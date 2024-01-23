Global AI Trends in Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, 2023 Research Report

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global AI trends in Pharmaceutical Manufacturing" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides invaluable expert insights that are not available from other sources. It includes a total of 28 figures that effectively illustrate key points and emerging trends.

The primary audience for this report includes:

Manufacturing, Sourcing, and Procurement Executives: Professionals working in pharmaceutical companies and Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) who need a comprehensive understanding of artificial intelligence's applications in pharmaceutical manufacturing. This information is vital for making strategic decisions related to planning, investments, and partnerships.

Investors: Private equity investors seeking a deeper understanding of the pharmaceutical manufacturing market to identify potential investment opportunities and assess their value.

Artificial Intelligence and Data Services Vendors: Companies specializing in artificial intelligence and data services that aim to comprehend how this technology can benefit the pharmaceutical manufacturing sector. This knowledge is essential for tailoring their offerings and effectively addressing the needs of the industry.

A detailed survey of pharmaceutical industry Key Opinion Leaders

Clear explanations of artificial intelligence and related terminology

Detailed analysis of current AI adoption in the pharmaceutical manufacturing sector

Assessment of experts' attitudes to AI adoption in the near future in the pharmaceutical manufacturing sector

Guide to practical, regulatory, and ethical challenges to increased AI use in pharmaceutical manufacturing

A detailed breakdown of the US Food and Drug Administration's stance on AI

Broader context of AI use in non-manufacturing sectors of pharma

Executive Summary

What is AI?

AI as an Emerging Pharmaceutical Technology

Study Design

AI in Pharmaceutical Manufacturing - Current Use

AI in Pharmaceutical Manufacturing - Future Considerations

AI in Manufacturing - Regulatory and Ethical Challenges

The Generative AI Question

AI Disruption in the Broader Pharma Industry

Summary of Key Findings

Appendix

