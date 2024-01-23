Rémi Marcoux named “Founder Emeritus” of TC Transcontinental

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B) announced today that Rémi Marcoux, founder of TC Transcontinental and member of the Board, has not sought re-election as a director. Mr. Marcoux's term will end on March 13, at the annual shareholders’ meeting. In recognition of his entrepreneurial career and his significant contribution to the vision, growth and development of the Company in keeping with its values, the Board has named Mr. Marcoux “Founder Emeritus”.

Rémi Marcoux, founder of TC Transcontinental, said: “I built this great company, which I founded in 1976, with a long-term vision and a desire for continuity, and my wishes have come true. I am a fulfilled and content man as I look to TC Transcontinental’s future, and I thank all our shareholders, customers, suppliers and employees for their unwavering support over the years. At the age of 83, I intend to take it easy a bit, and I have full confidence in my daughter Isabelle, who succeeded me as Chair of the Board in 2012, in Thomas Morin, President and CEO, as well as our talented board members, executives and employees.”

“My dear Rémi, it will be a very special moment for us on March 13 when you step away from the boardroom table,” said Isabelle Marcoux, Executive Chair of the Board of Transcontinental Inc. “We will continue to honour you, because we have learned from the best. You are one of the great entrepreneurs of Québec Inc. who knew how to look far ahead, a remarkable mentor who guided me and many generations of business people, and finally an extraordinary philanthropist, notably with HEC Montréal, Centraide of Greater Montréal and the Montreal Heart Institute. Transcontinental's Board of Directors is proud to have named you “Founder Emeritus” for the outstanding man you are and for your exceptional career as a whole.”

Mr. Marcoux is a Member of the Order of Canada and an Officer of the National Order of Québec. To view Rémi Marcoux's complete biography, click here.

About TC Transcontinental

TC Transcontinental is a leader in flexible packaging in North America, and Canada’s largest printer. The Corporation is also the leading Canadian French-language educational publishing group. For over 45 years, TC Transcontinental's mission has been to create quality products and services that allow businesses to attract, reach and retain their target customers.

Respect, teamwork, performance and innovation are the strong values held by the Corporation and its employees. TC Transcontinental's commitment to its stakeholders is to pursue its business activities in a responsible manner.

Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B), known as TC Transcontinental, has approximately 8,000 employees, the majority of which are based in Canada, the United States and Latin America. TC Transcontinental generated revenues of C$2.9 billion during the fiscal year ended October 29, 2023. For more information, visit TC Transcontinental's website at www.tc.tc

