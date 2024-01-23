Cell Line Development Market Exclusive Report 2024-2031 | InsightAce Analytic

Jersey City, NJ, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Cell Line Development Market - (By Source of Cell Lines (Mammalian, Microbial, Insect, Others), By Application (Research and Development, Drug Development, By Company Size (Very Large and Large, Mid-sized, Small)), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."
According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Cell Line Development Market is valued at US$ 1,041.3 Mn in 2023, and it is expected to reach US$ 2,537.7 Mn by 2031, with a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.
Cell line development is the process of harnessing the cellular machinery to produce therapeutic biologics or other proteins of interest. The cell line is a well-established cell culture in which cells multiply in the right growth media and space. Cell lines allow for incremental changes in cell structure, physiology, and genetic structure in a controlled setting. The market is being pushed by the expanding biopharmaceutical sector, rising demand for monoclonal antibodies and cancer treatments, and increased manufacture of biosimilars as branded therapeutics' patents expire.
As these industries grow, so does the demand for cell line creation. One advantage of using human cell lines for protein production is the chance that the resulting recombinant protein will have post-translational alterations compatible with natural human proteins. Moreover, increased R&D spending by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, together with increased acceptance of regenerative treatments, are projected to drive cell line development market growth over the forecast period.
Free PDF Report Brochure @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/2306
Recent Developments:
- In Dec 2023, FUJIFILM Corporation declared its intention to invest USD 200 million in two subsidiaries with the aim of substantially enhancing its global capabilities in contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) for cell therapy. The investment facilitated Fujifilm's backing of the burgeoning cell therapy sector, projected to experience an annual growth rate of 30%.
- In July 2022, Granite Bio and ProBioGen teamed up to offer GMP manufacturing and cell line creation services. A novel monoclonal antibody is Granite Bio's primary candidate for treating autoimmune and cancer diseases. DirectedLuck is a transposase.
List of Prominent Players in the Cell Line Development Market:
- Biovian
- Charles River Laboratories
- Creative Biogene
- KBI Biopharma
- Lonza
- ProBioGen
- Syngene International
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- WuXi Biologics
- Advanced Instruments, LLC.
- AGC Biologics
- Catalent
- Corning Inc.
- Cyagen
- Cytiva
- Eurofins
- FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies
- GenScript Biotech Corporation
- Horizon Discovery
- Imgenex
- NAEJA RGM Pharmaceuticals
- Novartis
- Premas Biotech
- PromoCell
- Rentschler Biopharma SE
- Samsung Biologics
- Sartorius AG
- Selexis SA
- Vista Biologicals
- Others
Buy 179 Pages Full Report @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/buy-report/2306
Cell Line Development Market Report Scope:
|Report Attribute
|Specifications
|Market Size Value In 2023
|USD 1,041.3 Mn
|Revenue Forecast In 2031
|USD 2,537.7 Mn
|Growth Rate CAGR
|CAGR of 11.7 % from 2024 to 2031
|Quantitative Units
|Representation of revenue in US$ Million and CAGR from 2024 to 2031
|Historic Year
|2019 to 2023
|Forecast Year
|2024-2031
|Report Coverage
|The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends
|Segments Covered
|By Application, Source of Cell Lines, Company Size
|Regional Scope
|North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa
|Country Scope
|U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; France; Italy; Spain; South East Asia; South Korea
Market Dynamics:
Drivers:
The utilization of cell line development equipment is increasing as R&D in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries increases to meet the growing need for treating various chronic diseases. Cells are utilized as a model system in research projects to explore cell chemistry and cell biology in order to understand the interaction between cells as well as infectious agents such as bacteria and viruses. The cells are also utilized in drug testing to examine how medicines affect human cells. As a result of increased spending on healthcare research, the market is expanding.
Challenges:
The cell line development market's growth is hampered by stringent regulatory and licensing regulations, as well as the high initial expenditure required to start up a cell line culture laboratory. To preserve cell lines, research institutions and organizations must make significant investments. Cold storage equipment, laminar hoods, analytics equipment, and other items are included in this investment. Furthermore, working with cell lines necessitates highly skilled personnel, and a lack of qualified workers is expected to limit the growth of the global cell line development market during the assessment period. As a result, the high initial and ongoing expenses of cell line production and maintenance are predicted to stymie worldwide market growth, as small-scale research laboratories and organizations find it prohibitive to acquire and research.
Regional Trends:
The North America Cell Line Development Market is expected to lead with a major market revenue share and it is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future. In comparison to most wealthy countries, the United States has a better healthcare infrastructure. The presence of prominent companies in the United States is a vital factor driving the growth of the country's market research. Furthermore, US government support to accelerate research in the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries has increased demand for cell line development and technological advancements, and increased R&D spending has contributed to high regional growth.
Unlock Cell Line Development Market GTM Strategy @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/2306
Segmentation of Cell Line Development Market-
By Source of Cell Lines-
- Mammalian
- Microbial
- Insect
- Others
By Application-
- Research and Development
- Drug Development
By Company Size-
- Very Large and Large
- Mid-sized
- Small
By Region-
North America-
- The US
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe-
- Germany
- The UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
About Us:
InsighAce Analytic is a specializing in market research and consulting services that helps in building business strategies. Our mission is to provide high quality insights with using data analytics techniques and visualization tools that drives the disruption and innovation in market research industry. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with in-depth analysis and key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
Follow Us @ https://www.linkedin.com/company/insightace-analytic-pvt-ltd/
Subscribe Our Exclusive Newsletters @ https://www.linkedin.com/newsletters/latest-market-research-reports-6929319878155739136/