Material Informatics Market | Know the Untapped Growth Opportunities 2024-2031

Jersey City, NJ, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Material Informatics Market - (By Application (Chemical and Pharmaceuticals, Material Science, Manufacturing, Food Science, Energy, Others), By Material Type (Elements, Chemicals, Others), By Technique (Digital Annealer, Deep Tensor, Statistical Analysis, Genetic Algorithm)), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Material Informatics Market is valued at US$ 125.1 Mn in 2023, and it is expected to reach US$ 425.9 Mn by 2031, with a CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.

Material informatics is the application of materials science, computer science, and data science to discover and develop novel materials. It helps researchers to analyze and forecast material properties and behaviours by leveraging computer methodologies, machine learning algorithms, and data analytics. Material informatics discovers trends in massive databases of materials data, identifies novel materials, and optimizes existing ones for specific uses. Data mining has transformed the material science field and will create new and exciting opportunities in the near future. Furthermore, continuous advancements in novel data mining concepts for various forms of materials data, as well as the proliferation of material property databases, are predicted to continue to impact material design.





Recent Developments:

In Apr 2022 , LyondellBasell established a long-term partnership with Citrine Informatics to make use of the Citrine Platform for Materials Informatics and product development led by artificial intelligence.

List of Prominent Players in the Material Informatics Market:

Exabyte.io

Alpine Electronics Inc.

Phaseshift Technologies

Nutonian Inc.

Schrodinger

Citrine Informatics

Materials Zone Ltd.

BASF

Kebotix

AI Materia

Tilde Materials Informatics

Noble.AI

MAT3RA

MaterialsDesign

Hitachi High-Tech

Dassault Systems

Alloyed

Exponential Technologies (Xt)

Innophore

Intellegens

Others





Material Informatics Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Market Size Value In 2023 USD 125.1 Mn Revenue Forecast In 2031 USD 425.9 Mn Growth Rate CAGR CAGR of 16.6 % from 2024 to 2031 Quantitative Units Representation of revenue in US$ Mn and CAGR from 2024 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2023 Forecast Year 2024-2031 Report Coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends Segments Covered By Application, Material Type, Technique Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; France; Italy; Spain; Southeast Asia; South Korea

Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

A number of factors are driving the Material Informatics (MI) market, emphasizing the importance and promise of this burgeoning subject. The need for quicker and cost-effective materials research and development is one of the primary reasons driving the growth of the overall material informatics market. Traditional approaches to identifying and creating novel materials can be time-consuming and costly. Material informatics solves this issue by allowing researchers to analyze large datasets more efficiently, simulate material properties, and discover potential candidates. As the demand for new materials grows across industries, the material informatics market is likely to expand steadily in the coming years.

Challenges:

Polymer materials have unique properties in material informatics that make building cohesive databases more difficult compared to other materials such as metals, ceramics, or biomaterials. These polymer materials are extremely complicated, and the computational approach of naming materials made of complex macromolecules has become problematic due to the wide variety of polymer shapes. Aside from chemical composition, the polymer category comprises copolymerization, polymer blending, linear versus branched polymer, and polymer mixing, which is also utilized for material informatics, resulting in greater complexity during product execution. Polymer materials' characteristics are rarely mono-disperse and are made up of macromolecular chains that vary in length. A polymer sample's discrepancy can considerably impact the measured property of the polymer.

Regional Trends:

The North America Material Informatics Market is expected to register a major market revenue share and is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future due to increased investments in the field of material science and analysis, as well as increased research and development efforts in many sectors such as electronics, chemicals, and many others. Furthermore, as a technology leader, the region is at the forefront of adopting modern technologies such as AI, Machine Learning, big data, and data analytics. Integrating AI, machine learning, and data science has created a new paradigm for future market prospects.





Segmentation of Material Informatics Market-

By Application-

Chemical and Pharmaceuticals

Material Science

Manufacturing

Food Science

Energy

Others

By Material Type-

Elements

Chemicals

Others

By Technique-

Digital Annealer

Deep Tensor

Statistical Analysis

Genetic Algorithm

By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

South East Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

