MaxCyte Signs Strategic Platform License with Imugene to Advance their Cancer Immunotherapy Programs

ROCKVILLE, Md., and SYDNEY, Australia, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MaxCyte, Inc., (Nasdaq: MXCT; LSE: MXCT), a leading, cell-engineering focused company providing enabling platform technologies to advance the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation cell-based therapeutics and innovative bioprocessing applications, and Imugene, (ASX: IMU), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology and cell therapy company developing a range of new treatments that seek to activate the immune system of cancer patients to identify and eradicate tumors, today announced the signing of a strategic platform license (SPL).



Under the terms of the agreement, Imugene obtains non-exclusive clinical and commercial rights to use MaxCyte’s Flow Electroporation® technology and ExPERT™ platform. In return, MaxCyte is entitled to receive platform licensing fees and program-related revenue.

Imugene, which has offices in the United States and Australia, is focused on developing transformative cancer medicines to improve patients’ lives. Its unique technology platforms are designed to harness and promote the body’s immune system against tumors. Imugene’s product pipeline includes an off-the-shelf (allogeneic) cell therapy CAR T drug called azer-cel (azercabtagene zapreleucel) that targets CD19 to attack blood cancer, as well as an oncolytic virus and B-cell immunotherapies aimed at treating a variety of cancers in combination with standard-of-care medicines and immunotherapies. Azer-cel is currently being evaluated in an ongoing multi-center Phase 1b CAR T clinical trial in patients with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a type of blood cancer.

“By leveraging our scalable cell-engineering process and optimized clinical manufacturing workflow, Imugene is rapidly moving towards a potential Phase 2 registrational trial for azer-cel in cancer,” said Maher Masoud, President and CEO of MaxCyte. “Our technology has been integral to the manufacturing of the allogeneic T-cell immunotherapies and was efficiently transferred from Precision Biosciences when Imugene obtained global rights for azer-cel from Precision in August 2023. With our new partnership, we will continue to support the development of azer-cel along with additional novel cell therapy programs.”

“Imugene is passionate about bringing effective new treatments and options to cancer patients,” said Leslie Chong, CEO and Managing Director at Imugene. “We were able to make a seamless transition from Precision and finalized optimization of our processes for GMP manufacturing of azer-cel in our state-of-the-art facility in North Carolina using MaxCyte’s technology, giving us the ability to scale and move forward quickly with this drug product in the future.”

MaxCyte’s ExPERT™ instrument portfolio is the next generation of leading, clinically validated electroporation technology for complex and scalable cell engineering. The ExPERT™ platform delivers the high-end performance essential to enabling the next wave of biological and cellular therapeutics by providing high transfection efficiency, seamless scalability and enhanced functionality. Imugene is MaxCyte’s 25th SPL overall, which generates pre-commercial milestone revenue, the vast majority of which includes post-commercial revenue.

About MaxCyte

At MaxCyte, we pursue cell engineering excellence to maximize the potential of cells to improve patients’ lives. We have spent more than 20 years honing our expertise by building best-in-class platforms, perfecting the art of the transfection workflow, and venturing beyond today’s processes to innovate tomorrow’s solutions. Our ExPERT™ platform, which is based on our Flow Electroporation® technology, has been designed to support the rapidly expanding cell therapy market and can be utilized across the continuum of the high-growth cell therapy sector, from discovery and development through commercialization of next-generation, cell-based medicines. The ExPERT family of products includes: four instruments, the ATx™, STx™, GTx™ and VLx ™; a portfolio of proprietary related processing assemblies or disposables; and software protocols, all supported by a robust worldwide intellectual property portfolio. By providing our partners with the right technology, as well as scientific, technical and regulatory support, we aim to guide them on their journey to transform human health. Learn more at maxcyte.com and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

About Imugene

Imugene is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing a range of new and novel immunotherapies that seek to activate the immune system of cancer patients to treat and eradicate tumors. Our unique platform technologies seek to harness the body’s immune system against tumors, potentially achieving a similar or greater effect than synthetically manufactured monoclonal antibody and other immunotherapies. Our pipeline includes an off-the-shelf (allogeneic) cell therapy CAR T drug azer-cel (azercabtagene zapreleucel), which targets CD19 to treat blood cancers. Our pipeline also includes multiple immunotherapy B-cell vaccine candidates and an oncolytic virotherapy (CF33) aimed at treating a variety of cancers in combination with standard of care drugs and emerging immunotherapies such as CAR Ts for solid tumors. We are supported by a leading team of international cancer experts with extensive experience in developing new cancer therapies with many approved for sale and marketing for global markets.

Our vision is to help transform and improve the treatment of cancer and the lives of the millions of patients who need effective treatments. This vision is backed by a growing body of clinical evidence and peer-reviewed research. Imugene is well funded and resourced, to deliver on its commercial and clinical milestones. Together with leading specialists and medical professionals, we believe Imugene’s immuno-oncology therapies will become foundation treatments for cancer. Our goal is to ensure that Imugene and its shareholders are at the forefront of this rapidly growing global market.

