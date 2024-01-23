Tradable Bits Expands With Appointment of Veteran Sports Industry Executives to Serve Growing North America and Asia Markets

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tradable Bits , a leading provider of fan engagement, data, and marketing solutions for the global sports, music, and entertainment industries, announced today the appointment of two veteran sports industry executives to address the company’s rapid growth in North America and Asia. Jack Patterson and Maurizio Barbieri both join Tradable Bits as Vice President of Business Development with Patterson leading efforts in North America and Barbieri leading in Asia.



In the past 24 months, Tradable Bits’ revenue has grown by more than 130%. The organization also maintained a 95% client retention rate over the past 12 months.

“The addition of Jack and Maurizio is part of our strategic plan to address global market needs, as Tradable Bits experiences surging growth fueled by the shifting dynamics of online marketing. Tradable Bits is experiencing high demand because we offer a sophisticated and seamless CRM and CDP that was built exclusively in-house from the ground up to capture, analyze, and monetize first-party fan data,” said Darshan Kaler, Co-founder and CEO, Tradable Bits. “Jack and Maurizio are true assets to Tradable Bits as they team with live sports organizations to help them realize the full potential of their fan bases.”

Each executive brings unparalleled expertise growing market share for top brands within the $500 billion global sports industry.

Patterson is a nationally recognized sports sponsorships leader admired for his ability to architect large-scale digital and social activations that drive revenue at scale and has held leadership positions with Learfield, The Washington Commanders, and Walt Disney World. Patterson will oversee growth in North America, with a focus on the United States, and be based in Dallas, Texas.

Barbieri has been entrenched in the European and Asian sports industry for more than two decades and recently headed sports and gaming partnerships for Southeast Asia and Greater China for Twitter. Prior to Twitter, Barbieri served as the Head of Sport for Samsung Asia, creating and launching one of the most successful services of the Korean company in the region at the time, Samsung SportsFlow. Barbieri will oversee Asia and be based in Singapore.

Patterson and Barbieri will report to Greg Bobolo, Global Chief Revenue Officer, Tradable Bits.

About Tradable Bits

Tradable Bits is a leading provider of cutting-edge fan engagement, data analytics, and marketing solutions to the global sports, music, and entertainment industries. Tradable Bits’ proprietary fan engagement platform and CRM leverages zero-party data, artificial intelligence, and machine learning so promoters, sports leagues and teams, and live event organizations can market more effectively, generate revenue, and foster brand loyalty. Tradable Bits’ technology is built exclusively in-house by award-winning engineers and mathematicians working alongside veteran sports and entertainment executives to meet the unique needs of live audience organizations. More than 100 leading organizations rely on Tradable Bits including sports partners in the AFL, NBA, NFL, NRL, NHL, MLB and MLS, and entertainment partners AEG Presents’ GoldenVoice, BMG, Live Nation Canada, Front Gate Tickets, Country Music Association, Danny Wimmer Presents, Live is Beautiful, and Outside Lands. Tradable Bits is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, and has offices in North America, Australia, and Europe. More information is available at visit www.tradablebits.com .





