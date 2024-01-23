Pulse Oil Announces Closing of Rights Offering

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulse Oil Corp. (the “Company” or “Pulse”) (TSXV: PUL) reports the completion of the rights offering (the “Rights Offering”) to eligible holders of its common shares (the “Common Shares”), announced in its news release of December 7, 2023.



Pursuant to the Rights Offering, the Company issued a total of 103,910,942 Common Shares, the full amount of the Rights Offering, at a price of $0.04 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $4,156,437.68. A total of 49,074,871 Common Shares were issued under the basic subscription privilege, including 39,889,286 Common Shares to insiders of the Company, as a group, and 6,786,000 Common Shares to all other persons (“Non-Insiders”), as a group. In addition, a total of 2,399,585 Common Shares were issued under the additional subscription privilege, all to Non-Insiders. To the knowledge of the Company after reasonable inquiry, no person became an insider of Pulse as a result of the Rights Offering.

As of the closing of the Rights Offering, Pulse has 623,465,656 Common Shares issued and outstanding. The Rights Offering remains subject to receipt of final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

In connection with the Rights Offering and as previously announced, Pulse entered into a standby commitment agreement with each of CDN Trustee Limited TR CDN Trust and Andrew Ritchie TR AJ Trust No 2 (collectively, the “Standby Purchasers”), each dated December 7, 2023 (the “Standby Commitment Agreements”). Pursuant to the Standby Commitment Agreements, (i) the Standby Purchasers exercised their basic subscription privileges and, in addition thereto, purchased, in aggregate, 54,836,071 Common Shares available as a result of unexercised rights under the Rights Offering; and (ii) the Company issued, in aggregate 17,050,000 non-transferable Common Share purchase warrants (the “Bonus Warrants”) to the Standby Purchasers. Each Bonus Warrant is exercisable for 60 months from the date of issuance into one Common Share at a price of $0.05 per Common Share. No other fees or commissions were paid by the Company in connection with the Rights Offering.

Pulse Oil Corp. CEO, Garth Johnson, commented: “We are looking forward to a busy schedule of operations in 2024 using the proceeds from this financing. We’ve already begun the stimulation of one well in our Nisku E pool with a goal to add new oil production in February, followed by the drilling of a new well in the Nisku D pool with a short-term goal to add new production from drilling in Q1 of 2024 and longer term this well will provide Pulse with an ideally located enhanced oil recovery (“EOR”) production well when the EOR program injection solvent migrates toward this well, further increasing oil production. Finally, we are also pleased to announce that we have finalized all pipeline plans, costs and timing and Pulse will be completing this work in Q1/Q2 of 2024 while also converting another of our existing wells in our D pool to a water flood well in order to further increase ultimate oil recoveries within our D pool asset."

About Pulse:

Pulse is a Canadian company incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) that is primarily focused on a 100% Working Interest Enhanced Oil Project Located in West Central Alberta, Canada. The project includes two established Nisku pinnacle reef reservoirs that have been producing sweet light crude oil for over 40 years.

The Company has instituted a proven recovery methodology (NGL solvent injection) to further enhance the ultimate oil recovery from these two proven pools. With under 10 million barrels of oil recovered to date, and representing approximately 30% recovery factor from the pools, Pulse is moving forward to execute the EOR project and unlock significant value for shareholders. Pulse’s total reclamation liabilities are just $2.96 million which, when compared to many peers in the industry in Western Canada, are very low.

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian ‎securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-‎looking information. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information regarding the planned use of proceeds from the Rights Offering and the anticipated benefit from the same. There can be no assurance that such forward-‎looking information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from ‎those anticipated in such forward-looking information. This forward-looking information reflects ‎Pulse’s current beliefs and is based on information currently available to Pulse and on ‎assumptions Pulse believes are reasonable. These assumptions include, but are not limited to receipt of TSX Venture Exchange final approval of the Rights Offering, the conditions facing Pulse at the time of planned expenditure of proceeds from the Rights Offering, and operational timing and results. Forward-looking information is ‎subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of ‎activity, performance or achievements of Pulse to be materially different from those expressed or ‎implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to general ‎business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals, the actual results of future drilling and workover operations, production growth anticipated from drilling operations, ‎EOR operational results, changes in legislation, including environmental legislation, affecting Pulse, and loss of key individuals‎. A description of ‎additional risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can ‎be found in Pulse’s disclosure documents on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca. Although ‎Pulse has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially ‎from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as ‎anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. ‎Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as there can be no ‎assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Pulse expressly ‎disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information except as expressly required by applicable securities law.‎