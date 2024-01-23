Gout Opportunity Assessment and Forecast Report 2022-2032: Focus on 7 Major Markets - United States, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gout - Opportunity Assessment and Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The prevalence of gout is on the rise, keeping pace with population growth in the 7 Major Markets (7MM) at an Annual Growth Rate (AGR) of 1.18%

Currently, the treatment options for gout in these markets primarily consist of NSAIDs, corticosteroids, and urate-lowering therapies (ULTs), with some of them having challenging safety profiles, notably allopurinol. Despite the available treatments, there are several unmet needs in this space, including the need for greater awareness of gout among both physicians and patients, as well as the necessity for improved therapies for severe gout patients.

Late-stage research and development in the gout pipeline are predominantly focused on the development of ULTs for the treatment of chronic gout. The forecast anticipates significant growth in the gout therapeutics market throughout the forecast period, driven by the steady increase in the gout patient population and the introduction of novel therapies.

This forecast covers the United States, the 5 European Union countries (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK, treated as a single entity), and Japan, spanning from 2022 to 2032.

