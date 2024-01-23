Galaxy Gaming® Debuts a Smarter Way to Play™ at ICE London 2024

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTC: GLXZ), the world’s largest independent developer and distributor of casino table games and technology, will showcase their innovative new table game operating system, brand-new table games, and their vast online content portfolio at this year’s ICE London show from February 6 - 8 in stand S8-320 at ExCel London.



Matt Reback, President and CEO of Galaxy Gaming, shared his excitement, stating, “We’re thrilled to showcase our premier table games and innovative solutions at ICE London. I believe in the power of strong brands, and we proudly offer category-leading brands that resonate with players, complemented by cutting-edge technology designed to elevate their gaming experience—whether at the table or online. This powerful combination consistently delivers positive outcomes for operators.”

This year’s stand will spotlight how Galaxy Gaming titles, progressives, and solutions are the Smarter Way To Play. A few highlights include:

Galaxy Operating System™ - The Smartest Table Management System

Upgrade your table with Galaxy Operating System (GOS), the cutting-edge game management system of the future. Boasting innovative progressive jackpot options, eye-catching LED sensors, and groundbreaking digital tracking capabilities, GOS is a pioneer in table game technology.

GOS’ flexible electronic bonusing platform powers the world’s first Dynamic Progressive. Unlike any other progressive, Dynamic Progressive blends our most popular games with an exhilarating experience for those players looking for a thrill by adding volatility to the game without changing the play experience on the player-favorite base game. Visit the Galaxy Gaming stand to see the latest version of Dynamic Progressive complete with new themes, animations, and celebrations.

The Smart Bet – Galaxy Gaming’s Ultimate Table Games Library

Boasting the most robust table games library in the industry, Galaxy Gaming fuses established classics with exciting novelties. Level up your casino floor with player favorites like 21+3™, Perfect Pairs™, and EZ Baccarat®, or amp up the excitement with fresh additions like Roulette UP™ and Dynamic Progressive, both powered by GOS™. These titles along with the ever-popular Heads Up Hold’em will be available to play at the stand.

Galaxy Gaming Digital – Over Three Billion Wagers & Counting

Galaxy Gaming is the premier licensor of exclusive casino table games in the live dealer and RNG online gaming realm. Renowned titles like 21+3™, Lucky Ladies™, Perfect Pairs™, Caribbean Stud Poker™, Buster Blackjack, and numerous others are available on over 3,000 of the most popular iGaming sites worldwide. Galaxy's online titles accounted for over 3.5 billion wagers in the last calendar year alone, a testament to their widespread popularity.

Operators are invited to explore the possibilities at stand S8-320 and discover how Galaxy can elevate their gaming operations.

About Galaxy Gaming

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Galaxy Gaming (galaxygaming.com) develops and distributes innovative games, bonusing systems, and technology solutions to physical and online casinos worldwide. Galaxy Gaming offers games that are proven to perform developed by gaming experts and backed by the highest level of customer support. Galaxy Gaming Digital is the world’s leading licensor of proprietary table games to the online gaming industry. Connect with Galaxy Gaming on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter.

Media:

Phylicia Middleton (702) 938-1753

Investors:

Harry Hagerty (702) 938-1740