Global Graphene Coating Market Size To Worth USD 998 Million By 2032 | CAGR of 23.39%

New York, United States, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Graphene Coating Market Size to Grow from USD 122 Million in 2022 to USD 998 Million by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.39% during the forecast period.





Graphene coatings are those that include graphene in their design or contain graphene. These coatings have improved properties and benefits such as water resistance, anti-corrosion, solar paints, and the ability to promote segregation in buildings where they are used. Graphene's high resistivity allows it to be used to make long-lasting water and oil-resistant coatings. Because of its exceptional electrical and thermal conductivity, it can be used to make conductive paints. It can also be used to create coatings that are resistant to oxidation, scratches, and UVA rays due to its strong barrier effect. Graphene coatings have a wide range of potential applications. Because of its high adhesion, graphene is used to make anti-bacterial coatings, high-performance adhesives, house-isolating paints, solar paints, anti-rust coatings, UV ray blockers, and anti-fog paints. Nonstick coatings made from graphene can also be used in a variety of household applications. Due to its strong covalent bonds, graphene has exceptional mechanical strength. Graphene-infused coatings are more durable than traditional coatings because they improve overall toughness and resistance to physical damage. This is especially useful in industries like aerospace and automotive, where weight reduction is critical for fuel efficiency and performance.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 100 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Graphene Coating Market Size By Product Type (Solvent-based and Water-based), By Application (Corrosion-resistant Coating, Scratch-resistant Coating, Antifouling Coating, Flame-retardant Coating), By End-use industry (Automotive, Aerospace, Electronics, Medical, Marine, and Others), By Geographic Scope And Forecast 2022 - 2032."

Graphene Coating Market Price Analysis

The Graphene Coating Market Price Analysis reveals a dynamic landscape influenced by factors such as technological advancements, fluctuations in demand, and global economic conditions. The price and availability of raw materials, as well as the type of manufacturing process used, all have a significant impact on the cost of graphene coating.

Graphene Coating Market Opportunity Analysis

Insights by Product Type

The solvent-based segment dominated the largest market share from 2023 to 2032. Solvent-based graphene coating is expected to capture the biggest share of the market and control the global graphene coating market. Solvent-based graphene coatings have numerous advantages and potential applications in a wide range of industries.

Insights by Application

The corrosion-resistant coating segment captured the largest market share from 2023 to 2032. Corrosion-resistant graphene coatings are used in a wide range of industries, including automotive, aerospace, industrial, marine, and hydrophobic and anti-static coatings. Graphene coatings have been shown to be effective at providing corrosion protection for a wide range of substrates, extending the life and durability of coated surfaces.

Insights by Region

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the Graphene Coating market from 2023 to 2032. Graphene coating has discovered a home in this vibrant and promising market due to the Asia-Pacific region's large and rapidly increasing population. With nearly 60% of the world's population living in this region, it's no surprise that graphene coating is used in so many different applications. The expanding customer base and support from the government for Asia-Pacific industries are key factors in meeting global demand for graphene coating.

North America is expected to have significant market growth between 2023 and 2032. The spectacular economic growth in North America has aided in the development of industrial applications and infrastructure, as well as increased demand for graphene coatings in a variety of industries, including aerospace, automotive, electronics, marine, medical, and construction. Advances in graphene coating technology in the North American medical industry are poised to transform many aspects of healthcare.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Graphene Coating Market are NanoXplore Inc., Vorbeck Materials Corp, Universal Matter, Xiamen Knano Graphene Technology Co., Ltd, Graphenea Inc., Grafoid Inc, KISHO Corporation Co.,Ltd., Haydale Graphene Industries PLC, Directa Plus S.p.A., Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS), Global Graphene Group, Deyang Encarbon Technology Co., Ltd. and Others.

Recent Market Developments

In February 2023, Universal Matter has agreed to pay USD 1.3 million for all shares of Applied Graphene Materials UK Limited and Applied Graphene Materials LLC, the main operating subsidiaries of Applied Graphene Materials plc. Universal Matter's dispersion and application capabilities for advanced paints and coatings will be significantly enhanced as a result of this acquisition.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2032.

Graphene Coating Market, Product Type Analysis

Solvent-based

Water-based

Graphene Coating Market, Application Analysis

Corrosion-resistant Coating

Scratch-resistant Coating

Antifouling Coating

Flame-retardant Coating

Graphene Coating Market, End-use industry Analysis

Automotive

Aerospace

Electronics

Medical

Marine

Others

Graphene Coating Market, Regional Analysis

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Uk

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

