance period for the Performance Share Plan 2023–2027

Siili Solutions Plc Stock Exchange Release 23 January 2024 at 14.45 pm EET

The Board of Directors of Siili Solutions Plc established on 24 January 2023 the Performance Share Plan 2023–2027 for the key employees of the Group. The Performance Share Plan 2023–2027 comprises three performance periods, covering the calendar years 2023–2025, 2024–2026 and 2025–2027.

Performance period 2024–2026 of the Performance Share Plan

The Board of Directors of Siili Solutions Plc has resolved on the target group, the amount of the possible rewards and the performance criteria for the performance period 2024–2026.

During the performance period 2024–2026, the earning of rewards is based on the following performance criteria:

- Revenue (EUR) in 2024;

- EBITA (EUR) in 2024;

- TSR multiplier in 2024–2026.

The rewards to be paid based on the performance period 2024–2026 correspond to the value of approximately 144,000 Siili Solutions Plc shares in maximum total, also including the portion to be paid in cash. The target group of the Performance Share Plan during the performance period 2024–2026 consists of approximately 40 key employees, including the Group’s CEO and Management Team in Finland.

The rewards of the Performance Share Plan will be paid partly in Siili Solutions Plc shares and partly in cash. The cash proportions of the rewards are intended for covering taxes and tax-related expenses arising from the rewards to the participants. In general, no reward is paid if the participant’s employment or director contract terminates during the performance period.

A member of the Management Team is obliged to hold all the net shares paid to them under the plan until the value of their total shareholding in the company corresponds to half of their annual salary. Such number of shares must be held as long as the membership in the Management Team continues.

Siili Solutions in brief:

Siili Solutions Plc is a unique combination of a digital agency and a technology powerhouse. We believe in human-centricity in everything we deliver. Siili is the go-to partner for clients seeking growth, efficiency and competitive advantage through digital transformation. Siili has offices in Finland, Germany, Poland, Hungary, the Netherlands, Austria, the United Kingdom and USA. Siili Solutions Plc shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Siili has grown profitably since it was founded in 2005. www.siili.com