Gold Nanoparticles Market Size Worth USD 51.94 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global gold nanoparticles market size was USD 6.60 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 23.0% during the forecast period. Increasing use of gold nanoparticles in the medical industry, development of ultra-light materials, and rising demand for gold nanoparticles in developing economies are key factors driving market revenue growth.

Gold nanoparticles are utilized in medical applications due to their anticorrosive, bacteriostatic, & antioxidative characteristics. Gold nanoparticles can be beneficial in photothermal treatment for cancer and other disorders where targeted drug delivery is required because these penetrate deeply into the targeted parts of body. In addition, increasing application of nanotechnology in the electronics as well as medical industries to enhance drug delivery systems and medical facilities is also expected to drive revenue growth of the market. Functionalized gold nanoparticles can also be used in clinical chemistry, targeted drug delivery, antigen, Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA), immunoassays, genomics, biosensors, lasers phototherapy of cancer cells, and other fields.

Nano materials, such as gold nanoparticles, are used in biomedicine owing to their thermal, electrical, chemical, mechanical, and optical capabilities. Increasing concerns about the mutagenicity, cytotoxicity, and genotoxicity of gold nanoparticles on human cells and organs is a key factor, which could restrain market revenue growth. Apoptotic death of cells and the suppression of embryonic growth have been linked to nanoparticles. In addition, various companies are making significant investments in research to create cutting-edge techniques to lessen the negative effects caused by these particles.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/2764



A significant trend in the global market for gold nanoparticles is increasing utilization of these particles in targeted drugs delivery systems. The potential of gold nanoparticles to deliver medicinal substances with high efficacy and precision has drawn a lot of attention. Selective drug delivery to the intended place is made possible by functionalization of gold nanoparticles with particular targeting ligands, which reduces off-target effects and enhances therapeutic results. This pattern corresponds with the increasing emphasis on personalized medicine and creation of increasingly specialized and efficient therapeutic methods. For instance, a newly developed cancer treatment based on gold nanoparticles was unveiled by Goldsol Inc. in November 2021 after showing encouraging outcomes in preclinical trials.

Segment Insights

Type Insights:

On the basis of type, the global gold nanoparticles market is segmented into water soluble, oil soluble and others. The water soluble segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global gold nanoparticles market in 2022. This is because gold nanoparticles that dissolve in water are becoming more common in various sectors, including electronics, medicine, and catalysis. The main causes of their prominence are exceptional stability & dispersibility in aqueous solutions, which render these incredibly versatile for applications such as targeted drug administration, imaging, and sensing.

For example, in September 2021, Nanopartz Inc. unveiled a new range of gold nanorods with improved optical properties, enabling greater imaging and sensing capabilities. These water-soluble gold nanoparticles are also extensively utilized and have become industry leaders because of their advantages, which include easy surface functionalization, biocompatibility, and controlled release of pharmaceuticals.

Application Insights:

On the basis of application, the global gold nanoparticles market is segmented into imaging, targeted drug delivery, sensors, in vitro diagnostics, probes, catalysis, and others. The targeted drug delivery segment is expected to account for significantly large revenue share in the global gold nanoparticles market during the forecast period. This is because target drug delivery systems are an advanced method of drug delivery, in which the medication or pharmacologically active ingredient is given by nanoparticles, only to its precise site of action or absorption rather than to the tissues, cells, or organs. High efficacy in therapy, high targeting efficiency, and repeatability are just a few advantages that come with incorporating nanoparticles into the targeted drug delivery system.

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/2764

Regional Insights:

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in the global gold nanoparticles market in 2022. This is owing to improved healthcare facilities, significant investments in R&D, and widespread acceptance of technology innovations. According to a report, over sixty centers, networks, and facilities promoting nanotechnology research are either operational or set to open shortly, with over six billion dollars spent in the field in the U.S. alone. In addition, rising need of gold nanoparticles in medical diagnosis, targeted cancer imaging, and enhanced drug delivery systems, as well as by increased disposable income and greater awareness of cutting-edge medical therapies are also expected to drive market revenue growth of this region during the forecast period.

The Europe market is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate in the global gold nanoparticles market over the course of forecast period due to rising healthcare spending and advancements in in-vitro therapies as well as diagnostics. In addition, rapid growth of the medical & healthcare industries is also expected to drive market revenue growth of this region during the forecast period. For example, in May 2020, BBI Solutions introduced a series of lateral flow diagnostics based on gold nanoparticles in the UK, enabling quick as well as precise Point-of-Care (PoC) testing for a number of medical conditions.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 6.60 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 23.0% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 51.94 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Type, application, end-use, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Russia, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN Countries, Oceania, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Cytodiagnostics Inc., Goldsol Inc, BBI Solutions, NanoHybrids Inc., Nanopartz Inc., Nanosphere Inc., Nanostellar Inc., Solaris Nanosciences Corporation, Tanaka Holdings Co., Ltd., The Metalor Group, Merck KgaA, Meliorum Technologies Inc., Cline Scientific AB, Aurion, and Strem Chemicals Inc. Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/2764

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global gold nanoparticles market is fairly fragmented with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective gold nanoparticles products in the market. Some major players included in the global gold nanoparticles market report are:

Cytodiagnostics Inc.

Goldsol Inc

BBI Solutions

NanoHybrids Inc.

Nanopartz Inc.

Nanosphere Inc.

Nanostellar Inc.

Solaris Nanosciences Corporation

Tanaka Holdings Co., Ltd.

The Metalor Group

Merck KGaA

Meliorum Technologies Inc.

Cline Scientific AB

Aurion

Strem Chemicals Inc.

Strategic Development

On 20 April, 2022, researchers at the University of Texas, Dallas created an instant testing kit for viruses that uses a novel technique known Digital PlasMONic Nanobubble Detection (Diamond) to produce results in less than thirty minutes. The technique, which is about 150 times more accurate than conventional quick testing and equals the accuracy of Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests, involves binding gold nanoparticles to antibodies against the virus that is under investigation.

In August 2022, Tanaka Holdings Co. Ltd., introduced a new generation of gold nanoparticles with regulated size and shape for providing improved catalytic capabilities for usage in green chemical applications.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/gold-nanoparticles-market

Segments Covered in Report

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global gold nanoparticles market on the basis of type, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Water Soluble Oil Soluble Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Imaging Targeted Drug Delivery Sensors In Vitro Diagnostics Probes Catalysis Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Electronics Healthcare Chemicals Cosmetics and Personal Care

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India ASEAN Countries Oceania Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa GCC Countries Israel Turkey South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Emergen Research is Offering Exclusive Customization as per your Specific Requirements @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/2764

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com