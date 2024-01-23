Phase 1 Clinical Data for SYS6002 (CRB-701) to be presented at 2024 ASCO GU

NORWOOD, Mass., Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) (“Corbus” or the “Company”), announced today that the abstract for the first-in-human Phase 1 dose escalation study of SYS6002 (CRB-701) has been released, and the corresponding up-to-date data will be presented at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology Genitourinary Cancers Symposium (ASCO GU). The data referred to in the abstract dates to September of 2023; the upcoming presentation will include data as of December 2023. The study is being conducted by Corbus’s partner CSPC Pharmaceutical Group in China. ASCO GU will be held January 25-27, 2024 in San Francisco, CA and online.



The abstract, a Phase 1 Dose-Escalation of SYS6002 (CRB-701), a next-generation Nectin-4 Targeting Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) by DingWei Ye, et al will be presented on Jan 26th between 11:30-1pm PST. SYS6002 (CRB-701) is currently being explored in a dose escalation on a Q3W schedule, with a view to reducing free-MMAE concentrations in plasma and thereby reducing the associated toxicities that are known to dose limit enfortumab vedotin (EV). Additionally, by administering SYS6002 (CRB-701) on a Q3W schedule there is an opportunity to increase clinical convenience and patient compliance. The dose escalation that will be presented currently spans 6 dose levels (0.2, 0.6, 1.2, 1.8, 2.7 & 3.6 mg/kg) and makes use of a Bayesian Optimal Interval (BOIN) design with accelerated titration. The trial is evaluating the safety and tolerability of SYS6002 (CRB-701) to determine the Maximum Tolerated Dose (MTD) and/or the Phase II dose in patients with advanced solid tumors who have failed or were intolerant to standard treatment. Patients were enrolled based on nectin-4 staining, with the exception of metastatic urothelial cancer (mUC) urothelial cancer patients, who were considered to be nectin-4 positive. Beyond determining safety and tolerability, the pharmacokinetic (PK) and preliminarily anti-tumor activity of SYS6002 (CRB-701) are reported.

The Poster will include an updated cumulative dataset, based on a data-cut of 18 December 2023, of safety, tolerability, preliminary anti-tumor activity (efficacy), pharmacokinetic (PK), and nectin-4 expression levels from patients with metastatic urothelial cancer (mUC), cervical cancer, triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC), and colorectal cancer (CRC).

Continued development of SYS6002 (CRB-701) as both a monotherapy and in combination is planned both in China (CSPC), U.S. and Europe (Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.).

About CRB-701

CRB-701 (SYS6002) is a next-generation antibody-drug-conjugate (ADC) targeting nectin-4, that contains a third generation, site-specific, cleavable linker and a homogenous drug antibody ratio of 2, using MMAE as the payload. Nectin-4 is a clinically validated, tumor-associated antigen in urothelial cancer. The Nectin-4 ADC PADCEV® is approved for use in late metastatic urothelial cancer and recently received an expanded label under an accelerated approval from the Food and Drug Administration for use in combination with KEYTRUDA® for patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma who are ineligible for cisplatin-containing chemotherapy.

About Corbus

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a precision oncology company with a diversified portfolio and is committed to helping people defeat serious illness by bringing innovative scientific approaches to well understood biological pathways. Corbus’ pipeline includes CRB-701, a next generation antibody drug conjugate that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload, CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody which blocks the activation of TGFβ expressed on cancer cells, and CRB-913, a highly peripherally restricted CB1 inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity. Corbus is headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts. For more information on Corbus, visit corbuspharma.com . Connect with us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

