Global Preparative Chromatography Market is projected to reach US$ 2,139.4 Million by 2034 Amid Growing Application in Purification of Biopharmaceuticals | FMI

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global preparative chromatography market was valued at US$ 1,311.8 million in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 2,139.4 million by 2034. The market is set to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period. It is projected to attain a valuation of US$ 1,377.9 million by 2024.



The pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries' growing need for and approval of monoclonal antibodies is fueling the market's expansion. The market is also influenced by the growing necessity for sophisticated purification methods and the requirement for more productive & affordable procedures. Creating novel chromatography products and technological developments are anticipated to accelerate market expansion.

Future growth in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors is anticipated to be substantial due to the increasing demand for and production of preparative chromatography. Materials for the production of the coronavirus vaccine were analyzed using preparative chromatography and the separation process.

The increasing need for omega-3 fatty acids & insulin, growing worries about food safety & quality, and an aging population are all contributing to the rise of the market. Furthermore, research in the market is anticipated to be driven by current paradigms that concentrate on analyzing and separating monoclonal antibodies employing moderate reverse-phase chromatography.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

The United States is expected to surge at a CAGR of 2.3% by 2034.

by 2034. Germany is projected to rise at a 2.1% CAGR by 2034 based on the country.

CAGR by 2034 based on the country. Based on the product, the detector segment is expected to rise at a CAGR of 8.1% by 2034.

by 2034. By application, the pharmaceutical segment is projected to surge at 2.6% CAGR by 2034.

CAGR by 2034. By 2024, the preparative chromatography market is set to reach US$ 1,377.9 million.





"Due to its great selectivity and scalability, preparative chromatography is essential for meeting the purity standards of components necessary for regulatory compliance. As the market for monoclonal antibodies and other biopharmaceuticals grows, preparative chromatography is becoming an increasingly important technology in the bioprocessing chain," opines Sabyasachi Ghosh Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Preparative Chromatography Market Outlook:



Attributes Key Insights Base Value, 2023 US$ 1,311.8 million Estimated Global Preparative Chromatography Market Size (2024E) US$ 1,377.9 million Projected Preparative Chromatography Market Value (2034F) US$ 2,139.4 million Value-based CAGR (2024 to 2034) 4.5%





Competitive Landscape:

Leading manufacturers in the industry employ key strategies to enhance their market presence and product offerings through innovative products. A handful of instances indicating how market players expanded and achieved top positions through market expansion and the introduction of new and advanced products:

In June 2022, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. launched CHT™ prepacked Foresight Pro Columns, specifically designed to help downstream chromatography applications.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. launched CHT™ prepacked Foresight Pro Columns, specifically designed to help downstream chromatography applications. In 2021, CEM launched the Prodigy preparative high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) system.

Key Companies Profiled:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Waters Corporation

Cytiva (Danaher)

Satorius AG

Shimazdu Corporation

PerkinElmer Inc.

Hitachi High-Tech Corporation

KNAUER Wissenschaftliche Geräte GmbH

Gilson Incorporated

JASCO Global

Jiangsu Hanbon Science&Technology Co., Ltd.

LPP Equipment AG

Teledyne ISCO

YMC CO., LTD.

ECOM spol. s r.o.

Sheng-Hanp.

Sykam GmbH

Postnova Analytics GmbH

Preparative Chromatography Market Segmentation by Category:

By Product:

Systems Semi-preparative HPLC Systems Preparative HPLC Systems

Resins Affinity Chromatography (AC) Ion exchange Chromatography (IEX) Size-exclusion Resins Hydrophobic Interaction Resins Mixed-mode/Multi-mode Resins Other Resins

Detectors UV/Vis Detectors Diode-array Detectors Refractive Index Detectors Fluorescence Detectors Mass Spectrometry Detectors Evaporating Light Scattering Detectors Electrochemical Detectors

Consumables

Columns Prepacked Columns Empty Columns



By Application:

Pharmaceuticals Small Molecule Peptides Oligonucleotides Monoclonal Antibodies Others

Cosmetics

Food Ingredients

Molecular Biology and Diagnostics

Fine Chemical and Synthetic Chemistry

Environmental Chemistry

Forensic Sciences

Drugs of Abuse and Sports Drug Testing

Research Use

Other Application



By End User:

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Cosmetic Manufacturers

Food and Beverage Industry

Chemical Industry

Diagnostic Laboratories

Reference Laboratories

National Anti-doping Organizations

Law-enforcement Agencies

Academic and Research Institutes



By Region:

North America

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia and Pacific

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Middle East and Africa





Author By:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

