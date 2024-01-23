Object Management Group Announces 12th Annual Business Architecture Innovation Summit

BOSTON, MA, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Object Management Group® (OMG®) and the Business Architecture Guild® announced the 12th Annual Business Architecture Innovation Summit to be held on March 19-21, 2024, at the Hyatt Regency Reston Town Center Hotel, Reston, VA. The premier business architecture event, the summit delivers success stories, industry advancements, and key learnings from all around the globe through presentations, open discussions, panels, and other interactions.

“At the Summit, attendees can share insights, engage in questions, network and more with an ever-growing list of organizations and individuals who recognize the value of the business architecture discipline, across a range of scenarios and industries,” said Mike Bennett, Technical Director of the OMG Standards Development Organization.

Summit attendees may attend the Business Architecture Primer™ at no cost. The 3.5-hour primer includes a business architecture overview and value proposition, core and extended mapping domains, interdisciplinary alignment, business-driven IT architecture transformation, and information about setting up and managing a business architecture program. It is Business Architecture Guild accredited, offering Certified Business Architect® (CBA®) status and continuing education units.

Registration for the 12th Annual Business Architecture Innovation Summit is $695 for in-person attendance or $495 for virtual attendance, with an additional 7% registration fee. You may sign up for the Business Architecture Primer at no cost when you register.

Hotel discounts are available until February 23, 2024. Discounts are available for those who purchase four or more tickets (contact events@omg for more information).

