Biognosys Expands US Footprint with New Proteomics CRO Facility in Massachusetts

The new CRO facility for proteomics services in Newton, Massachusetts ensures closer proximity to US customers

Biognosys’ center of excellence for proteomics innovation at its headquarters near Zurich, Switzerland continues to offer its entire portfolio of services for discovery, targeted, and structural proteomics for all regions, including the Americas

ZURICH, Switzerland and NEWTON, Mass., Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biognosys, a leader in next-generation proteomics solutions for drug discovery and development, announced today the operational readiness of its new proteomics facility in Massachusetts. This US expansion facilitates access to select proteomics contract research organization (CRO) services for our US biopharma customers.

The Massachusetts facility will initially focus on TrueDiscovery® data-independent acquisition (DIA) discovery proteomics services that offer biopharma researchers high-throughput proteome profiling with industry-leading depth, reproducibility, and cost-efficiency, powered by the Bruker timsTOF mass spectrometry platform. Biognosys also anticipates offering additional discovery and targeted proteomics services for US customers to access domestically in the future.

“The opening of our new CRO facility in Massachusetts marks a milestone in our commitment to making proteomics accessible globally for life science research and drug development,” commented Dr. Oliver Rinner, CEO and co-founder of Biognosys. “We are excited to bring our CRO services closer to our US customers and enable them to fully leverage the potential of cutting-edge proteomics for the acceleration of therapeutic discoveries, development and pharmacoproteomics.”

Dr. Rohan Thakur, President Life Sciences Mass Spectrometry at Bruker, said: “Offering 4D-Proteomics CRO services from the inventors of Spectronaut – the leading DIA proteomics software, now augmented with deep learning – will provide broader access to proteomics in key research areas such as chemoproteomics, immunopeptidomics, or plasma proteomics. Proteomics at the depth and scale of Biognosys’ TrueDiscovery platform will accelerate insights into the complexity of disease biology and is another step forward in the post-genomic era of drug discovery and development.”

In the last 15 years, Biognosys has served US biopharma companies from its facility near Zurich, pioneering the use of next-generation DIA proteomics in drug research. By expanding its presence near the life science cluster in the Boston-Cambridge area, the company plans to extend its collaborations with innovative early and late-stage biotech companies in New England and across the Americas.

Biognosys’ laboratory at its headquarters in Switzerland remains the company’s center of excellence for proteomics innovation and offers Biognosys’ complete portfolio of services for discovery, targeted, and structural proteomics to all regions including the Americas:

TrueDiscovery ® services for unbiased discovery proteomics from biofluids, tissues and cells, with applications ranging from biomarker discovery to mechanism of action studies, phosphorylation profiling, and immunopeptidome profiling

TrueSignature ® custom targeted proteomics panels for pharmacodynamic and clinical biomarker monitoring through absolute protein quantification in clinical trials

TrueTarget® services for novel drug target identification and validation powered by Limited Proteolysis Mass Spectrometry (LiP-MS), a proprietary, patented chemoproteomics technology co-developed by Biognosys



“Our dual-lab strategy underscores our dedication to providing leading-edge, accessible proteomics solutions,” said Biognosys’ Chief Officer of Scientific Operations (COSO), Dr. Jakob Vowinckel. “The synergy between our Swiss and US facilities allows us to serve diverse customer needs, fostering innovation and collaborations.”

To offer customers industry-leading solutions for a wide range of biological applications, Biognosys remains committed to employing mass spectrometry instruments from multiple vendors in their research services.

About TrueDiscovery®

The Biognosys TrueDiscovery platform offers integrated proteomics solutions across the entire drug development pipeline.

TrueDiscovery is powered by Hyper Reaction Monitoring (HRM™) mass spectrometry, an advanced Data Independent Acquisition (DIA)-based protein quantification technology co-invented and patented by Biognosys.

TrueDiscovery is the only platform that searches the complete proteome to quantify thousands of the most relevant proteins, including an unlimited number of proteoforms. The platform enables the deepest unbiased profiling of tissue and biofluids proteomes with unbeatable specificity on a large scale. The generated data are highly reproducible and easily transferrable to clinical assays. Studies can be performed in compliance with GCP guidelines. For more information, visit truediscovery.bio .

About Biognosys

At Biognosys, we believe that deep proteome insights hold the key to breakthrough discoveries that transform science for better lives. With our versatile portfolio of next-generation proteomics solutions, including the TrueDiscovery®, TrueTarget®, and TrueSignature® research service platforms, our flagship software Spectronaut®, and the PQ500™ kit, we make the proteome actionable to empower research, drug development, and clinical decision-making. Our solutions provide a multi-dimensional view of protein expression, function, and structure in all biological species and sample types. Our unique, patented technologies utilize high-resolution mass spectrometry to quantify thousands of proteins with industry-leading precision, depth, and throughput. Through our strategic partnership with Bruker (Nasdaq: BRKR), we make proteomics globally accessible. For more information, visit biognosys.com .

