Cardinal Peak and Audinate announce strategic partnership offering Dante networked audio and video solutions

LAFAYETTE, Colo., Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardinal Peak, a leading provider of product engineering services, and Audinate, the industry-leading provider of pro audio and video networking technologies, are thrilled to announce a strategic development partnership aimed at reducing time to market and development costs for new Dante-enabled pro audio and video products. By combining Cardinal Peak's renowned product engineering capabilities with Audinate's industry-leading Dante® professional AV networking technology, the partnership addresses the growing demands for sophisticated, scalable and interoperable audio and video solutions across industries.

Key highlights of the strategic partnership include:

Embedded Engineering Expertise: Validated for extensive expertise in embedded software development, Cardinal Peak is uniquely qualified to implement Audinate’s software-driven AV solution, Dante Embedded Platform (DEP). A cost-effective option, manufacturers can run DEP on their boards without the need for additional modules.

Validated for extensive expertise in embedded software development, Cardinal Peak is uniquely qualified to implement Audinate’s software-driven AV solution, Dante Embedded Platform (DEP). A cost-effective option, manufacturers can run DEP on their boards without the need for additional modules. Innovative Audio and Video Solutions: The collaboration focuses on leveraging the latest advancements in digital audio networking technology to design state-of-the-art AV products and solutions that cater to the evolving needs of professionals in broadcast, live sound, commercial installations and beyond.

"We are excited to embark on this strategic development partnership with Audinate and be a preferred integration partner for Dante," said Mark Carrington, CEO at Cardinal Peak. "By leveraging our expertise in audio and video technologies with Audinate's Dante, we aim to accelerate time to market for Audinate’s customers."

Together, the companies offer improved customer experiences and outcomes for the next revolution in professional AV solutions, ensuring high fidelity and low latency for managing and distributing multiple audio and video streams across geographically large areas.

"Collaborating with Cardinal Peak to provide Dante enablement services is another way we can support our customers and help them to get their innovative products to market quicker and at a lower cost," said Mark Gerrard, group product manager at Audinate. "Together, we are well positioned to deliver innovative, scalable and interoperable solutions that will shape the future of the AV industry."

As an Audinate design partner, Cardinal Peak has developed multiple products using the Dante protocol. Customers across industries trust Cardinal Peak to leverage Dante to deliver products that are economical and versatile, easy to install, easy to use, fully integrated and of outstanding quality. For more information, visit Cardinal Peak’s webpage on low-latency networked audio product design leveraging Dante.





