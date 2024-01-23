World Reproductive Health Devices Clinical Pipeline Research Report 2023: Stages of Development, Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path and Competitive Landscape

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Reproductive Health Devices Pipeline Report including Stages of Development, Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path and Key Companies,2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Reproductive Health Devices Pipeline Report provides comprehensive information about the Reproductive Health Devices pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development and information about the clinical trials which are in progress.



Scope

Extensive coverage of the Reproductive Health Devices under development

The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities

The report reviews the major players involved in the development of Reproductive Health Devices and list all their pipeline projects

The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved / Issued stage

The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products

Recent developments in the segment / industry

Reasons to Buy

Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage

Identify and understand important and diverse types of Reproductive Health Devices under development

Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies

Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline

In-depth analysis of the product's current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date

Key Topics Covered:



1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures



2 Introduction

2.1 Reproductive Health Devices Overview



3 Products under Development

3.1 Reproductive Health Devices - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

3.2 Reproductive Health Devices - Pipeline Products by Segment

3.3 Reproductive Health Devices - Pipeline Products by Territory

3.4 Reproductive Health Devices - Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path

3.5 Reproductive Health Devices - Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date

3.6 Reproductive Health Devices - Ongoing Clinical Trials



4 Reproductive Health Devices - Pipeline Products under Development by Companies

4.1 Reproductive Health Devices Companies - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

4.2 Reproductive Health Devices - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development



5 Reproductive Health Devices Companies and Product Overview



6 Reproductive Health Devices- Recent Developments



7 Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report include

3Daughters Inc

AdneXXA LLC

Agile Therapeutics Inc

AltaScience Limited

Alydia Health Inc

Aspivix SA

Autoivf Inc

Bayer AG

Bioceptive Inc

Biorings LLC

BioTex Inc

Ceragenix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Inactive)

Contrel Europe NV

Dare Bioscience Inc

Dartmouth College

Emblation Ltd

EVE Medical Systems Ltd

Evestra Inc

Evofem Biosciences Inc

Femasys Inc

FemSuite LLC

Ghent University

Healthcare Enterprise Group PLC (Inactive)

Hera Health Solutions

HLL Lifecare Ltd

Idoman Teoranta

Impres Medical, Inc.

INVO Bioscience Inc

Japanese Organization for Medical Device Development Inc

Johns Hopkins University

Keratin Biosciences Inc

Laboratoire HRA Pharma SAS

Lubrizol Life Science Health

May Health

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Memphasys Ltd

Menorrx LLC

Merck & Co Inc

Merck Serono SA

Nipro Corp

Novomedics L L C

OCON Medical Ltd

OncoGenesis

Otago Innovation Ltd

Pfizer Inc

Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc

Shandong Junxiu Biotechnology Co Ltd

Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc

Teva Women's Health

University of California San Diego

University of Minnesota

University of Oxford

University of Texas at Austin

University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio

University of Washington

Yale University

ZR-Operculum, Inc.

