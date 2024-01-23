Varonis Accelerates Secure Adoption of Microsoft Copilot for Microsoft 365

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), a leader in data security, today announced a strategic collaboration with Microsoft to help companies safely harness the power of AI. The integration helps joint customers continually assess and improve their Microsoft 365 data security posture before, during, and after they deploy Microsoft Copilot for Microsoft 365.



The security model for Copilot for Microsoft 365 relies on a user's existing Microsoft 365 permissions to determine which files, emails, chats, notes, etc. can be used to generate AI responses. These information protection capabilities give you the tools to know your data, protect your data, and prevent data loss. Complementing Microsoft 365's built-in data protection features, Varonis provides customers with other options in how to manage and optimize an organization's data security model, preventing data exposure by ensuring only the right people can access sensitive data at all times.

Available on Azure Marketplace, the Varonis Data Security Platform's deep Microsoft 365 integration helps security teams continuously:

Quantify their Microsoft 365 data security posture in real-time

Discover and classify data at scale (including AI-generated content)

Apply Microsoft Purview Information Protection labels required for effective data loss prevention (DLP)

Enforce least-privilege access controls

Monitor sensitive data activity and alert on abnormal behavior

Find and archive stale, risky data

"IT and security teams want to ensure that excessive permissions, collaboration links, and mislabeled files won't lead to unintentional data exposure when they deploy Microsoft Copilot for Microsoft 365," said David Bass, Varonis Executive VP of Engineering and Chief Technology Officer. "Varonis takes that concern off the table so users can enjoy the power of Microsoft's AI immediately."

Anat Gil, Partners Lead, Microsoft South-East Europe added, "Varonis' integration gives customers the added security and compliance controls necessary to quickly and confidently adopt Microsoft Copilot for Microsoft 365."

The integration complements Microsoft's native security features, enhancing sensitive data discovery and classification, DLP policy enforcement, threat detection, and compliance management. Additionally, with Varonis Athena AI, built atop Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service, security teams can use natural language to conduct in-depth investigations and risk analysis.

Organizations can request a free Varonis Data Risk Assessment to evaluate their AI readiness and start their Microsoft Copilot for Microsoft 365 journey right from the Azure Marketplace.

Additional Resources

About Varonis

Varonis (Nasdaq: VRNS) is a leader in data security, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Our cloud-native Data Security Platform continuously discovers and classifies critical data, removes exposures, and detects advanced threats with AI-powered automation.

Thousands of organizations worldwide trust Varonis to defend their data wherever it lives — across SaaS, IaaS, and hybrid cloud environments. Customers use Varonis to automate a wide range of security outcomes, including data security posture management (DSPM), data classification, data access governance (DAG), data detection and response (DDR), data loss prevention (DLP), and insider risk management.

Varonis protects data first, not last. Learn more at www.varonis.com.

