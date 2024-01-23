IAOMT Position Paper Examines the Science of Jawbone Cavitations Just Ahead of the Yankee Dental Congress!

LAKELAND, Fla., Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Academy of Oral Medicine and Toxicology (IAOMT) is pleased to announce the publication of its new position paper on Human Jawbone Cavitations. This comprehensive document provides a thorough analysis and important insights into this complex medical-dental condition and serves as a vital resource for dental professionals, patients, and other stakeholders.



The paper is a collaborative effort of renowned experts in the field, aiming to shed light on the diagnosis, risk factors, systemic implications, and treatment modalities associated with jawbone cavitations. By highlighting the latest research, risk factors, prevention strategies, and treatment options, it is designed to provide dental professionals with evidence-based guidelines to improve patient outcomes and mitigate the risks associated with Jawbone Cavitations.

IAOMT member and contributor to the position paper, Dr. Miguel Stanley, is an adjunct assistant professor, at UPenn School of Dental Medicine and clinical director of the White Clinic in Lisbon, Portugal. He will be discussing Jawbone Cavitations during his four presentations at the Yankee Dental Congress on January 25th - 27th.

As a global leader in the advancement of safe and biocompatible dentistry, IAOMT is committed to promoting education, research, and collaboration to ensure optimal oral-systemic health. The publication of this position paper reinforces IAOMT's dedication to providing evidence-based resources that support the highest standards of patient care.

"We are excited to release this extensively researched position paper to the dental community," said Dr. Charles Cuprill, President of the IAOMT. "By increasing awareness and understanding of Jawbone Cavitations, we hope to empower practitioners to make informed decisions, provide better care, and improve patient outcomes."

Dental professionals, researchers, patients, and other interested parties can access the IAOMT's position paper on Jawbone Cavitations on the organization's official website. IAOMT encourages widespread dissemination of this valuable resource to promote awareness and drive innovative solutions for tackling this challenging condition.

