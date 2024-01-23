Global 3D Printing High-Performance Plastics Market Report 2024: Historical Revenue Data for 2022, Estimates for 2023, and CAGR Forecasts through 2028

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global 3D Printing High-Performance Plastics Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A broad range of plastics are used in the 3D printing industry; however, the report emphasizes only the category of high-performance plastics, including polyamide, polyetherimide, polyetheretherketone, polyetherketoneketone, polyvinylidene difluoride, and polyphenylsulfo

This study also encompasses qualitative and quantitative analysis of technologies, end-users, and regions associated with the 3D printing high-performance plastics market.Based on technology, the market is segmented within fused deposition modeling (FDM) or fused filament manufacturing (FFF) and selective laser sintering (SLS). Based on end-users, the study entails segmentation within medical, transportation (automotive and aerospace) and others (oil, gas and energy sector).



Report Includes

An overview of the global market for 3D printing high-performance plastics

In-depth analysis of global market trends, featuring historical revenue data for 2022, estimated figures for 2023, as well as forecasts for 2028. This analysis includes projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects specific to global 3D printing high-performance plastics, accompanied by a market share analysis by type, technology, end user and geographic region

Coverage of evolving technologies and a discussion of their impact on the future of the market

Evaluation of the current and future market potential and an analysis of the regulatory framework and reimbursement scenarios

Market share analysis of the key companies in the industry and coverage of mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and other market strategies

Detailed profiles of leading market participants, providing a descriptive overview of their respective businesses

More precisely, the study encompasses the following objectives to -

Assess the growth potential of 3D printing high-performance plastics (HPP) in upcoming years, considering various market dynamics and factors contributing to expansion.

Determine key market players and track the latest strategic initiatives.

Generate comprehensive estimates and forecasts for the global market, providing detailed insights into its future trajectory and potential growth.

Gain an in-depth market understanding by conducting a meticulous segmentation analysis, categorizing the market into distinct segments based on relevant criteria.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Market Outlook

Market Summary

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Definition

Market Environment

Role of High-Performance Plastics in 3D Printing

Technology Overview

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Challenges

Opportunity

Chapter 4 Market Analysis by Type

Overview

Polyamide (PA)

PEEK and PEKK

Others

Chapter 5 Market Analysis by Technology

Overview

Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)

Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

Chapter 6 Market Analysis by End User

Overview

Medical

Transportation

Others

Chapter 7 Market Analysis by Region

Global Market

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

Chapter 8 ESG Development

Key ESG Issues in the Market

ESG Practices in the Market

Current Status of ESG in the 3D Printing High-Performance Plastics Market

Future of ESG

Case Study

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Strategic Analysis

Market Share Analysis

Key Market Developments

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

3Dxtech

Arkema

Evonik Industries Ag

Lehmann&Voss&Co.

Sabic

Solvay

Stratasys Ltd.

Victrex Plc

Vexma Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

