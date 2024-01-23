Global Volumetric Display Market Size To Exceed USD 2270 Million By 2032 | CAGR of 25.5%

New York, United States, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Volumetric Display Market Size is To Grow from USD 234 Million in 2022 to USD 2270 Million by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.5% during the projected period.





Volumetric displays are visual display devices that use a 360-degree spherical viewing angle to generate a three-dimensional visual representation of an object. Graphic displays generate 3D imagery by scattering, emitting, or relaying light from well-defined regions in (x, y, z) space. A motor, position sensors, projectors, and mirrors are among the components used in these volumetric displays. They are divided into two categories, swept volume and static volume. Planar images are diametrically opposed to volumetric displays. They are distinguished by features such as 360-degree viewing, converge and accommodation cue agreement, and their inherent 3D format, which enables new user interface techniques. Growing investments by key market players in the development of innovative displays will drive market growth during the forecast period, owing to the rapid increase in demand from a large consumer base globally. During the forecast period, the high cost of devices and the complex assembly of components such as projectors, motors, sensors, and laser systems are expected to be major challenges to market growth. A high bandwidth requirement complicates development and raises end-product costs, stifling market growth. Volumetric exhibits present significant challenges in terms of sophistication and cost.

Global Volumetric Display Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Display Type (Static Volume, Swept Volume), By End-User (Medical, Aerospace & Defence, Automotive), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.

The static volume segment is expected to grow fastest in the global volumetric display market during the forecast period.

Based on display type, the volumetric display market is divided into static volume and swept volume. Among these, the static volume segment is expected to grow to grow fastest in the global volumetric display market during the forecast period. The static volume segment dominates the market share due to its ease of availability in various categories. They also help facilitate airport security checks and improve visibility during medical procedures.

The medical segment is expected to grow fastest in the global volumetric display market during the forecast period.

Based on the end users, the global volumetric display market is divided in medical, aerospace & defence, automotive. Among these, the medical segment is expected to grow fastest in the global volumetric display market during the forecast period. To provide a more precise and detailed representation of organs and tissues, volumetric displays are increasingly being used in medical imaging applications such as computed tomography (CT) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. The increasing penetration of 3D volumetric displays in the oil and gas industry for real-time visualization of 3D fluid flow is one of the primary factors driving market growth in this region. Another key driver of regional market growth is the region's increasing adoption of innovative technology in the healthcare sector, such as auto-stereoscopic displays.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow fastest in the global volumetric display market during the forecast period. Consumer preference for high-tech gaming solutions is propelling market growth in this region in countries such as Japan, China, and Australia. Furthermore, as a result of increased FDI in the region, the rapidly growing consumer electronics industry is a critical factor for regional market growth.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Albumin Alioscopy, FoVI 3D, Holoxica Limited, HYPERION, Lightspace Technologies LTD., Lumi Industries, Optecks, LLC, RIVOX, SeeReal Technologies S.A., The Coretec Group, VIRTUAL ON LTD., VividQ Ltd., Volucap GmbHand Other Key Vendors.

Recent Market Developments:

In December 2022, LightSpace Technologies, Ltd. and EUROLCDS, Ltd. announced that the fourth quarter of their joint project to develop a multi-plane volumetric display screen has been completed. This collaborative effort aims to improve the optical performance of display technology by utilizing polymer interlayer lamination in novel ways.

Market Segmentation:

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2032.

Volumetric Display Market, Display Type Analysis

Static Volume

Swept Volume

Volumetric Display Market, End-User Analysis

Medical

Aerospace & Defence

Automotive

Volumetric Display Market, Regional Analysis

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

