Hong Kong Cigarettes Market Assessment and Forecasts Report 2022-2023 and 2023-2027 Featuring Philip Morris, Japan Tobacco, British American Tobacco, and Shangai Industrial

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hong Kong Cigarettes - Market Assessment and Forecasts to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Hong Kong cigarettes category is expected to register a positive value CAGR over 2022-2027

Filter cigarettes is the largest segment during 2022. Convenience stores is the leading channel for the distribution of cigarettes in the country. Philip Morris International, Japan Tobacco, British American Tobacco International are the top companies in the Hong Kong cigarettes category.



The report provides comparative analysis of the value shares of Hong Kong in the Asia-Pacific and global cigarettes category. Additionally, the per capita expenditure of cigarettes in Hong Kong also compared with the Asia-Pacific and global levels.



The report offers an overview of the growth at a category level and provides analysis of cigarettes category. This categoy is analyzed by value, volume, and CAGR for the period 2017-27. The section also includes value analysis of segments, value and volume analysis of sub-segments segments under category for the period 2017-2027.

Provides analysis on per capita expenditure of cigarettes in Hong Kong, by category, compared to the Asia Pacific and global markets. Further, analysis on the leading distribution channels at category level in 2022. The consumer category reports cover the following eight distribution channels: cash & carries and warehouse clubs, convenience stores, department stores, e-retailers, hypermarkets & supermarkets, cigarettes specialists, vending machines, and other general retailers.



Taxation: It covers taxation landscape in the country and effects in the cigarettes category

Manufacturers and Brands: The report provides analysis on leading companies by category in 2022 and analyzes the market share and growth of private label in the category.

The Smoking Population: The report covers consumption of cigarettes by gender in Hong Kong.

Operating Constraints: The report cover the impact of policies and regulation on cigarettes category in Hong Kong.

Prospects and Forecasts: The report covers forecast analysis of categories in the cigarettes category

Macroeconomic analysis: The report also provides an outlook on macroeconomic indicators in Hong Kong, with a detailed summary of the economy, labor market, and demographics.

Time period: The report provides category value and volume data, including category level data for the period 2017-27. Distribution channel data is of 2022, and company data is included for 2022.

Scope

Per capita expenditure on cigarettes was higher in Hong Kong than at both the global and regional levels in 2022

The 'filter cigarettes king size' is the largest sub-segment in both value and volume terms, in 2022

Hong Kong imports majority of its cigarettes from South Korea

Convenience stores was the leading distribution channel in the cigarettes category

Philip Morris International was the leading company in the cigarettes category

Reasons to Buy

Get a detailed understanding of consumption to align your sales and marketing efforts with the latest trends in the market. Identify the areas of growth and opportunities, which will aid effective marketing planning. The differing growth rates in regional product sales drive fundamental shifts in the market. This report provides detailed, authoritative data on these changes - prime intelligence for marketers. Understand the market dynamics and essential data to benchmark your position and to identify where to compete in the future.

Key Topics Covered:

Part 1: Introduction

Executive Summary

Part 2: Market Context

Value growth analysis by region

PCC and PCE of Hong Kong compared to global and Asia-Pacific markets

Part 3: Market Size and Structure

Market size analysis

Market size analysis -category: cigarettes

Segment analysis : cigarettes

Sub-segment analysis: cigarettes

Part 4: Production and Trade

Production -cigarettes

Imports -cigarettes

Exports -cigarettes

Part 5: Taxation and Pricing

Taxation -cigarettes

Retail prices -cigarettes

Part 6: Retail Distribution

Channel share analysis -cigarettes

Part 7: Manufacturers and Brands

Leading companies by volume share -cigarettes

Brand share analysis of top five companies -cigarettes

Part 8: Operating Constraints

Part 9: Prospects and Forecasts

Cigarettes growth analysis

Part 10: Macroeconomic Analysis

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Philip Morris International

Japan Tobacco

British American Tobacco

Shanghai Industrial holding

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qcdl55

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.