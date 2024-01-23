InfiniBox™ SSA II Named Storage Product of the Year 2023 in the Disk and Disk Subsystems Category by TechTarget

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinidat, a leading provider of enterprise storage solutions, today announced that TechTarget awarded the InfiniBox™ SSA II system the Gold award as Storage Product of the Year in the disk and disk subsystems category in the 22nd annual product competition. Recognized as one of the world’s best enterprise storage arrays of 2023, the newest model in the InfiniBox SSA family delivers double the usable capacity to extend the top end of this all-flash array and provides a new flexible, scale-up architecture that enables a wider variety of enterprises to harness the power of Infinidat’s state-of-the-art storage technology. This is the third consecutive year that TechTarget has singled out the InfiniBox SSA II for recognition.

TechTarget summarized a key factor that set the InfiniBox SSA from the competition: “Our judges praised the offering's capacity bump to 6.635 petabytes effective after compression, and its scale-up storage architecture that lets users purchase storage in a new way. ‘Clever way to introduce essentially multiple models within one system -- 60%, 80% or 100% configured and easily [upgradeable] in 20% increments,’ one judge commented,” according to TechTarget in its feature article about the Storage Products of the Year 2023.

The InfiniBox SSA II is the industry’s fastest all-flash storage array with unprecedented 35 microseconds of latency, allowing enterprise customers to obtain optimal application and workload performance, simplify substantial storage consolidation, increase efficiency, and reduce CAPEX and OPEX. Instead of the rack being completely full of SSD (solid-state drive) modules from the start, the newest model of InfiniBox SSA II can be populated according to the requirements of the customer, who can then grow with the SSA II over time, reducing the entry price point for the award-winning InfiniBox SSA II without sacrificing performance.

TechTarget also praised the InfiniBox SSA II for “the greener aspect of a product that provides twice the capacity using the same power and cooling footprint.” The doubling of the SSA II's capacity gives enterprises the ability to advance a greener data center, while simultaneously lowering total cost of ownership (TCO) beyond what is currently possible with alternative systems. Reducing power usage per effective PB by enlarging the capacity within the same sized rack (a single 42u rack) meets sustainability requirements and fulfills the promise of green IT. Increased sustainability translates into improving the return on investment (ROI).

“As enterprise storage buyers increasingly require higher capacity, higher performance, easier-to-use administrative tools, and unprecedented cyber storage resilience, Infinidat has hit the mark with the InfiniBox SSA II, a leader in both innovation and customer experience,” said Scott Sinclair, Practice Director at Enterprise Strategy Group. “Providing greater flexibility and control for IT teams, the InfiniBox SSA II is ideal for enterprises with high-performance application demands.”

The Gold award winner was selected according to the following criteria: innovation, performance, ease of integration into an existing environment, ease of use and manageability, functionality, and value. The TechTarget article states, “Usability was especially important this year, as judges were impressed with products that make IT administrator tasks easier.” There were 50 entries across the categories in this year’s competition.

“We’re excited the InfiniBox SSA II has reached the top of the podium once again as Storage Product of the Year in TechTarget’s premier award competition. Not only is this Infinidat solution recognized as one of the best enterprise storage arrays, but this Gold award validates the increased value that the expanded InfiniBox SSA II delivers,” said Eric Herzog, CMO of Infinidat. “The larger capacity model with scale-up options extends a powerful set of all-flash capabilities, coupled with 100% availability, ease of use, and autonomous automation. The InfiniBox SSA II platform is considered one of the most cyber resilient and most reliable storage solutions in the industry. This world-class solution is one of the big reasons that Infinidat has been able to set a new standard in enterprise storage.”

This award is the third Gold medal that Infinidat has won from TechTarget in the last two years.

To read the TechTarget article that details the Storage Product of the Year award for the InfiniBox SSA II, click here.

About Infinidat

Infinidat helps enterprises and service providers empower their data-driven competitive advantage at scale. Infinidat’s software defined storage architecture delivers microsecond latency, 100% availability, cyber storage resilience and scalability with a significantly lower total cost of ownership than competing storage technologies. The company offers an award-winning portfolio of enterprise storage solutions for primary and secondary storage deployments. The corporate headquarters are based in Herzliya, Israel, and U.S. headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.infinidat.com.

Connect with Infinidat

About Infinidat

Read our blog

Follow us on Twitter

Join us on LinkedIn

Visit us on Facebook

See us on YouTube

Be our partner

Media Contact

Infinidat

Sapna Capoor

Director of Global Communications

scapoor@infinidat.com I Mobile: +44 (0) 7789684159