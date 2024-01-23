Global Unidirectional Tapes Market Size To Exceed USD 721.18 Million By 2032 | CAGR of 13.2%

New York, United States, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Unidirectional Tapes Market Size is to Grow from USD 208.57 Million in 2022 to USD 721.18 Million by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.2% during the projected period.





Unidirectional tapes (UD Tapes) are composite materials made of carbon or glass fiber. These tapes are made of a variety of thermoplastic resins and can be designed to specific applications. The appropriate size is ideal for joining with the plastic. As a result, unidirectional tapes have better mechanical properties. They are also resistant to chemicals and fire, making them suitable for a wide range of applications. Unidirectional tapes are used as standard materials in applications such as automotive and aerospace, as well as sports and recreation, because they consume minimal resources and energy. Increased use of these unidirectional tapes in primary and secondary airframe constructions, increased demand for manufacturing lighter weight automobiles, replacement of existing and older aircraft, upgrading of current airliner, and increased demand for elevated components in other end-use industries are expected to drive the expansion of these unidirectional tapes over the forecast period. Global air passenger traffic growth has contributed to an increase in aircraft production. New plane demand is expected to gradually shift from developed to emerging markets. However, Certain obstacles, such as the high cost of unidirectional tapes, a lack of awareness among end-users, and the availability of alternative materials, could limit market revenue growth. Unidirectional tapes can be more expensive than conventional supplies, which may limit their widespread use, especially in price-sensitive industries.

Global Unidirectional Tapes Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Fiber (Glass Fiber, Carbon Fiber, Other Fiber), By Resin Type (Thermoplastic, Thermoset), By End-User (Aerospace & Defence, Automotive, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.

The glass fibre segment is expected to grow fastest in the global unidirectional tapes market during the forecast period.

Based on the fibre, the unidirectional tapes market is divided into glass fibre, carbon fibre, other fibre. Among these, the glass fibre segment is expected to grow fastest in the global unidirectional tapes market during the forecast period. Glass fibre-based unidirectional tapes are preferred over carbon fibre unidirectional tapes because they provide a quick and cost-effective way to build parts and forms and repair them.

The thermoplastic is expected to grow at the highest pace in the global unidirectional tapes market during the anticipated period.

Based on the resin type, the global unidirectional tapes market is divided into thermoplastic, thermoset. Among these, the thermoplastic segment is expected to grow at the highest pace in the global unidirectional tapes market during the anticipated period. Based on their durability, high strength, dampness ingestion resistance, superior properties, and ability to withstand high temperatures, these are widely used in the aviation and defense industries.

The aerospace & defence segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global unidirectional tapes market during the forecast period.

Based on the end user, the global unidirectional tapes market is divided aerospace & defence, automotive, and others. Among these, the aerospace & defence is expected to hold the largest share of the unidirectional tapes market during the forecast period. Unidirectional tapes are used in airplane seat outlines because they reduce seat weight by 30% when compared to standard aluminium outline seats. They are also used in ultralight aircraft lightweight sandwich boards.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

North America is projected to hold the largest share of the global unidirectional tapes market over the predicted years. The region has a strong manufacturing infrastructure, a flourishing aerospace and automotive industries, and a focus on lightweight and high-performance materials. In addition to its robust aerospace and defense sector, increasing adoption of carbon fiber composites, and the presence of major market players, the United States, in particular, makes a significant contribution to the market.

Europe is expected to grow the fastest in the global unidirectional tapes market during the anticipated time frame. The region's well-established manufacturing base, strong focus on sustainability, and technological advancements enable market growth.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Unidirectional Tapes Market are SABIC, Solvay, Hexcel Corporatio, Toray Advanced Composites, SGL Carbon, TEIJIN LIMITED, BASF SE, Celanese Corporation, Victrex plc., Cristex Composite Materials, Eurocarbon B.V., Plastic Reinforcement Fabrics Ltd., TCR Composites, Inc., Barrday, Inc. and Others

Recent Market Developments

In May 2022, Hexcel Corporation and Arkema, a leading specialty chemicals company, have announced a strategic partnership to develop high-performance thermoplastic composite solutions for the aerospace sector. This collaboration aimed to leverage Hexcel's carbon fiber expertise and Arkema's thermoplastic resin expertise to deliver lightweight and cost-effective solutions.

Market Segment

Spherical Insights has segmented the global unidirectional tapes market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Unidirectional Tapes Market, Fibre Analysis

Glass Fiber

Carbon Fiber

Other Fiber

Unidirectional Tapes Market, Resin Type Analysis

Thermoplastic

Thermoset

Unidirectional Tapes Market, End User Analysis

Aerospace & Defence

Automotive

Others

Unidirectional Tapes Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



